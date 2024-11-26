Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Elon Musk Stuns Fans With Wild Claim He's "3,000 Year Old Time-Travelling Alien" With Weird Photo
News

Elon Musk Stuns Fans With Wild Claim He’s “3,000 Year Old Time-Travelling Alien” With Weird Photo

Elon Musk declared himself a “3,000-year-old time-traveling and identity-assuming vampire alien” in a series of late-night posts on X (formerly Twitter). The SpaceX CEO shared memes and joked about historical figures resembling him, claiming weariness from adopting false identities over centuries.

Taking to his X page from Sunday (November 24) to Monday (November 25), the billionaire commented on several historical posts featuring individuals bearing a slight resemblance to him.

Highlights
  • Elon Musk jokes about being a '3,000-year-old vampire alien'
  • Elon's playful posts on X entertain his 206.1M followers
  • Profile updated humorously: 'verified since 3000 BCE'
  • Fans question Elon's late-night activity and claims

Elon amused his 206.1 million followers on X with a playful 2:30 a.m. post claiming his neighbor knocked on his door at that hour, adding, “Luckily I was still up playing my bagpipes,” while humorously suggesting he was weary of assuming different identities over centuries.

A slew of people wondered what the richest man in the world was still doing up at this time, as an X user commented: “Elon why are you still awake.”

Elon Musk declared himself a “3,000-year-old time-traveling and identity-assuming vampire alien” in a series of late-night posts on X (formerly Twitter)

Elon Musk Stuns Fans With Wild Claim He's "3,000 Year Old Time-Travelling Alien" With Weird Photo

Image credits: Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection/ VidaPress

A person wrote: “Sleep is for those who still don’t know they’re in the matrix.” 

Someone else penned: “Elon has memes on standby for any situation lmao.”

A netizen, curious about why the Tesla founder was awake in the early hours, shared a screenshot of an old X post where Elon humorously claimed to be a 1914 fighter pilot

Elon Musk Stuns Fans With Wild Claim He's "3,000 Year Old Time-Travelling Alien" With Weird Photo

Image credits: Paul Harris/Getty Images

In the post, the businessman wrote: “Full disclosure, I’m actually a 3,000-year-old vampire. It’s such a trial assuming these false identities over the centuries!”

A commentator wondered: “You don’t sleep because you’re a vampire?” To which Elon replied: “I’m a time-traveling vampire!” 

He later corrected himself: “Time-travelling, vampire alien.”

The SpaceX CEO shared memes and joked about historical figures resembling him, claiming weariness from adopting false identities over centuries

Elon Musk Stuns Fans With Wild Claim He's "3,000 Year Old Time-Travelling Alien" With Weird Photo

Image credits: elonmusk

The tech mogul eventually escalated the joke by updating his profile to read “verified since 3000 BCE.”

This prompted further amusement, as a fan shared: “3000 BCE? Time-traveling, vampire alien Elon Musk is officially the most interesting man in history (and prehistory).

“What’s next—building pyramids with Tesla tech?”

Elon Musk Stuns Fans With Wild Claim He's "3,000 Year Old Time-Travelling Alien" With Weird Photo

Image credits: elonmusk

Taking to his X page from Sunday (November 24) to Monday (November 25), the billionaire commented on several historical posts

Elon Musk Stuns Fans With Wild Claim He's "3,000 Year Old Time-Travelling Alien" With Weird Photo

Image credits: Canada Department of National Defense

A separate individual shared a screenshot of Elon’s updated X profile, chiming in: “Elon Musk’s X Profile says he’s verified since 3000 BCE.

“Yesterday, he posted that he is a time-traveling, vampire alien.”

The post sparked the entrepreneur’s interest as he reshared it and countered: “See, this proves that I’m a time-traveling vampire alien!”

Elon Musk Stuns Fans With Wild Claim He's "3,000 Year Old Time-Travelling Alien" With Weird Photo

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Elon amused his 206.1 million followers on X with a playful 2:30 a.m. post

Elon Musk Stuns Fans With Wild Claim He's "3,000 Year Old Time-Travelling Alien" With Weird Photo

Image credits: elonmusk

“Even though I’m 5000 years old, I think I look much younger.”

Setting the vampire humor aside, Elon, a 53-year-old man, has been candid about his fitness regimen and commitment to aging healthily.

He told Joe Rogan during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2020: “The older I get, the harder [it is] to stay lean, that’s for sure.”

Elon Musk Stuns Fans With Wild Claim He's "3,000 Year Old Time-Travelling Alien" With Weird Photo

Image credits: mayemusk

A slew of people wondered what the richest man in the world was still doing up at this time

Elon Musk Stuns Fans With Wild Claim He's "3,000 Year Old Time-Travelling Alien" With Weird Photo

Image credits: Maurizio Pesce

In the interview, he added that he liked eating “tasty food” and wished he could do without exercise, CNBC reported at the time.

He revealed: “To be totally frank, I wouldn’t exercise at all if I could. I prefer not to exercise.” 

While Elon has a personal trainer, he reportedly admitted that it’s been “a while” since they worked out together. Instead, he said he “lifts some weights” on his own.

Elon, a 53-year-old man, has been candid about his fitness regimen

While some fans appreciate Elon’s humor, others have expressed concerns about his growing influence, especially after his acquisition of X (formerly Twitter) in October 2022. 

This unease intensified with President-elect Donald Trump appointing Elon as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency alongside entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, prompting several celebrities to leave the platform, citing fears over its independence and potential alignment with political agendas.

Stars who have left the platform include Gigi Hadid, Elton John, and Mark Hamill.

“I mean I would say the same thing if I was as rich as him,” a reader commented

Elon Musk Stuns Fans With Wild Claim He's "3,000 Year Old Time-Travelling Alien" With Weird Photo

Elon Musk Stuns Fans With Wild Claim He's "3,000 Year Old Time-Travelling Alien" With Weird Photo

Elon Musk Stuns Fans With Wild Claim He's "3,000 Year Old Time-Travelling Alien" With Weird Photo

Elon Musk Stuns Fans With Wild Claim He's "3,000 Year Old Time-Travelling Alien" With Weird Photo

Elon Musk Stuns Fans With Wild Claim He's "3,000 Year Old Time-Travelling Alien" With Weird Photo

Elon Musk Stuns Fans With Wild Claim He's "3,000 Year Old Time-Travelling Alien" With Weird Photo

Elon Musk Stuns Fans With Wild Claim He's "3,000 Year Old Time-Travelling Alien" With Weird Photo

Elon Musk Stuns Fans With Wild Claim He's "3,000 Year Old Time-Travelling Alien" With Weird Photo

Elon Musk Stuns Fans With Wild Claim He's "3,000 Year Old Time-Travelling Alien" With Weird Photo

Elon Musk Stuns Fans With Wild Claim He's "3,000 Year Old Time-Travelling Alien" With Weird Photo

Andréa Oldereide

Donata Leskauskaite

You left out the "jokes about" from the headline. Please don't descend into tabloid clickbait stupidity.

