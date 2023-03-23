As far as achievements go, being the first in history at something is the biggest accomplishment of them all. With it comes prestige and power, knowing that nobody else did it before, and more will do so in the steps of the first. Also, plenty of firsts in history left a mark on the world both socially and scientifically. After all, when you do it for the first time, the chances are high that it can happen for a second time.

In the history of firsts, the same grand rule exists in every case — after you do it once, others are less interesting and important. This simple theory is proven by the more famous firsts, for example, the moon landing. The fake conspiracy around it aside, the first moon landing is more known than the other Apollo missions. It also changed the world scientifically, socially, culturally, and politically, with the US being the first on the moon.

The timeline of human history is measured in the many firsts that happened over the many years.