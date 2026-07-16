Trump Is Reportedly Disrespecting The White House With Bad Habit, And It’s Even Affecting Melania

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US President Donald Trump has allegedly displayed a pattern of treating state-owned items — some of them priceless antiques — as his personal property.

In recent months, several White House insiders have accused Trump of swiping several artworks, furniture, and other valuables at his whim, even from his wife, Melania, at times.

Highlights US President Donald Trump has recently relocated an Alexander Hamilton painting from the Treasury Building to the White House.

Trump has previously swiped another artifact from Marco Rubio’s office, and has been accused of taking Melania’s belongings from her bedroom.

The POTUS was also caught pocketing a championship medal during the prize distribution ceremony after the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final.

The concerning rumors resurfaced this week after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed that Trump had a famous painting of Alexander Hamilton removed from the Treasury Building and hung in the White House.

The incident did not sit well with some, who called the POTUS out for “entitled” behavior.

“Trump does not care that the WH is not his house!” one user said.

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Donald Trump relocated an Alexander Hamilton painting from the Treasury Building

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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently treated Fox News host Jesse Watters to an exclusive tour of the Treasury Department, including the antique decor and paintings that adorn the 190-year-old building.

During the conversation, Watters asked Bessent whether Donald Trump had ever taken any artifact from the Treasury Building to display at the White House.

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“Well, in the Roosevelt Room, there is a beautiful painting of Alexander Hamilton that used to be outside my door,” Bessent replied, insinuating that it now hangs next door.

“The president sent over some beautiful gold gilt for my office, so it wasn’t exactly an even trade, but for President Trump, it was pretty even,” Bessent joked.

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Watters joked back, asking whether Trump “usually comes out on top. Bessent said, “Not usually, always.”

Trump previously aligned himself with another Founding Father

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Alexander Hamilton was a military veteran of the American Revolutionary War, a Founding Father, and the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, making his likeness a symbolic feature of the Treasury Building.

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The painting in question is a full-length painting of Alexander Hamilton, standing in all-black statesman regalia with his right arm outstretched. It is a reproduction of John Trumbull’s original 1805 painting, which currently hangs in New York City Hall, home to the city’s Municipal Government.

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Trump has previously aligned himself and his administration with the Founding Fathers and other past statesmen.

A new addition to the West Wing. The Tariff Men. pic.twitter.com/G2FX6gsGSb — Harrison Fields (@HarrisonWFields) August 21, 2025

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During his first term as US President, Trump said of his then-Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, “I think Hamilton is tough to beat, but maybe you can do that too.”

In August 2025, he unveiled a gold-framed painting called The Tariff Men in the White House’s West Wing, featuring himself in the center, flanked by Founding Father Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, William McKinley, and Henry Clay.

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Trump also removed an artifact from Marco Rubio’s office

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The Hamilton painting is not the first artifact Trump relocated.

In 2025, he took an antique grandfather clock from Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s office to put it in his revamped White House Cabinet Room.

During a Cabinet Press Briefing at the time, he told the media that he spotted the clock in Rubio’s office and wanted it for himself.

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Rubio had initially said no, but Trump allegedly “read him the rule and regulation.”

“So as president, you have the power — if I go into the State Department, or Department of Commerce, or Treasury — if I see anything that I like, I’m allowed to take it. Can you believe this?” Trump clarified.

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A “decor war” has allegedly been brewing between Donald and Melania Trump

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Trump reportedly applies the same set of “rules” to relocate furniture and artworks from his wife’s bedroom in the White House.

In the 2026 book In Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan wrote that Trump and Melania maintain separate bedrooms.

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Melania Trump reportedly occupies the bigger bedroom and its dressing room, and the President has been “competing with her — determined to have the better room,” the journalists claimed.

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“Once, when staff gently reminded the President that he was taking things from the Center Hall his wife had personally selected, he made clear he didn’t care,” the book reads.

“The staff resorted to photographing potential substitutes and sending the images to Mrs. Trump for approval.”

Trump has allegedly given the White House more issues to tackle

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The book also sheds light on Trump being a “television ad**ct” and a “nighttime snacker,” which allegedly “infuriated” the President and led him to ban his staff from talking about the book to members of the media.

“The President would frequently leave an array of empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers, and ice cream cartons in the trash, or on the floor,” Haberman and Swan wrote.

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The White House staff has allegedly had issues with Trump’s upholstery choice as well.

He has reportedly insisted on carpeting his private bathroom, leaving it soaked for extended periods and forcing the housekeeping staff to deal with frequent mold growth.

“The solution was to lay a small piece of the same carpet — never an actual bath mat — over the larger one. Several of these pieces were kept in rotation, swapped out, and dried,” the book says.

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Trump was previously seen trying to “swipe” a FIFA championship medal

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In July 2025, Trump was present at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to present the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup trophy to Chelsea, who defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0.

After Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino finished distributing the championship medals to Chelsea players, the POTUS was caught on camera allegedly pocketing a gold medal that had been left in his hand instead of returning it.

– ELITE KLEPTOMANIAC – Donald Trump can’t seem to go a single day without taking something that isn’t his. As the saying goes, not a day without a new “souvenir.” Remember July 13, 2025? After the FIFA Club World Cup final, where Chelsea F.C. defeated Paris Saint-Germain F.C.… pic.twitter.com/TqkvjiO3E8 — Olena Rohoza (@OlenaRohoza) July 4, 2026

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“He’s like a kid trying to blow out all the candles at another kid’s birthday party, making it about himself, trying to take all the credit,” one comment about the incident read.

The incident occurred after Trump claimed he would keep the original FIFA Club World Cup trophy at the White House and give a replica to the winning team.

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“[FIFA] said, ‘Could you hold this trophy for a little while?’ We put it in the Oval Office, and then I said, ‘When are you going to pick up the trophy?’ and [Infantino] said, ‘We’re never going to pick it up. You can have it forever in the Oval Office,’” Trump said in a mid-game interview.

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Trump and Infantino share a close relationship, and the FIFA President has said that the POTUS will be present at Sunday’s (July 19) World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has also said the same on Thursday, July 16: “This is a fitting conclusion to a tournament that showcased America’s ability to host the world on the grandest stage.”

“He thinks he’s not leaving.” The internet criticized Donald Trump for allegedly swiping valuable items for the White House

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