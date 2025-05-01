David Attenborough Says He Is Nearing “The End Of His Life”, Issues Urgent Warning

At nearly 99 years old, Sir David Attenborough keeps looking deep. In his upcoming documentary, the legendary broadcaster delivers what might be his most touching message yet.

In his recent love letter to the sea, Sir Attenborough gives a warning to humanity and quietly acknowledges that he is nearing “the end“ of his life.

With his trademark calm urgency, Sir Attenborough reminds us that the story of our oceans is far from over.

Highlights Sir David Attenborough, nearing 99, reflects on his life and legacy in a new documentary.

Attenborough said he is "approaching the end" of his life in the touching trailer.

In the documentary, Attenborough refers to the sea as "our greatest asset against climate change."

Fans call him a "national treasure" and urge the world to act on his final message before it's too late.

Sir David Attenborough’s new documentary’s release date coincides with the legendary biologist’s 99th birthday

Image credits: Rob Pinney / Getty Images

The legendary broadcaster’s latest documentary, Ocean with David Attenborough, will be released on Thursday, May 8, a date that coincides with his 99th birthday.

In the days leading up to the documentary’s release, a promo clip was shared in US theaters and on YouTube, featuring the British biologist speaking about the challenges that Earth is facing and how the ocean is being affected. In the clip, Sir Attenborough reflects on his life, accompanied by fascinating shots of our planet and its seas.

The new documentary will focus on the story of our oceans and their vital importance for our planet

Image credits: Altitude Films / YouTube

In the documentary, the British biologist will be looking into the story of our ocean to “reveal the greatest age of ocean discovery” and emphasize the ocean’s vital importance while exposing its problems and highlighting opportunities for marine life recovery.

“When I first saw the sea as a young boy, it was thought of as a vast wilderness to be tamed and mastered for the benefit of humanity,” Sir David Attenborough said.

The iconic presenter shared that he is nearing the end of his life in the new trailer for his documentary

Image credits: Altitude Films / YouTube

“Now, as I approach the end of my life, we know the opposite is true,” he said in a heartbreaking acknowledgement of his inevitable demise.

He continued, saying, “After living for nearly a hundred years on this planet, I now understand that the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea.”

Attenborough called the ocean humanity’s “greatest asset against climate change”

Image credits: Altitude Films / YouTube

In the documentary, the presenter describes the ocean as humanity’s “greatest asset against climate change,” but warns, “Today, it is in such poor health I would find it hard not to lose hope were it not for the most remarkable discovery of all.”

He continues, “If we save the sea, we save our world. After a lifetime of filming our planet, I’m sure nothing is more important.”

Attenborough said the film could highlight the ocean’s poor health and how it can be restored

Image credits: Altitude Films / YouTube

Sir David Attenborough will be turning 99 on 8th May, and his documentary #Ocean will be premiering on the same date. I doubt if there’s anyone who’s done justice to our planet as much as this man. In my opinion, David Attenborough is the greatest voice-over artist in history! pic.twitter.com/5k4ClwTi59 — Hosea Kirui, Dean💎 (@kiruiiG) April 30, 2025

Regarding the documentary, Attenborough said, “My lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery. Over the last hundred years, scientists and explorers have revealed remarkable new species, epic migrations and dazzling, complex ecosystems beyond anything I could have imagined as a young man,” in a press release.

“In this film, we share some of those wonderful discoveries, uncover why our ocean is in such poor health, and, perhaps most importantly, show how it can be restored to health. This could be the moment of change.”

Sir David Attenborough has been gracing our screens for over 70 years

Image credits: Altitude Films / YouTube

Image credits: Altitude Films / YouTube

Through his decades-spanning documentaries, Sir David Attenborough has long highlighted the environmental challenges facing the world and contributed to the development of initiatives aimed at protecting endangered species.

The beloved naturalist has been gracing our screens for over 70 years, with his first appearance dating back to 1954, having begun his career at the BBC in 1952.

Online users lamented Attenborough’s heartbreaking words about his time left on Earth

Image credits: Altitude Films / YouTube

Online users were heartbroken over the new clip. One user said, “Bless him. What a wonderful man. Hope he gets to celebrate his 100th Birthday.”

Another added, “Let’s not wait until this legend passes away to then act upon his wise words as some sort of honour in his name. Listen to him now, act now! Happy nearly birthday, you brilliant man.”

Image credits: Altitude Films / YouTube

A third said, “There will only ever be one Sir David Attenborough.”

While one user exclaimed, “Oh no, no, no, this cannot be allowed; it’ll be such a sad day,” referencing the passing of the broadcaster.

The legendary presenter’s fans praised him in the comment section, saying that he is a “national treasure”

Image credits: Altitude Films / YouTube

Image credits: Altitude Films / YouTube

Attenborough’s fans flooded the comment section on social media, praising his legendary career and life. One added, “Sir David Attenborough is a National Treasure. 99, what a fantastic age!”

Another agreed, “This man is a living legend. I love him and all he stands for. What a wonderful life and career, changing the world as he goes.”

“An absolute icon. So knowledgeable, and he has certainly left his mark on our planet. If we all thought the same way as him, the earth may stand a chance of surviving as it is. A true gentleman and master of the natural world,” a third added.

Sir David Attenborough said documentaries have become “key to looking after the world”

In a 2024 interview with the BBC, Attenborough reflected on his career and highlighted the importance of natural documentaries for the world.

He highlighted his work on delivering the stories of the world’s natural history through the years, saying, “The world would be in a far, far worse situation now had there been no broadcasting of natural history. People have found it a source of fascination, beauty, and interest, which has become key to looking after the world.”

Netizens commented on the legendary broadcaster’s newest clip

