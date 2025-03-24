10 Children Who Disappeared Without A Trace And Were Only Found Decades Later
The disappearance of a child remains among one of the most frightening nightmares a parent can have, but for these families, it became an agonizing reality.
In the United States alone, an estimated 460,000 children are reported missing every year. Out of this number, approximately 30% are at risk of being trafficked, as per information provided by the FBI.
While many cases remain unsolved, some have seen miraculous reunions, offering a glimmer of hope for others who are still searching.
These stories of perseverance, love, and the unyielding determination of parents, relatives, and even strangers, serve as a reminder that, even in the face of desperation, there's always hope for a joyful reunion.
Mao Yin
What began as a routine walk home from a nursery turned into a 30-year-long nightmare for Mao Yin’s family after their son was abducted in Xi’an in 1988.
For 32 years, his parents endured the agony of not knowing what had happened to their son. His mother, Li Jingzhi, quit her job and launched a relentless search, sending out over 100,000 flyers and appearing on numerous television shows.
In her determination, Jingzhi started a movement that helped at least 29 other families find their own missing children, making her one of the most famous and beloved figures in the country.
In 2020, after more than three decades, a tip-off led authorities to a man who had been sold as a child and was now living in Mianyang, 600 kilometers away from his family. With the help of facial recognition technology and a DNA test, Mao Yin’s identity was confirmed.
The long-awaited reunion happened just days after Mother’s Day, with heartwarming pictures showing the tender moment when mother and son were reunited.
Andrea Michelle Reyes
Abducted at just two years old in 1999, Andrea Michelle Reyes vanished from her father’s custody in New Haven, Connecticut.
For decades, her father searched in vain, even traveling to Mexico, believing she had been taken by her mother, Rosa Tenorio. It wasn’t until 2023 that Andrea, now 27 and living in Puebla, Mexico, reached out, believing she had found her father.
As Bored Panda previously reported, DNA testing confirmed the reunion, bringing long-awaited closure to a cold case that spanned over two decades. While Andrea is safe, an arrest warrant remains active for her mother.
“Thank you for sharing our joy in finding our daughter, Andrea. After 25 years, God has answered our prayers and blessed us with a chance to know her again,” the father said in a press release.
Jessica Delgadillo
Jessica Delgadillo was 14 years old when she was reported missing in Amarillo, Texas, on October 20, 2010.
After she failed to return home from school, her family reported her disappearance, and the police launched an investigation. Despite their efforts, the case went cold, and it was eventually transferred to the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit due to the lack of leads.
In 2023, the APD established a Cold Case Unit, particularly to deal with cases such as Delgadillo’s.
The case was reopened and, with the help of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), they were able to get in contact with a woman claiming to be Jessica on November 2, 2023.
DNA samples were then collected from the woman and compared to her family’s records, with the results confirming the identity of the missing teenager.
While the Amarillo Police celebrated the case coming to a close, they said that the now 27-year-old requested that further details of her disappearance and her current location remain private.
I don't blame her for wanting to keep her information private.
Juana Bernal Ramirez
In a touching reunion, Lorena Ramírez was reunited with her daughter Rocío, formerly known as Juana Bernal Ramirez, 27 years after she was kidnapped from a park in Mexico City.
Juana, only three years old at the time, vanished from Bosque de Chapultepec in 1995 while her family was saying their goodbyes.
Being a three-year-old, Juana was able to remember just enough details of that faithful day to firmly plant the idea in her head that she had been separated from her real parents.
“I remember letting go of my parents' hand for a moment and someone grabbing me by the wrist,” she recounted. “I then woke up in a strange house with three young boys and was told that they were my brothers.”
Encouraged by her husband, a now 30-year-old Juana began searching online for missing children and eventually found a photo of herself as a toddler. Launching a campaign on social media, she was spotted by one of her biological sisters.
The family reunited in 2022, with Lorena not only reconnecting with her long-lost daughter but also with her two grandchildren. The couple responsible for the kidnapping was arrested in March 2023.
Melissa Highsmith
Melissa Highsmith, who was raised under the name Melanie Walden, grew up just 20 minutes away from her biological parents without knowing she had been kidnapped.
The abduction took place in 1971 when Melissa was just 22 months old. She was kidnapped by her then-babysitter, Ruth Johnson, who had come into the family’s service shortly after Melissa’s birth mother had separated from her husband.
Finding herself a single mother, the then-21-year-old placed an advertisement looking for someone to help take care of her baby while she worked as a waitress. On her first day on the job, Johnson took Melissa and ran away.
Melissa endured a childhood full of hardship, being abused by Johnson until she was 15 when she decided to run away and live on the street. “I ran away at 15 years old. I went to the streets. I did what I had to do to get by,” she recounted.
The family was reunited after the father, Jeffrie Highsmith, decided to take a DNA test, which connected him to Melissa’s children. Both parents reunited with their long-lost daughter in 2023.
Julian Hernandez
Julian Hernandez was just five years old when he disappeared from his home in Alabama, in 2002, sparking a desperate search for the child. His father, Bobby Hernandez, was suspected of abducting him after losing custody, but the case went cold for over a decade.
In 2015, after 13 years of uncertainty, Julian, now 18, was discovered alive and well in Cleveland, Ohio.
The breakthrough came when Julian, while applying for college, encountered problems with his Social Security number.
After the number was flagged as incorrect multiple times, a school counselor helped him investigate, leading to the shocking discovery that Julian was listed as a missing person by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Bobby Hernandez was arrested shortly after and sentenced to four years in prison in April 2016 after pleading guilty to kidnapping and other charges.
Julian, however, expressed support for his father in 2017, stating that he forgave him and that he had given him everything he needed throughout his childhood.
Guo Xinzhen
Guo Gangtang’s relentless 24-year search for his abducted son, Guo Xinzhen, finally ended in 2021 when they were reunited, thanks to a breakthrough in DNA testing.
In 1997, Guo’s two-year-old son was snatched by human traffickers in front of their home in Shandong province. The kidnapping sparked a national outcry and the case even inspired a 2015 movie called Lost and Love, starring Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau.
For over two decades, Guo traveled more than 310,000 miles (500,000 km) on his motorbike across China, following leads and chasing tips from concerned citizens, even using his life savings to fund his mission.
His son, Guo Xinzhen, was eventually located in the Henan province, where he had been living under a different identity. When the reunion took place, both Guo and his wife were overcome with emotion, and the moment was celebrated across Chinese media.
The case became a testament to the troubling reality of child trafficking in China. According to the US State Department's Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons, the country has failed to meet the minimum standards required to eliminate trafficking.
China is thus classified as a “Tier 3” country, alongside Venezuela, Russia, Afghanistan, Algeria, Cuba, and others.
China no longer adheres to the "one child policy" that it did in previous years, but male children are still culturally valued more than female children, especially firstborn sons. In other countries where this is not the case, female children are often the targets of abduction more often (with some abhorrent monsters kidnapping girl children with the intent to raise them basically as se!x slaves, or sell them for same.) But in China and many other Asian cultures, sons are more "valuable" as they are often expected to take over the father's job/business or get a "better" job so that they can care for their parents once their parents are older. This is why you will often see stories about boys being the targets of abduction/human trafficking in China and other Asian countries. Families who do not have sons will simply "buy" one to raise as their own.
Luis Armando Albino
Luis Armando Albino was just six years old when he was abducted from a park in West Oakland in 1951. A woman lured him away with the promise of candy, taking him across the country, where he was raised by another family on the East Coast as if he were their own.
The boy’s disappearance remained a mystery for over seven decades, with law enforcement being unable to find him despite their best efforts.
His mother, Antonia, in a showcase of relentless and bittersweet determination, never gave up hope, visiting the police every year until she passed away in 2005, convinced that her son was alive.
As Bored Panda previously reported, the breakthrough came in 2020, when Luis’ niece, Alida Alequin, took a DNA test out of curiosity and discovered a match that led her to a man living on the East Coast.
After years of persistent searching and DNA confirmation, Alida’s unwavering determination led to a miraculous reunion in 2024—73 years after Luis’ abduction, proving that Antonia was right all along.
“I’m so happy that I was able to do this for my mom and uncle,” Alida said. “It was a very happy ending.”
Yu Baobao
Unlike most entries on this list, Yu Baobao’s reunion with his biological family after 34 years ended in disappointment, as he cut ties with them over financial disputes and sibling conflict just one year later.
As Bored Panda previously reported, Yu was sold to a wealthy family by human traffickers after he was abducted at just two years old from his grandparents’ home in China’s Sichuan province.
His new parents did not treat him well and often subjected him to beatings, additionally telling him that he was adopted when he was five before sending him to another family when he reached 11 years old.
His curiosity about his biological family grew with him as the years went on, with his “adoptive” parents' reluctance to give details surrounding the supposed orphanage he grew up in fueling his suspicions.
He took matters into his own hands on May 11, 2023, heading to Shanghai’s Puxing Road Police Station to have his DNA collected and entered into a missing person’s database. After just 10 days, a match was discovered.
Despite Yu being received warmly by his biological family, tensions arose over financial disagreements and the two parted ways just one year later.
Jermaine Allan Mann
In a bittersweet reunion, Lyneth Mann-Lewis was reunited with her son, Jermaine Allan Mann, 31 years after he was abducted as a toddler.
Jermaine, who was taken by his father during a scheduled visit in Toronto in 1987, lived under assumed identities in the US for decades, drawn into his father’s lifestyle as he evaded justice.
Beyond false identities, Jermaine lived most of his life believing the lie that his mother had died.
Mr. Mann was arrested in Connecticut in October 2018 after using falsified documents, including counterfeit birth certificates, which raised red flags and led to his identification via facial recognition software.
Following the arrest, Jermaine, now 33, learned the truth and was reunited with his mother, Lyneth, who flew to the US for their emotional meeting in 2018.
“Words couldn’t express what I felt,” the mother said. “The words ‘Your son is alive, we found him’ are breathtaking.”
Seeing these photos, one thing that is striking to me is how much we really do change as we age from being young children to being adults. This caught me off guard. In most of these, the older person looks completely unrecognizable from their younger self…. at least to me. But in so many computer generated age-advanced pictures that I have seen, there is always a pretty clear resemblance. Seeing these real life examples here, I realize that this is just not how it usually works.
I can't imagine the t*****e these families went through. Glad they were found
