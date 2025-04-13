Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
13YO Who Met Man On TikTok Pulled Out Hair Ro Leave DNA, Helping Police Catch Him
Crime, News

13YO Who Met Man On TikTok Pulled Out Hair Ro Leave DNA, Helping Police Catch Him

In a case that has elicited outrage throughout Philadelphia, a 13-year-old girl pulled her own hair in a last-ditch attempt to leave enough DNA evidence to convict her alleged s*xual assaulter.

According to officials, 19-year-old Angel Lopez lured the girl through conversations on TikTok over four days. Lopez then paid for an Uber to bring the girl to his home, where he proceeded to offer her drugs and ab*se her.

Highlights
  • 13-year-old left hair as DNA evidence to convict alleged assaulter.
  • Angel Lopez lured the girl via TikTok and threatened her safety.
  • Lopez exchanged 1,862 pages of explicit messages before assault.
  • Lopez faces eight charges, including kidnapping and illegal substance trafficking
  • .

Appearing in court last Thursday (April 10), Lopez was charged with eight different crimes related to coercing and having illicit intimate acts with a minor, as well as carrying illegal substances.

The girl, whose identity has been protected, was motivated to leave strategically placed strands of her hair in the bedroom after Lopez threatened her by telling her that “nobody would ever find her” if he were caught.

    13YO Girl pulled her own hair in order to leave DNA evidence behind to convict her assaulter

    Police car lights flashing at night in response to TikTok predator case.

    Image credits: Michael Förtsch / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office provided a detailed breakdown of Lopez’ charges.

    A man in a yellow jumpsuit escorted by a sheriff in court, related to a TikTok predator case.

    Image credits: WTAE

    “Kidnapping a minor, trafficking, involuntary deviate s*xual intercourse of a person less than 16, unlawful contact of a minor, interference with child custody, statutory s*xual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child, s*xual abuse of a child, corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility.”

    Officer escorts individual in yellow shirt, related to TikTok predator case, through a doorway in a secure area.

    Image credits: WTAE

    After the girl was assaulted, Lopez allegedly told her to “wash his DNA off her” and threatened her, implying that he would make her disappear if she spoke about what had transpired.

    “He had mentioned to her that nobody would ever find her,” said Detective Sergeant Justin Scalzo.

    Hand holding a smartphone with TikTok app open.

    Image credits: Solen Feyissa / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    “That was concerning. And that actually prompted the victim in this case to pull out strands of her hair and try to leave them around the apartment, saying that later that if nobody found her, maybe they could at least find her DNA.”

    Lopez lured his victim via TikTok and threatened self-harm if she didn’t comply with his demands

    Two young girls smiling at a smartphone on a tripod against a red wall, one with checkered dress and braids, focused on TikTok.

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    “I want you to leave no trace behind,” read a text message allegedly sent by Lopez, who was adamant that the girl should not bring any electronic devices with her to the meeting.

    District Attorney holds papers at a press conference related to a TikTok predator investigation.

    Image credits: WTAE

    During the four-day period, Lopez exchanged 1,862 printed pages worth of messages with his victim, with the relationship turning s*xual via explicit messages prior to the assault.

    Realizing what was happening, the girl expressed her apprehension about going to Philadelphia to meet Lopez, who then threatened self-harm if she did not comply with his demands.

    The victim was reported missing by her family on March 14. Police pinged her phone to a location near Lopez’ apartment.

    Hand gripping a gray bedsheet, representing the urgency and tension in a predator-related incident involving TikTok.

    Image credits: Valeriia Miller / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    “I hate him so bad; he took the innocence of my daughter,” the girl’s mother said in an interview with local media.

    “These girls—they’re young—they’re going through changes… so to be groomed and to be lured, it’s very easy to get their attentions.”

    Lopez is currently in custody at Westmoreland County Prison. His next court date is set for May 14.

    “Horrible.” Netizens expressed their sympathy and wished for the girl to get the treatment she needs

    Comment by Amanda Calderon hoping for therapy and healing for a 13-year-old involved in an alleged TikTok predator case.

    Comment discussing a girl leaving DNA to identify an alleged TikTok predator.

    Comment from Joyce Parker expressing sympathy and noting the girl's smart action to leave DNA evidence against a predator.

    Comment about a brave response in a traumatic encounter with alleged predator from TikTok.

    Comment on predator case, reads "Horrible, but smart.

    Comment praising young hero for leaving DNA to help catch alleged predator.

    Comment by Melissa Moore expressing sympathy for a 13-year-old's experience with an alleged predator.

    Comment praising the smart thinking of a 13-year-old girl regarding leaving DNA evidence.

    Karla Jean's comment urging justice for TikTok incident.

    Comment expressing admiration for a 13-year-old girl's bravery and intelligence in a challenging situation.

    Comment on a social media post about a 13-year-old girl leaving DNA at an alleged predator's home.

    Comment discussing a 13-year-old leaving DNA at a predator's home, praising her smart move.

    Social media comment discussing child safety and the use of DNA for protection strategies.

    Social media comment on a young girl's resilience leaving DNA to fight for justice after meeting alleged predator on TikTok.

    People Also Ask

    • What Is the Penalty for S*xual Assault in Pennsylvania?

      The crime is considered a second-degree felony, with a penalty of up to ten years in prison and up to $25000 in fines.
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

