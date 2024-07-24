"I Met Vampires": Lyft Driver's Viral TikTok Story Sparks Social Media Frenzy

ADVERTISEMENT

Call Buffy the Vampire Slayer because according to social media, the bloody-thirsty monsters with fangs are very real. Taking to her TikTok page on July 14, event planner Jameelah Frazier shared a video recalling her encounter with nightwalkers, quickly becoming a terrifying viral sensation.

In the video, which has amassed over 7.6 million views, Jameelah recounted the time she was working as a Lyft driver during New Year’s when she accepted a pickup order from a building that used to be a church.

The mom from Lansing, Illinois, USA, remembered a “red glow” coming from the address she had been assigned to before letting four men into her car.

“I felt a chill, and yes, it was winter, but it was a different kind of chill,” Jameelah explained.

Image credits: cottonbro studio

She continued: “I turned around and looked at them, and I immediately knew they were vampires, and it wasn’t even just like a thought, it was more so.”

Initially thinking her clients were devil worshippers as a result of occult symbols, such as a goat head, seemingly worn by them, Jameelah became increasingly convinced that the group of men settling in her vehicle were vampires.

The TikToker described: “There were two brunettes and two blondes. They all had blue eyes, not that that means anything, but their eyes were almost hypnotically blue.”

The TikTok testimonies of vampire encounters would give Buffy the Vampire Slayer a run for her money

Image credits: imdb

“They were so clear. You could see through their, like, not their soul, but I can’t even describe it.”

Jameelah further noted that the men’s skin was an unusual shade of paleness, akin to the skin of dead people.

The social media content creator went on to reveal that one of her passengers challenged her to a hypothetical situation where she had to say how she’d pair the quarter according to “who would ride with who” in separate cars.

Image credits: Clément Falize

“Now, their teeth don’t look like regular teeth, but they don’t look like the typical vampire teeth either, but they definitely did not look like human teeth,” Jameelah recalled before answering how she’d pair her clients.

She explained: “I grouped the opposite hair colors together, and the guy said, ‘Well, why did you do that?’

“I said, ‘I don’t know. It just felt right.’ He said, ‘Excellent choice.’”

Upon arriving at their destination, the alleged vampires gave Jameelah the “biggest tip of the night.”

Most people associate vampires with Count Dracula

Image credits: Universal Studios

She concluded: “There are other beings in this world besides us, and maybe they’re not all so dangerous.”

Despite some claiming Jameelah had simply picked up partygoers from Chicago’s Beyond the Veil Vampire Ball, others were left baffled over her testimony, as a TikTok user commented: “Definitely Vampires in Chicago.

“I saw three inside the Art Institute of Chicago. They knew I knew & found it amusing.”

A person quipped: “Vampires using a rideshare app is taking me out.”

Image credits: essencecreations27

Someone else echoed: “Not the modern-day vampires getting in the Uber.”

“These vampire encounter videos are starting to freak me out,” a netizen wrote. “Why is it that everyone can remember.. but not remember the event/memory???”

Last month, author Kimberly Denesse opened up about her encounter with a vampire in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The vampire in question, a woman, left Kimberly feeling “frozen” in addition to struggling with her memory in a similar manner to Jameelah.

Image credits: essencecreations27

As much as Jameelah and Kimberly’s encounters with the hemovores may sound convincing, the common census suggests that vampires aren’t real.

Vampires are evil mythological beings who roam the world at night, searching for people whose blood they can feed upon, History explains.

They may be the best-known classic monsters of all. Most people associate vampires with Count Dracula, the legendary, blood-sucking subject of Bram Stoker’s epic novel Dracula, which was published in 1897.

Nevertheless, the vampire superstition already thrived in the Middle Ages, especially as the plague decimated entire towns, as per History.

The disease often left behind bleeding mouth lesions on its victims, which was a sure sign of vampirism to the uneducated.

It is commonly believed that vampires hunt at night since sunlight weakens their powers. Some may have the ability to morph into a bat or a wolf.

Additionally, vampires have super strength, and they often have a hypnotic, sensual effect on their victims. They can’t see their image in a mirror and cast no shadows.

Although modern science has silenced the vampire fears of the past, people who call themselves vampires do exist, History clarified.

Author Kimberly Denesse opened up about her encounter with a vampire in New Orleans, Louisiana

Those who identify as real vampires are normal-seeming people who drink small amounts of blood in a (perhaps misguided) effort to stay healthy.

Communities of self-identified vampires can reportedly be found on the Internet and in cities and towns around the world.

To avoid rekindling vampire superstitions, most modern vampires keep to themselves and typically conduct their “feeding” rituals—which include drinking the blood of willing donors—in private.

Some vampires don’t ingest human blood but claim to feed off the energy of others. Many state that if they don’t feed regularly, they become agitated or depressed, according to History.

Vampire encounter testimonies on TikTok continued to ignite different reactions

