A Satanic altar was put up in the Iowa State Capitol by the Satanic Temple of Iowa last week, causing total mayhem amongst political representatives and locals alike.

The display, which will reportedly be up through the end of this week, consists of an altar with the “seven fundamental tenets” of the Satanic Temple and the group’s seal, surrounded by electric candles, as per HuffPost.

Behind the altarpiece proudly stands Baphomet, a deity that has been incorporated into various occult and Western esoteric traditions.

Image credits: Reddit

The goat-human figure is a symbol of balance in various occult and mystical traditions, the origin of which some occultists have attempted to link with the Gnostics and Templars, although occasionally purported to be a deity or a demon, Zrinka Stahuljak wrote in Pornographic Archaeology.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Republican representative Jon Dunwell reluctantly defended the Satanic display as he wrote: “As many of you have become aware, last week a display was erected at the Iowa Capitol by the Satanic Temple of Iowa.

“As I have responded to concerns from Iowans about the display, I wanted to share with you how the display came to be and my response.”

Jon went on to explain that the figure, cloaked in red velvet, was able to be erected as it falls under the control of the Iowa Legislature, which The Department of Administrative Services is in charge of.

Image credits: Carol M. Highsmith

As such, access to displays at the Capitol is open to anyone through an application process, the politician explained.

Guidelines for such a process do not discriminate on the basis of religion or ideology, and therefore, the Satanic Temple, which has been recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a tax-exempt religious institution, was within its rights to erect its figure.

In addition, displays at the Capitol are permitted to be displayed for two weeks and are required to communicate they are an independent display and not associated with the State of Iowa.

Jon went on to reveal that the Satanic Temple had petitioned for their display in August and were approved with some modification.

Image credits: WHO13

Guidelines for such a process do not discriminate on the basis of religion or ideology

Image credits: WHO13

A group of devout Christians organized a prayer circle around the State Capitol’s Christmas tree to oppose the display

Image credits: Gov. Kim Reynolds

“They wanted to use an actual goat head (I’m assuming a skull) and we’re prohibited from doing so,” the house representative wrote.

The politician continued: “My observation as a follower of Christ, I certainly find a display from the Satanic Temple objectionable.

“It stands in direct opposition to my faith and would be classified as evil. Not a new experience for me or my family. The Word of God continually warns about the dangers in our world.”

However, he admitted that many other religions or nonreligious people might hold the same perspective about Christianity.

He further stated: “My observation as an Iowan and a State Representative, I don’t want the state evaluating and making determinations about religions. I am guided by the First Amendment of the US Constitution.”

Some Republicans deemed the altar “dark and evil”

Image credits: Gov. Kim Reynolds

Image credits: KCCI

The religious Republican political leader further admitted that as a follower of Christ, an inanimate object shouldn’t make people fearful as it doesn’t have “real power”.

Amongst other grievances based on his personal faith, Jon invited people to pray, while explaining that the display provided “a teaching example for our families of the difference between the person and work of Christ and that of Satan.”

Nevertheless, he also admitted that his faith should never be imposed upon others, nor should it ever become a direct part of government.

Meanwhile, Iowa state Representative Brad Sherman firmly objected to the “disgusting display” in an open letter on December 8.

“People assume that we’re there to insult Christians and we’re not,” Lucien Greaves, co-founder of the Satanic Temple, said

Image credits: KCCI

Lucien Greaves, spokesman and co-founder of the Satanic Temple, told the Des Moines Register that the altar was not intended to offend Christians, but was made to help other religions also receive more representation in public forums.

Lucien said: “People assume that we’re there to insult Christians and we’re not. It’s certainly a greater evil to allow the government to pick and choose between forms of religious expression.”

Image credits: Rep. Jon Dunwell

With the Temple’s Baphomet going viral and making national news across the US, people had many various opinions online, including Reddit, where people reacted rather positively to the figure.

“They usually do have pretty tasteful displays for the holidays. I think my favorite one was last year’s in the Illinois capitol of a crocheted snake amongst some books,“ a Redditor wrote.

Another person commented: “Personally, I’d rather keep church and state separate. But if the good people of Iowa choose to embrace religious displays in their state capitol, I guess it’s up to them.”

Image credits: KCCI

A separate individual chimed in: “F*cking legends. It’s been great watching the GOP fall over themselves trying to defend their ‘not like that’ positions on public religious displays.”

You can watch footage of the Satanic Temple’s display below:

Co-founded by Lucien and Malcolm Jarry in 2013, the non-theistic religious organization has been active in defending abortion rights, offering support to those suffering from addictions, and offering “pink masses” in support of LGBTQ rights.

The Temple wrote on its official website: “We have publicly confronted hate groups, fought for the abolition of corporal punishment in public schools, applied for equal representation when religious installations are placed on public property, provided religious exemption and legal protection against laws that unscientifically restrict people’s reproductive autonomy, exposed harmful pseudo-scientific practitioners in mental health care, organized clubs alongside other religious after-school clubs in schools besieged by proselytizing organizations, and engaged in other advocacy in accordance with our tenets.”

Many conservative Americans fumed over the statue while other people appreciate the diversity