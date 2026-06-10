Bride Reveals Her True Colors During The Wedding Planning, But The Biggest Shock Came After The Ceremony

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It’s no secret that weddings can burn a massive hole in your pocket, unless you’re planning to elope or have a small backyard gathering. But the financial nightmare doesn’t stop with the couple — their guests and bridal party often become the collateral damage.

When one cash-strapped bride demanded her bridal party fund an extravagant lifestyle, her friends drew the line. Facing extreme demands for expensive matching dresses and a high-end destination bachelorette party, a shocking nine out of twelve bridesmaids — including the maid of honor — straight-up quit.

The former maid of honor shared the story online and said that the bride reached out months later to apologize. But during the conversation, the bride revealed a shocking truth about her wedding. It was all a sham.

Read on to find out the bizarre, and potentially illegal, reason why this bride walked down the aisle.

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A woman said she was excited when her friend asked her to be the bridesmaid

Image credits: beautifulmomentstudio23 (not the actual photo)

But soon, the extravagant demands of the bride started piling up

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Image credits: innalunavlasova (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Possible_Home1446

Despite the ongoing global economic uncertainty, wedding parties remain a non-negotiable life milestone

It does not matter whether it is your own big day or you are attending as a guest. The financial commitment is significant for everyone involved.

According to a study done by The Knot and Priceonomics, the average bridesmaid shells out between $1,200 and $1,900 per wedding in the US. But if you get bumped up to maid of honor, you are instantly on the hook for booking destination bachelorettes and shopping for matching dresses. That baseline price tag easily spikes between $1,000 and $2,500.

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On top of the party planning, there is the gift itself. And the days of buying a blender off a registry are fading fast.

About 91% of couples now prefer or explicitly demand cash gifts to help fund honeymoon funds or major life goals. This pivot to cold, hard cash means bridal party members can no longer budget by picking a cheaper item off a registry.

A recent Zillow survey found that nearly half of Gen Z and Millennials have actually compromised their own living situations — like taking on extra roommates or cramming into tiny apartments — just to fund someone else’s big day.

Relationship experts point out that modern wedding culture creates a really twisted power dynamic. It tricks brides into thinking they are granting some massive, holy privilege to their friends. Meanwhile, those exact friends are literally going into debt just to stay in the bride’s good graces.

“Weddings have this ability to bring out a hairline fracture in a relationship and shine a spotlight on it in a way that few other things in life can do,” Jocelyn Charnas, a clinical psychologist specializing in relationships, told the New York Times.

The financial and emotional stress of weddings is also ruining friendships at a shocking rate.

A study done in the UK revealed that one-third of brides end up in major conflicts with their bridesmaids before the big day even arrives.

In fact, about 32% of newlywed women in the UK admit they are no longer even friends with at least one of the women who stood by their side at the altar.

Using a wedding to fund a massive life goal is the new normal

According to a 2025 LendingTree survey, 48% of homeowners who tied the knot in the previous two years asked for down payment assistance from wedding guests in lieu of traditional presents. Around 26% said they put more money down on a home purchase because of money they received at their wedding.

“With housing prices staying high, I think more couples may start looking at gift money as a way to get into their first home faster. It gives them a head start without taking on more debt,” says Florida real estate agent Ron Myers.

While using your big day to jumpstart your future is a smart trend, throwing a completely fake wedding just to pocket the cash is next-level shady.

There is a huge difference between celebrating your relationship and running a financial scam on the people you love. When you invite your closest friends and family, there is an unspoken contract of trust. Lying to them about the legality of your marriage can seem like a total betrayal.

It gets worse if it is a cover for something highly illegal.

Some couples think skipping the government paperwork is a genius life hack to cheat the system. In most welfare systems, authorities look at a couple’s combined household income to check if they qualify for aid.

When two people legally marry, their pooled cash usually pushes them way over the strict limit for public assistance.

To bypass this, some couples actively hide their unions. They either refuse to get legally married or get quickie divorces to look like single parents on paper.

The plan is always the same: claim individual income-based support, housing assistance, or extra benefits, while secretly living under the same roof and sharing resources.

However, doing this is usually a welfare fraud.

For example, a couple in Austria allegedly exploited a pension loophole by marrying and divorcing each other 12 times just to trigger massive payouts. They managed to scam the system out of €326,000 before investigators caught on and shut down the whole operation.

Exploiting social welfare, pensions, or citizenship through sham marriages or fake single statuses is a crime worldwide.

In the US, for example, eligibility for housing assistance and other income-based aid is determined primarily by household composition and combined household income, not just legal marital status.

Which brings us back to the bride in this story. By faking a marriage to pocket $17,000 and game the welfare system, she didn’t just break her friends’ trust; she risked serious legal consequences.

It’s a sobering reminder that a marriage license might just be paperwork, but trust is a contract you can never afford to break.

The bride gave some more info in response to the comments

People in the comments had different theories and opinions about the whole wedding drama