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If there’s one animal the internet collectively agrees on loving, it’s the capybara. The Instagram page 'Capybara Worlds' is fully dedicated to these calm and endlessly cute creatures, sharing a mix of moments captured in photos, funny memes, and playful, fictional “facts” that imagine capybaras as even more charming than they already are.

The stories created by this community often make us immediately question their authenticity; however, many of us still wonder, even if just for a moment, whether they could be real, and if not, how cool it would be if they actually were.

Scroll down to enjoy a selection of the funniest and most random capybara stories and “facts” shared by this viral page.

More info: Instagram