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Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey became one of the year's biggest box office hits, but its journey to the big screen was anything but smooth. Months before its release, the epic adaptation of Homer's classic was engulfed in controversy.

Debates over casting, historical accuracy, and creative liberties dominated headlines for weeks. Even after surpassing $650 million worldwide, backlash surrounding The Odyssey, its cast, and Nolan himself has shown no signs of fading.

Here's a look at every major controversy that shaped the film before and after it reached theaters.