Nature Documentary Fans Are Excited To Hear 97 Y.O. David Attenborough Is Making A Return On BBC

Whenever we think of nature documentaries, there is a distinct voice narrating in our heads and that voice belongs to the legendary Sir David Attenborough. The legendary natural historian and broadcaster, who turned 97 this year and has dedicated over seven decades to making captivating documentary films, is set to release a third installment of BBC’s renowned docu-series Planet Earth.

Image credits: David Wilson Clarke

David Attenborough was born on May 8th, 1926, in London, England. From an early age he was fascinated with nature and its wonders. His curiosity about various creatures and complex ecosystems was fostered by his father – his support fueled David’s desire to become a biologist one day. And in 1954, young Attenborough began his broadcasting career that would captivate thousands of people and ignite their desire to learn more about the natural world.

His charisma and genuine enthusiasm and respect for wildlife quickly made him popular among the viewers. In 1955, he created and hosted Zoo Quest, a series that took his audiences on remarkable adventures to remote corners of the globe, introducing them to never-before-seen animals and offered a chance to learn about different cultures. In 2023 we can easily google pictures and videos of exotic creatures, but in 1955, it was groundbreaking!

Seven decades later, Sir Attenborough is now an inherent part of nature documentaries: his soothing voice is easily recognized by thousands of people all around the globe. His narration style is often described as a “whispered wonder” – he somehow manages to transport the viewer into the middle of the jungle or the ocean, making them hold their breath while observing fascinating creatures.

Image credits: TheClogfather

The 97-year-old is confirmed as the presenter of the third installment of BBC’s Our Planet

Image credits: BBC

Image credits: Chris LeBoutillier (not an actual photo)

Image credits: Matt Palmer (not an actual photo)

The series will take the viewers on an exciting journey to learn about animals and ecosystems

Image credits: Matt Palmer (not an actual photo)

Image credits: stan_was

David Attenborough’s work is not limited to TV screens; his love for nature extends beyond that. He is a tireless advocate for the planet, highlighting the critical issues of the environment such as climate change, habitat destruction and mass species extinction. His 2019 series called Our Planet made a huge impact on the audiences, serving as a wake-up call to people – many shed tears as they realized how greatly our planet is suffering.

Throughout his life, Sir Attenborough has been involved in numerous conservation initiatives. The biologist played a pivotal role establishing the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) – an organization that is now recognized worldwide. His advocacy led to numerous positive changes in wildlife protection.

The 97-year-old isn’t stopping anytime soon. He continues to work on projects that educate the public on environmental problems and show the beauty of our planet. How can we let this beautiful vast ocean, these verdant green jungles and breathtaking glaciers disappear?

And teach about the dangers of climate change and the importance of preserving nature

Image credits: Francesco Ungaro (not an actual photo)

Image credits: Bibhash (Polygon.Cafe) Banerjee (not an actual photo)

Sir David is preparing a treat for the audiences as he returns as the presenter of Planet Earth III. The third installment of the series was commissioned back in 2019, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Four years later, it’s finally coming to an end as Attenborough has begun recording narrations and filming introductions.

The series first came out more than 15 years ago and was followed by the sequel in 2016. Since then, the docuseries gained fans worldwide who are eagerly awaiting of part 3. I know I am!

Mike Gunton, the executive producer of the series, expressed his delight at having Attenborough on board. Gunton said in an interview “Planet Earth wouldn’t be Planet Earth without David, so I’m delighted he is presenting the third series.” The producer also highlighted Sir David’s enthusiasm and wisdom.

Gunton gave a little treat to the excited audiences as he revealed that the opening scenes of Planet Earth III were filmed in the British countryside, a location that is associated with Charles Darwin’s contemplation of evolution. “It seemed the perfect place for David to introduce Planet Earth III and remind us of both the wonders and the fragility of our planet,” Gunton explained this decision.

After all, our planet is breathtakingly beautiful and future generations deserve to see its glory

Image credits: Annie Spratt (not an actual photo)

“We need to learn how to work with nature rather than against it”

Image credits: BBC

Just like its predecessors, Planet Earth III will consist of eight captivating episodes. The first seven will delve into the world of animals from diverse corners of the world. Audiences will hold their breath as they learn and witness incredible strategies animals have developed through evolution to ensure their survival, showcased by how they are forced to adapt to survive in ever-changing world today.

The series will culminate in an 8th and final episode that is dedicated to the “heroes”, humans who work tirelessly and are dedicated to preventing the extinction of vulnerable species. It is better to prepare tissues as this episode will tug the heartstrings of viewers.

We eagerly await the release of the new installment of Planet Earth. With Attenborough’s timeless voice guiding us through the wonders of the natural world, we know that once again, we will be inspired to do better in our everyday lives so that future generations will be able to see and learn about fascinating animals living in exotic habitats instead of mourn their extinction.

