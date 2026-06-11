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While every happy couple is different, there are a few classic wedding faux pas that are best to avoid, for example, wearing white if you aren’t the bride. But what about tan? Who is to say? Unfortunately, the world is full of entitled people who are perfectly happy to, unprompted, play prosecutor and start interrogating someone over a perceived slight.

A woman went online to share how her bride cousin’s future MIL decided to be rude and then ended up regretting it at a bridal shower. People called out all the ways the future-MIL was just being absurd and the woman answered some reader questions in the comments.

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Wearing a cream top under a cardigan is not the same as wearing white to a bridal shower

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / unsplash (not the actual photo)

But one woman decided that she personally had to insult the bride’s cousin over it

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Image credits: SkelDry / freepik (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: SavetheZebraQueen61

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She answered some questions as well

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Most folks thought the MIL was being absurd

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A handful thought she was still wrong

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