David Attenborough Says He Is Nearing “The End Of His Life”, Issues Urgent Warning
David Attenborough smiling at an event, wearing a suit and tie with a purple background behind him.
David Attenborough Says He Is Nearing “The End Of His Life”, Issues Urgent Warning

At nearly 99 years old, Sir David Attenborough keeps looking deep. In his upcoming documentary, the legendary broadcaster delivers what might be his most touching message yet.

In his recent love letter to the sea, Sir Attenborough gives a warning to humanity and quietly acknowledges that he is nearing “the end of his life.

With his trademark calm urgency, Sir Attenborough reminds us that the story of our oceans is far from over.

  • Sir David Attenborough, nearing 99, reflects on his life and legacy in a new documentary.
  • Attenborough said he is "approaching the end" of his life in the touching trailer.
  • In the documentary, Attenborough refers to the sea as "our greatest asset against climate change."
  • Fans call him a "national treasure" and urge the world to act on his final message before it's too late.
    Sir David Attenborough’s new documentary’s release date coincides with the legendary biologist’s 99th birthday

    David Attenborough in a suit and patterned tie, smiling gently while addressing an audience at an event.

    Image credits: Rob Pinney / Getty Images

    The legendary broadcaster’s latest documentary, Ocean with David Attenborough, will be released on Thursday, May 8, a date that coincides with his 99th birthday.

    In the days leading up to the documentary’s release, a promo clip was shared in US theaters and on YouTube, featuring the British biologist speaking about the challenges that Earth is facing and how the ocean is being affected. In the clip, Sir Attenborough reflects on his life, accompanied by fascinating shots of our planet and its seas. 

    The new documentary will focus on the story of our oceans and their vital importance for our planet

    David Attenborough standing alone by the ocean, reflecting near the end of his life, issuing an urgent warning.

    Image credits: Altitude Films / YouTube

    In the documentary, the British biologist will be looking into the story of our ocean to “reveal the greatest age of ocean discovery” and emphasize the ocean’s vital importance while exposing its problems and highlighting opportunities for marine life recovery.

    “When I first saw the sea as a young boy, it was thought of as a vast wilderness to be tamed and mastered for the benefit of humanity,” Sir David Attenborough said.

    The iconic presenter shared that he is nearing the end of his life in the new trailer for his documentary

    David Attenborough outdoors wearing a blue jacket, delivering an urgent warning about nearing the end of his life.

    Image credits: Altitude Films / YouTube

    “Now, as I approach the end of my life, we know the opposite is true,” he said in a heartbreaking acknowledgement of his inevitable demise.

    He continued, saying, “After living for nearly a hundred years on this planet, I now understand that the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea.”

    Attenborough called the ocean humanity’s “greatest asset against climate change”

    Underwater coral reef with various fish swimming, highlighting environmental concerns near end of life warning by David Attenborough

    Image credits: Altitude Films / YouTube

    In the documentary, the presenter describes the ocean as humanity’s “greatest asset against climate change,” but warns, “Today, it is in such poor health I would find it hard not to lose hope were it not for the most remarkable discovery of all.”

    He continues, “If we save the sea, we save our world. After a lifetime of filming our planet, I’m sure nothing is more important.”

    Attenborough said the film could highlight the ocean’s poor health and how it can be restored

    Aerial view of whales swimming in deep blue ocean, illustrating nature themes linked to David Attenborough warnings.

    Image credits: Altitude Films / YouTube

    Regarding the documentary, Attenborough said, “My lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery. Over the last hundred years, scientists and explorers have revealed remarkable new species, epic migrations and dazzling, complex ecosystems beyond anything I could have imagined as a young man,” in a press release.

    “In this film, we share some of those wonderful discoveries, uncover why our ocean is in such poor health, and, perhaps most importantly, show how it can be restored to health. This could be the moment of change.”

    Sir David Attenborough has been gracing our screens for over 70 years

    David Attenborough in a dark room wearing a blue shirt, speaking while sharing an urgent warning about life nearing its end.

    Image credits: Altitude Films / YouTube

    Sea turtle entangled in black fishing nets underwater, highlighting urgent environmental warning by David Attenborough.

    Image credits: Altitude Films / YouTube

    Through his decades-spanning documentaries, Sir David Attenborough has long highlighted the environmental challenges facing the world and contributed to the development of initiatives aimed at protecting endangered species. 

    The beloved naturalist has been gracing our screens for over 70 years, with his first appearance dating back to 1954, having begun his career at the BBC in 1952.

    Online users lamented Attenborough’s heartbreaking words about his time left on Earth

    Fishing nets and equipment on a boat deck, highlighting environmental concerns from David Attenborough's urgent warning.

    Image credits: Altitude Films / YouTube

    Online users were heartbroken over the new clip. One user said, “Bless him. What a wonderful man. Hope he gets to celebrate his 100th Birthday.”

    Another added, “Let’s not wait until this legend passes away to then act upon his wise words as some sort of honour in his name. Listen to him now, act now! Happy nearly birthday, you brilliant man.” 

    Fisherman pulling a heavy green net full of fish on a boat, highlighting urgent environmental warning by David Attenborough

    Image credits: Altitude Films / YouTube

    A third said, “There will only ever be one Sir David Attenborough.” 

    While one user exclaimed, “Oh no, no, no, this cannot be allowed; it’ll be such a sad day,” referencing the passing of the broadcaster. 

    The legendary presenter’s fans praised him in the comment section, saying that he is a “national treasure”

    Newly hatched bird at sunset, illustrating nature close to the end of its life cycle, reflecting David Attenborough's urgent message.

    Image credits: Altitude Films / YouTube

    David Attenborough wearing blue jacket at the beach, reflecting on nearing the end of his life with urgent warning.

    Image credits: Altitude Films / YouTube

    Attenborough’s fans flooded the comment section on social media, praising his legendary career and life. One added, “Sir David Attenborough is a National Treasure. 99, what a fantastic age!” 

    Another agreed, “This man is a living legend. I love him and all he stands for. What a wonderful life and career, changing the world as he goes.”

    “An absolute icon. So knowledgeable, and he has certainly left his mark on our planet. If we all thought the same way as him, the earth may stand a chance of surviving as it is. A true gentleman and master of the natural world,” a third added. 

    Sir David Attenborough said documentaries have become “key to looking after the world”

    In a 2024 interview with the BBC, Attenborough reflected on his career and highlighted the importance of natural documentaries for the world.

    He highlighted his work on delivering the stories of the world’s natural history through the years, saying, “The world would be in a far, far worse situation now had there been no broadcasting of natural history. People have found it a source of fascination, beauty, and interest, which has become key to looking after the world.”

    Netizens commented on the legendary broadcaster’s newest clip

    Comment from Janice George sending well wishes to David Attenborough, hoping he celebrates his 100th birthday.

    Comment from Julie Caddick urging action on David Attenborough's urgent warning as he nears the end of his life.

    Comment praising David Attenborough for his care for the planet, highlighting his deep connection with nature and life.

    Comment by Tracey Jones praising David Attenborough as a national treasure at age 99, highlighting his legacy.

    Text comment from Sas Harvoutt-Smith expressing need for a national day of mourning when David Attenborough nears end of life.

    Comment from Carol Hayward expressing hope David Attenborough celebrates 100th birthday, highlighting his iconic TV programs.

    Comment praising David Attenborough for his teachings over the years and wishing him many more years to come.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Sandra Holroyd expressing gratitude for David Attenborough’s impact on lives.

    Comment from Allein Jude reflecting on David Attenborough’s iconic nature documentary narration style.

    Comment from Gemma Rea expressing grief and admiration for David Attenborough near the end of his life with an urgent warning.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sadness over David Attenborough nearing the end of his life.

    Comment by Kathy Venetis praising David Attenborough, highlighting his uniqueness and connection to Planet Earth's rare species.

    Comment on social media expressing grief about David Attenborough nearing the end of his life and issuing a warning.

    Comment box screenshot with a user praising David Attenborough’s calm and pleasant voice, highlighting his negotiation skills.

    Comment by Lee Ward saying someone should wrap this national treasure in bubble wrap, emphasizing David Attenborough nearing end of life warning.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment praising David Attenborough's appearance despite nearing the end of his life.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's true, as a Brit myself, he really is a National Treasure. Making and then narrating documentaries his voice lends gravitas to any subject covered.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will miss him terribly when he passes. I had the entire "The Trials Of Life" VHS tape series when I was a kid and I would watch them over and over. I can still hear his calming, melodious voice in my head. I'd always loved animals and nature, but Sir David absolutely opened my eyes to the wider world of nature. He taught me so much.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A wonderful man. Sir David really has made the very best of his life and given millions across the world a stunning insight into the natural world and the problems it faces.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
