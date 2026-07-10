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Trump “Struggles” To Power Through Public Appearance, Then A New Health Concern Steals The Spotlight
Donald Trump looking serious, wearing a suit and yellow tie, sparking health concern discussions.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Trump “Struggles” To Power Through Public Appearance, Then A New Health Concern Steals The Spotlight

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Donald Trump’s health has once again become the subject of online debate after a new viral video from the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, caught viewers’ attention.

Footage of the 80-year-old president carefully climbing the stairs of Air Force One showed him gripping handrails before what many described as an unusual movement of his left hand near the top.

Highlights
  • A viral video of Donald Trump boarding Air Force One prompted renewed online discussion about his health.
  • The White House maintained that Trump remains fit to serve, focusing on previous medical evaluations and physician statements.
  • Some medical experts called for greater transparency regarding presidential health.

“The hand flip backward was incredibly weird. And looked involuntary,” one person commented.

The latest video comes after months of public scrutiny, despite repeated assurances from the White House that Trump remains fit to serve.

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    Donald Trump’s latest walk up Air Force One sparked fresh questions about his health

    Donald Trump struggles during a public appearance, raising health concern as he exits Air Force One with a raised fist.

    Image credits: The White House

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    The debate began after Trump wrapped up his two-day visit to Turkey on July 8 for the 2026 North Atlantic Treaty Organization Summit.

    As cameras followed him boarding Air Force One for the flight back home, viewers noticed he climbed the stairs slowly, gripping the handrails tightly.

    Near the top of the staircase, his left hand briefly jerked backward before moving behind his back.

    A slowed-down version of the clip quickly circulated online, with many people replaying the moment.

    Screenshot of a tweet by Ariel Sabellon replying to @atrupar, questioning Donald Trump's health concern.

    Image credits: SabellonAriel

    The video also reminded many viewers of an incident from June 2025, when Trump stumbled while boarding Air Force One in New Jersey.

    About a year later, another clip from New Jersey showed him watching each step carefully as he walked down the aircraft stairs, again prompting discussion about his mobility.

    None of the recent videos, however, have led to any new medical diagnosis being announced by the White House.

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    As footage of Trump went viral, social media users shared hilarious reactions

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    Screenshot of a tweet by Matthew discussing how normalizing presidents needing handrails raises public appearance health concerns.

    Image credits: MatthewMaulding

    The viral clip quickly filled social media with reactions.

    One user asked, “What is that tick with his hand? He does that a lot,” while another wrote, “Wow, he is really having trouble walking. Looked like his right leg was about to collapse,” one commenter said.

    A third joked, “When will they be installing the escalator or automatic chair for climbing up to AF1? Two more years is gonna be a struggle.”

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    Screenshot of a comment from ls_linco saying, Joe all over again, with emojis. This relates to Donald Trump's health concern.

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    Some viewers noticed what they believed was an awkward wave before he boarded.

    “Waved to a whole no one,” one person wrote.

    Another asked, “Who is he pretending to wave to?”

    “Immediately after boarding Air Force One, Trump underwent a diaper change,” one commenter joked.

    Trump’s latest moment comes after a series of public appearances that have sparked discussion about his health

    Close-up of Donald Trump's hand and wrist, highlighting his health concern and struggles during a public appearance.

    Image credits: Getty/Andrew Harnik

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    As reported by Bored Panda, photos of Trump appeared to show bruising and a small cut on the back of his left hand during the G7 Summit in France in June.

    Many online users also claimed the area had been covered with concealer.

    “Surely painting over necrotic flesh with concealer is the healthiest thing to do,” wrote one.

    Days later, another photograph prompted discussion when netizens noticed what appeared to be a small finger-prick mark on his thumb.

    POTUS has also drawn attention in May this year due to visible swelling around his ankles.Trump at a public appearance, looking concerned about his health.

    Image credits: Getty/NurPhoto

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    Last year, the White House confirmed that he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in older adults in which the veins struggle to move blood back toward the heart.

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    According to the Cleveland Clinic, the condition can cause swelling in the lower legs and ankles and is commonly treated with compression stockings, exercise, and leg elevation.

    Concern about Trump’s health also intensified after reports that he visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center three times within 13 months, per The Washington Post.

    Donald Trump in a USA hat, facing new health concerns during a public appearance.

    Image credits: Getty/Andrew Harnik

    During his May 26 visit, his physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, reported that Trump had been evaluated by 22 medical specialists, more than publicly documented for several recent presidents.

    Despite the extensive evaluation, Barbabella concluded that the president remained in “excellent health.”

    His report stated that Trump demonstrated “strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function” and was “fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander in Chief and Head of State.”

    It also said the bruising on his hands was “minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking” while taking aspirin for cardiovascular prevention.

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    A former White House physician said presidential health disclosures lack transparency

    Trump struggles down airplane stairs, sparking new health concerns about his public appearance.

    Image credits: Getty/Andrew Harnik

    Former White House physician Jeffrey Kuhlman, who served Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, said presidential health disclosures have often lacked transparency.

    “After a decade of delusion, deceit, denial or delay from administrations and White House physicians regarding presidential evaluations, my expectation bar is pretty low,” he said.

    Kuhlman has also argued that cognitive testing is appropriate for presidents of advanced age, noting that “80-year-olds do have a decline in memory, reasoning, speed of processing, and spatial visualization.”

    Dr. Robert Klitzman, a psychiatrist and director of Columbia University’s bioethics master’s program, has likewise questioned whether the public is receiving a complete picture of Trump’s health.

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    Trump walks up the stairs to a plane, with new health concerns stealing the spotlight.

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    “We want to make sure that we’re getting the full story in order to know that whoever occupies a position can sufficiently carry out the responsibilities of the office,” Klitzman said.

    White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, however, has repeatedly defended the president’s fitness.

    When asked about the visible cut on Trump’s hand during the G7 Summit, she instead highlighted his demanding schedule.

    “Nobody else in the world could do what President Trump is doing,” she said, pointing to his international travel and meetings with world leaders.

    “What goes around comes around,” wrote one netizen

    A social media comment about Trump's health during a public appearance, mocking Biden.

    A social media comment speculating on Trump's public appearance and health concern, suggesting he is too old and needs a fitness check.

    A social media comment about Trump's public appearance and health concern, stating he is too frail and strong leadership is needed.

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    A social media comment discussing Trump's public appearance and health concern, humorously predicting he will blame Biden.

    A social media comment reacting to Trump's public appearance and health concern, using laughing emojis and calling Trump the old man.

    A social media comment concerning Trump's public appearance and health concern, recalling his past laughter about Biden.

    Marian Rice comments on Trump struggles during public appearance and new health concern.

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    Haydn comments on Trump struggles during public appearance and new health concern.

    Mark comments on Trump struggles during public appearance and new health concern.

    Mattcampbell257 comments on Trump struggles during public appearance and new health concern.

    Jada Locjay_Beifong comments on Trump struggles during public appearance and new health concern.

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    A social media comment from jesusochoa5505 stating da**n, so close, reflecting concerns about Trump's public appearance.

    A social media comment from natashasingha stating Omg . So what !!! We all do it ., possibly referring to Trump's health concern.

    A social media comment from einer__o_b stating Karma with a laughing emoji, possibly reacting to Trump's public appearance struggles.

    A social media comment from pink_juggalette stating I don't think hes fit to be president, expressing concern over Trump's health.

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    A social media comment from perezvibing stating Surely, he's unfit to serve, raising new health concern about Trump's fitness.

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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