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Trump Is Reportedly Disrespecting The White House With Bad Habit, And It’s Even Affecting Melania
Donald Trump, wearing a suit and striped blue tie, points with an open mouth. His bad habit at the White House is affecting Melania.
Celebrities, Entitled People

Trump Is Reportedly Disrespecting The White House With Bad Habit, And It’s Even Affecting Melania

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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US President Donald Trump has allegedly displayed a pattern of treating state-owned items — some of them priceless antiques — as his personal property.

In recent months, several White House insiders have accused Trump of swiping several artworks, furniture, and other valuables at his whim, even from his wife, Melania, at times.

Highlights
  • US President Donald Trump has recently relocated an Alexander Hamilton painting from the Treasury Building to the White House.
  • Trump has previously swiped another artifact from Marco Rubio’s office, and has been accused of taking Melania’s belongings from her bedroom.
  • The POTUS was also caught pocketing a championship medal during the prize distribution ceremony after the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final.

The concerning rumors resurfaced this week after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed that Trump had a famous painting of Alexander Hamilton removed from the Treasury Building and hung in the White House.

The incident did not sit well with some, who called the POTUS out for “entitled” behavior.

“Trump does not care that the WH is not his house!” one user said.

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    Donald Trump relocated an Alexander Hamilton painting from the Treasury Building

    Donald Trump disrespecting the White House with bad habit, affecting Melania.

    Image credits: whitehouse/Flickr

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    US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently treated Fox News host Jesse Watters to an exclusive tour of the Treasury Department, including the antique decor and paintings that adorn the 190-year-old building.

    During the conversation, Watters asked Bessent whether Donald Trump had ever taken any artifact from the Treasury Building to display at the White House.

    Politicians and public figures at an event, highlighting Trump's bad habit affecting the White House.

    Image credits: Photographer/Mayoral Photography Office

    Social media post discussing Trump's bad habit, impacting Melania and the White House.

    Image credits: IanStudabaker

    “Well, in the Roosevelt Room, there is a beautiful painting of Alexander Hamilton that used to be outside my door,” Bessent replied, insinuating that it now hangs next door.

    “The president sent over some beautiful gold gilt for my office, so it wasn’t exactly an even trade, but for President Trump, it was pretty even,” Bessent joked.

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    Watters joked back, asking whether Trump “usually comes out on top. Bessent said, “Not usually, always.”

    Trump previously aligned himself with another Founding Father

    Group of people gathered under a painting, symbolizing the White House and Trump's bad habit.

    Image credits: Photographer/Mayoral Photography Office

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    Alexander Hamilton was a military veteran of the American Revolutionary War, a Founding Father, and the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, making his likeness a symbolic feature of the Treasury Building.

    Painting of a historical figure, serving as a backdrop to discussions about Trump's White House habits.

    Image credits: New York City Hall

    The painting in question is a full-length painting of Alexander Hamilton, standing in all-black statesman regalia with his right arm outstretched. It is a reproduction of John Trumbull’s original 1805 painting, which currently hangs in New York City Hall, home to the city’s Municipal Government.

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    Trump has previously aligned himself and his administration with the Founding Fathers and other past statesmen.

    A tweet questioning Trump's White House habits, speculating on his self-portraits.

    Image credits: Margie_smiles

    During his first term as US President, Trump said of his then-Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, “I think Hamilton is tough to beat, but maybe you can do that too.”

    In August 2025, he unveiled a gold-framed painting called The Tariff Men in the White House’s West Wing, featuring himself in the center, flanked by Founding Father Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, William McKinley, and Henry Clay.

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    Trump also removed an artifact from Marco Rubio’s office

    Donald Trump pointing and speaking, displaying a bad habit in the White House.

    Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

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    The Hamilton painting is not the first artifact Trump relocated.

    In 2025, he took an antique grandfather clock from Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s office to put it in his revamped White House Cabinet Room.

    During a Cabinet Press Briefing at the time, he told the media that he spotted the clock in Rubio’s office and wanted it for himself.

    A tweet about Trump's modesty, highlighting his White House behavior and habits.

    Image credits: CaptainCanadazz

    A tweet criticizing Trump's White House habits, comparing it to a trailer park.

    Image credits: Rosenberg212

    Rubio had initially said no, but Trump allegedly “read him the rule and regulation.”

    “So as president, you have the power — if I go into the State Department, or Department of Commerce, or Treasury — if I see anything that I like, I’m allowed to take it. Can you believe this?” Trump clarified.

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    A “decor war” has allegedly been brewing between Donald and Melania Trump

    Donald Trump and Melania holding hands in the White House, amidst reports of Trump's bad habits.

    Image credits: Heather Diehl/Getty Images

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    Trump reportedly applies the same set of “rules” to relocate furniture and artworks from his wife’s bedroom in the White House.

    In the 2026 book In Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan wrote that Trump and Melania maintain separate bedrooms.

    Donald Trump and Melania walk together, highlighting Trump's bad habit and disrespecting the White House.

    Image credits: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

    Melania Trump reportedly occupies the bigger bedroom and its dressing room, and the President has been “competing with her — determined to have the better room,” the journalists claimed.

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    A tweet about Trump's bad habit of gluing objects in the White House, disrespecting the residence.

    Image credits: BortonDoug

    A tweet about Trump disrespecting the White House with his bad habit, emphasizing it is the people's house.

    Image credits: KarlDucksfan

    “Once, when staff gently reminded the President that he was taking things from the Center Hall his wife had personally selected, he made clear he didn’t care,” the book reads.

    “The staff resorted to photographing potential substitutes and sending the images to Mrs. Trump for approval.”

    Trump has allegedly given the White House more issues to tackle

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    Image credits: Original image Max Vakhtbovych/Pexels / Digitally edited by Bored Panda for illustrative purposes only (Not the actual image)

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    The book also sheds light on Trump being a “television ad**ct” and a “nighttime snacker,” which allegedly “infuriated” the President and led him to ban his staff from talking about the book to members of the media.

    “The President would frequently leave an array of empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers, and ice cream cartons in the trash, or on the floor,” Haberman and Swan wrote.

    Image credits: AI-generated image by Bored Panda (Not the actual image)

    The White House staff has allegedly had issues with Trump’s upholstery choice as well.

    He has reportedly insisted on carpeting his private bathroom, leaving it soaked for extended periods and forcing the housekeeping staff to deal with frequent mold growth.

    “The solution was to lay a small piece of the same carpet — never an actual bath mat — over the larger one. Several of these pieces were kept in rotation, swapped out, and dried,” the book says.

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    Trump was previously seen trying to “swipe” a FIFA championship medal

    Donald Trump at a public event. Reports say Trump is disrespecting the White House with bad habits, affecting Melania.

    Image credits: Diario AS/YouTube

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    In July 2025, Trump was present at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to present the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup trophy to Chelsea, who defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0.

    After Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino finished distributing the championship medals to Chelsea players, the POTUS was caught on camera allegedly pocketing a gold medal that had been left in his hand instead of returning it.

    A social media post about Trump's bad habit, mentioning a Nobel Prize and Putin's war, affecting Melania.

    Image credits: JavelinFella

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    “He’s like a kid trying to blow out all the candles at another kid’s birthday party, making it about himself, trying to take all the credit,” one comment about the incident read.

    The incident occurred after Trump claimed he would keep the original FIFA Club World Cup trophy at the White House and give a replica to the winning team.

    Donald Trump and another man holding a soccer ball. Trump is reportedly disrespecting the White House with bad habits, affecting Melania.

    Image credits: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

    “[FIFA] said, ‘Could you hold this trophy for a little while?’ We put it in the Oval Office, and then I said, ‘When are you going to pick up the trophy?’ and [Infantino] said, ‘We’re never going to pick it up. You can have it forever in the Oval Office,’” Trump said in a mid-game interview.

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    Donald Trump in a suit looking at the camera. Trump is disrespecting the White House with a bad habit, affecting Melania.

    Image credits: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

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    Trump and Infantino share a close relationship, and the FIFA President has said that the POTUS will be present at Sunday’s (July 19) World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina.

    White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has also said the same on Thursday, July 16: “This is a fitting conclusion to a tournament that showcased America’s ability to host the world on the grandest stage.”

    “He thinks he’s not leaving.” The internet criticized Donald Trump for allegedly swiping valuable items for the White House

    A social media post commenting on Trump not leaving, concerning his bad habit and disrespecting the White House, affecting Melania.

    Image credits: TorontoMommie

    Twitter user Emmy Remote Jobs discussing White House renovations, a bad habit, and its impact on Melania.

    Image credits: ChuksEmma947401

    Sweet T Twitter user commenting on presidents focusing on the country rather than White House appearance, a bad habit, and Melania.

    Image credits: Sweet_T_1969

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    Phoenix_Ranger_ProdigalSon Twitter user expressing concern about Trump's disrespect for the White House, bad habit, and Melania.

    Image credits: Phoenix_Ranger2

    John Smith Twitter user commenting on Trump thinking he's not leaving, referring to his bad habit and disrespecting the White House.

    Image credits: VapeMusikk

    Etoileluna Twitter user criticizing Trump for tearing down the White House using taxpayer money, a bad habit affecting Melania.

    Image credits: etoileluna77

    Tweet: Prodigal Son expects Trump to lock himself in the White House, highlighting his bad habit.

    Image credits: RodnyeTheoc

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    Tweet by David Zika about Trump disrespecting the White House with a bad habit, affecting Melania.

    Image credits: davidazika

    Tweet by Alice Pierce-Arrow asks if they are slapping gold on it, referencing Trump's bad habit.

    Image credits: kyjablue

    Tweet from Classic Movies asking about the cost of Trump's bad habit disrespecting the White House.

    Image credits: ClassicMP

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jesus Christ man, if you can't aim then sit. Don't just p**s on the carpet, you uncultured kleptomaniac arshole.

    4
    4points
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you sure that’s not just from an overflowing diaper? I can imagine, considering his diet and the mass quantities he consumes at every meal, that he blows his diaper all the time. Glad I will never have to be in the same room with his stench—-which has probably evolved into a living creature by now, a stinky one.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “‘He’s like a kid trying to blow out all the candles at another kid’s birthday party, making it about himself, trying to take all the credit,’ one comment about the incident read.” Oh, I bet if you ask family members he grew up around, you’ll find he actually did this a lot, and probably has continued to do his entire life. I’m just not on the inside and have no firsthand knowledge/experience, so can’t judge his lifelong private behavior by anything but his public behavior—-and his behavior in public reinforces this suspicion.

    2
    2points
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the very LEAST of his crimes.

    2
    2points
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    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jesus Christ man, if you can't aim then sit. Don't just p**s on the carpet, you uncultured kleptomaniac arshole.

    4
    4points
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you sure that’s not just from an overflowing diaper? I can imagine, considering his diet and the mass quantities he consumes at every meal, that he blows his diaper all the time. Glad I will never have to be in the same room with his stench—-which has probably evolved into a living creature by now, a stinky one.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “‘He’s like a kid trying to blow out all the candles at another kid’s birthday party, making it about himself, trying to take all the credit,’ one comment about the incident read.” Oh, I bet if you ask family members he grew up around, you’ll find he actually did this a lot, and probably has continued to do his entire life. I’m just not on the inside and have no firsthand knowledge/experience, so can’t judge his lifelong private behavior by anything but his public behavior—-and his behavior in public reinforces this suspicion.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the very LEAST of his crimes.

    2
    2points
    reply
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