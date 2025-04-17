Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Would Be Scared”: Signs Of Alien Life Detected On Planet 120 Lightyears From Earth
News, Tech&Science

“I Would Be Scared”: Signs Of Alien Life Detected On Planet 120 Lightyears From Earth

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

Scientists revealed that they have found the strongest evidence of alien life about 124 light years away.

In the search for life beyond Earth, a team of scientists made a thrilling new discovery of possible signs of life on a distant planet located in the Leo constellation, far outside our solar system.

“This is a revolutionary moment,” said Nikku Madhusudhan, an astronomer at the University of Cambridge and an author of the new study.

Highlights
  • Scientists have found the strongest evidence of alien life more than 120 light years away from Earth.
  • The potential signs of life were found on the exoplanet K2-18b.
  • “This is a revolutionary moment,” said lead author Nikku Madhusudhan.
  • The discovery does not confirm alien life but is the strongest evidence of alien life found on a distant planet so far.
RELATED:

    Scientists have found the strongest evidence of alien life about 124 light years away from Earth

    Alien figure observing a landscape from a cave, symbolizing signs of alien life on a distant planet 120 lightyears away.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    The alien-hunting team of astronomers found the possible signs of alien life on the planet K2-18b, which orbits around the the red dwarf start K2-18 more than 120 light years away.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The exoplanet (a planet outside of our solar system) is 8.6 times the size of the Earth, with a diameter that’s about 2.6 times bigger than our planet.

    Potential signs of life were found on K2-18b, which orbits around K2-18

    Alien life signs detected on distant planet, 120 lightyears away, with cosmic view of exoplanet and nearby star.

    Image credits: NASA Hubble Space Telescope

    K2-18b has a 33-day orbit, and receives roughly the same amount of sunlight from its star as our planetary home receives from the Sun.

    Using data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the astronomers were able to detect the presence of two molecules—dihmethyl sulphide (DMS) and/or dimethyl disulphide (DMDS)—in the planet’s atmosphere.

    These gases can be found on Earth as well and are produced by marine microorganisms like plankton.

    The presence of two molecules—dihmethyl sulphide (DMS) and/or dimethyl disulphide (DMDS)—were found in the exoplanet’s atmosphere

    Scientists in a lab with a large telescope, researching signs of alien life from a planet 120 lightyears away.

    Image credits: NASA/Desiree Stover

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hence, the latest discovery suggests that K2-18b could be home to a Hycean world and is possibly “teeming with life.”

    A Hycean world is a type of exoplanet that has both a liquid water ocean and a hydrogen-rich atmosphere, making them a prime target in the search for extraterrestrial life.

    Dr. Madhusudhan noted how the only known source of dimethyl sulfide on Earth is living organisms.

    The only known source of dimethyl sulfide on our planet Earth is life

    UFO hovering over city skyline, illustrating the concept of alien life detection 120 lightyears from Earth.

    Image credits: Wesley Tingey/Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some forms of algae produce the compound, which then enters the air and even contributes to the sea’s distinctive smell.

    “There is no mechanism in the literature that can explain what we are seeing without life,” Dr. Madhusudhan told The Sun about the detection of the life-suggesting molecules on K2-18b.

    “It’s a question humanity has been asking for thousands of years,” he added. “It’s a shock to the system. It takes time to recover from the enormity of it.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This is a revolutionary moment,” said lead author Nikku Madhusudhan

    Signs of alien life resembling microscopic organisms on a dark background, hinting at extraterrestrial presence.

    Image credits: sinhyu/stock.adobe.com

    While the detection of the newly-found molecules does not confirm life on K2-18b, it is still the strongest evidence of alien life found on a distant planet so far.

    “It’s the first time humanity has seen potential biosignatures on a habitable planet,” Dr. Madhusudhan said in a Tuesday press conference.

    Dr. Madhusudhan believes this discovery marks a new era in “observational astrobiology.”

    View of a distant planet 120 lightyears from Earth, potential signs of alien life detected in its atmosphere.

    Image credits: Valeria Nikitina/Unsplash

    Experts did not make grand conclusions yet, but acknowledged that this was a noteworthy finding.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s not nothing,” said Stephen Schmidt, a planetary scientist at Johns Hopkins University. “It’s a hint. But we cannot conclude it’s habitable yet.”

    Netizens had mixed reactions to the latest discovery, with one humorously saying, “Wonder what the cost of living is there.”

    “Truly amazing, makes you think about how trivial our problems are when there’s such a big world out there,” one said.

    View of outer space with Earth in foreground, hints at possible alien life detection on distant planet.

    Image credits: muratart/stock.adobe.com

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another wrote, “Imagine if aliens visited us today and said ‘Take us to your leader.’”

    “Send the Katie Perry crew they will find life,” one said.

    “Can we just fix and appreciate lives on this planet before we go search on other planets, even if we have no way of getting there yet,” another wrote.

    “Think they would mind if America couch surfed for a few years?” a social media user asked

    Comment on discovery of alien life signs 120 light-years away.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing the possibility of detecting alien life on other planets.

    Jimmy Yeo comments on alien life detection, asking about travel plans to the planet 120 lightyears away.

    Comment about alien life detection on a distant planet, expressing skepticism about reaching it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about finding alien life on other planets, highlighting belief in eventual discovery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment joking about alien life linked to Aquaman’s origin.

    Comment on alien life signs found 120 lightyears away, humorously mentioning Katy Perry and space travel.

    Comment on alien life detection and human nature.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on alien life signs; humor about grainy CCTV footage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Yasmine Lopez about technology advances, featuring smiley face emojis.

    Comment saying, "wow, but first keep life sustainable over here," related to alien life discovery.

    Chat message reacting to signs of alien life 120 lightyears away, expressing doubt about imminent arrival on Earth.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A humorous Facebook comment about alien life detected 120 lightyears from Earth.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing certainty of alien life in space, expressing belief in multiple instances beyond Earth.

    Comment on alien life signs from a user questioning evidence disclosure.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    6

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ng avatar
    N G
    N G
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Closer to home... scientist have confirmed that there are no signs of intelligent life in the White House

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    m2crows avatar
    Mike Crow
    Mike Crow
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If there are aliens coming here it is for scientific research to study us and asking what the hell are they going to do next?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe there's life out there. I struggle believing alien life came to Earth though. For our current technology it would take 2 million years to travel to K2-2B. That's what I've gathered from Google. That's a long time. It's considered science fiction at this point in time to be able to travel such lengths with our current technology. These distance life forms would also need very advanced technology to get to Earth. The world's governments would love to get their hands on that technology. We'd probably be more advanced if that were the case. We've taken small steps and grew off of each advancement. No giant leap with some thing out of worldly that seems too miraculous. But I'm excited to see if they can find out anymore information. Oh, and more on Europa.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    ng avatar
    N G
    N G
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Closer to home... scientist have confirmed that there are no signs of intelligent life in the White House

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    m2crows avatar
    Mike Crow
    Mike Crow
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If there are aliens coming here it is for scientific research to study us and asking what the hell are they going to do next?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe there's life out there. I struggle believing alien life came to Earth though. For our current technology it would take 2 million years to travel to K2-2B. That's what I've gathered from Google. That's a long time. It's considered science fiction at this point in time to be able to travel such lengths with our current technology. These distance life forms would also need very advanced technology to get to Earth. The world's governments would love to get their hands on that technology. We'd probably be more advanced if that were the case. We've taken small steps and grew off of each advancement. No giant leap with some thing out of worldly that seems too miraculous. But I'm excited to see if they can find out anymore information. Oh, and more on Europa.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda