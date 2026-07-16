The Only Actor Wrong For ‘The Odyssey’ Confirmed By Reviews As Casting Backlash Finally Culminates

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Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is earning widespread acclaim, but one performance has left critics largely unconvinced.

Long before the film’s release, fans expressed skepticismover some of the casting choices, leading to widespread backlash. While the rest of the ensemble has earned praise, critics appear united in viewing one actor as the film’s weak link.

Highlights Critics agree that one performance in The Odyssey falls short despite glowing reviews.

Early casting backlash gives way as reviews reshape opinions on the ensemble.

Fans are making extraordinary trips to experience Christopher Nolan's epic in IMAX.

Here’s the one actor reviews have singled out as the only performer widely miscast in Nolan’s ambitious adaptation of Homer’s epic.

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The Odyssey reviews single out the one actor miscast for his role

Image credits: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey features a star-studded ensemble led by Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca. Anne Hathaway portrays his wife, Penelope, while Tom Holland plays the couple’s son, Telemachus.

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The film received generally positive reviews and currently holds a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While critics hailed it as one of Nolan’s best films, a broad consensus emerged that Holland was miscast as Odysseus’ son.

Image credits: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Writing for The Hollywood Reporter, David Rooney called Holland “wrong for the role.” He also criticized Holland’s American accent, saying he came across as “Peter Parker in a tunic,” a reference to the actor’s Spider-Man role.

Financial Times’ Danny Leigh described the 30-year-old star’s portrayal of a boy as “comic-book basic” and found his use of the word “dad” jarring. Stephanie Zacharek of Time called his performance “so bland he’s practically unreadable.”

Casting backlash fades as critics praise The Odyssey performances

Image credits: Universal Pictures

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Ahead of the film’s release, Nolan was heavily criticized for casting Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy. While the Oscar winner is of Kenyan-Mexican heritage, the character is typically portrayed as white.

Despite the early backlash, Nyong’o’s dual performance as Helen and her sister, Clytemnestra, was well received. Leigh praised her performance as “vivid and bristling” while arguing she deserved more screen time.

Image credits: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

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Hathaway was also criticized for her turn as Penelope after fans found her expressions stiff and frozen in the early marketing material. However, a critic for Nine hailed it as one of the “best performances of Hathaway’s career.”

Leading man Matt Damon also earned praise, with one critic calling his portrayal of Odysseus among the finest work of his decorated career.

Fans are going to great lengths to watch The Odyssey in IMAX

Image credits: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

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As the first feature filmed entirely on IMAX 70 mm cameras, The Odyssey has sparked a frenzy among moviegoers eager to experience it in the premium format.

However, many soon realized they would have to travel long distances to see the film as Nolan intended because relatively few theaters can project IMAX 70 mm.

How it is on a local cinema. We need more IMAX 70MM Screens https://t.co/USdFeTU6xQpic.twitter.com/PVTBqk1q5D — rohith kumar (@rohithklv) July 16, 2026

On X, several users claimed that only 40 theaters in the world can project the full picture.

According to Variety, one fan, Amber Connaghan, had purchased her tickets nearly a year ago and was prepared to undertake a three-hour drive to experience the film in the proper aspect ratio.

Image credits: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

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The 29-year-old also admitted to postponing her pregnancy to avoid a clash with her plans to watch the film.

The publication also reported that fans were crossing state lines and settling for late-night screenings rather than compromising on the IMAX experience.

Given the frenzy, Nolan’s latest directorial effort is tracking for an $80 to $100 million opening weekend gross from North America alone.

The Odyssey was released on July 17, 2026, and is now playing in theaters.