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Leaked G7 Photos Spur Trump Health Concerns After Viewers Spot Bruises, Deep Gash
Two men in suits, one looking intently at the other, with Trump health concerns in the background.
Celebrities

Leaked G7 Photos Spur Trump Health Concerns After Viewers Spot Bruises, Deep Gash

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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When Donald Trump stepped onto French soil for the G7 Summit this week, netizens noticed a detail that sparked concerns about his health.

The US president has been claiming that he’s in peak physical health, while the White House promptly echoes his claims. But the internet isn’t buying it.

“Imagine having to touch that?” one commented on the odd detail.

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    Highlights
    • Donald Trump landed in France for the G7 Summit this week, a day after his 80th birthday celebrations.
    • Netizens noticed an odd detail on his hand that sparked concerns about his health.
    • “What IS that crack on his left hand?” one asked.
    • Critics have questioned his physical health and cognitive function ever since he became the oldest president to be sworn in.

    Netizens noticed a detail about President Donald Trump that sparked concerns about his health

    Leaked G7 photos spur Trump health concerns, showing him walking amidst a crowd.

    Image credits: White House

    President Donald Trump landed in France this week, right after his 80th birthday celebrations.

    The White House hosted a big Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match on Sunday night, in honor of his special day as well as the country’s 250th anniversary.

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    Despite only being a spectator to the UFC event, netizens claimed his hand looked like he was the one throwing punches on Sunday.

    Leaked G7 photos spur Trump health concerns, close-up of his face.

    Image credits: Getty/Anna Moneymaker

    When Trump attended the G7 Summit the day after his birthday celebrations, netizens were convinced that photos of him contained visual clues about his health.

    His hand, in particular, sparked widespread discussion about an odd mark that looked like a half-circular cut on the back of his left palm.

    Leaked G7 photos spur Trump health concerns, showing him signing a document.

    Image credits: potus

    Many also claimed his hand appeared to be coated in a thick layer of concealer to hide the apparent cut.

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    “What IS that crack on his left hand?” one asked.

    “Surely painting over necrotic flesh with concealer is the healthiest thing to do,” wrote another.

    “They are covering the bruising. They really need better makeup artists,” read a comment online

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Trump health concerns, asking about orange make-up on hands.

    One claimed, “It looks like a recent procedure with glue stitches.”

    “No worries, his ‘human’ suit is just starting to crack. The aliens will beam him up and repair it,” said another.

    “Are they putting orange make-up on his hands now?” one asked.

    Image credits: ChrisHa21151222

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    Leaked G7 photos spur Trump health concerns, showing his hands with bruises and a deep gash.

    Image credits: Getty/Win McNamee

    “Odd mark? Looks like infection from the needles, common in the elderly,” wrote another.

    “They should have picked a better shade of orange,” one suggested.

    “He has billions of dollars. Why can’t he get a concealer that matches?” questioned another.

    Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about the cut on Trump’s hand in pictures from the G7 Summit

    Trump health concerns: G7 photo shows Trump and another leader in discussion.

    Image credits: Getty/Anna Moneymaker

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    Later in the week, as the G7 Summit continued, another photo of Trump appeared to show his right thumb with a small new prick, similar to the kind that comes with the fingerprick glucose test, used to measure blood sugar levels.

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    When Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked for a comment on the cut on his left hand this week, she shifted the conversation to how Trump jumped on an hours-long flight to meet leaders from across the world at the G7 Summit right after the birthday festivities.

    Image credits: rkeith04

    “Nobody else in the world could do what President Trump is doing,” Leavitt said in a statement, “hosting one of the most historic sporting events in history on the South Lawn, and then flying across the world in the middle of the night to attend a world leader summit where he has been constantly engaged in productive meetings for our country.”

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    Political commentator Brian Krassenstein, however, insisted that there was more to the story.

    “Trump’s hand this evening at the UFC fight,” he said, sharing an image of the president’s seemingly swollen and makeup-heavy hand. “Totally normal…if you are one of the fighters who just completed 3 rounds.”

    The White House has previously addressed bruises on Trump’s hand after netizens pointed them out on different occasions

    Trump health concerns: Close-up of Trump looking down, adjusting his suit jacket.

    Image credits: Getty/Pool

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    Interestingly, Trump has been walking around with bruises and marks on his hand for quite a while now. 

    Previously, after netizens pointed out the bruises on multiple occasions, the White House blamed them on the very many handshakes that come with being the #1 man in the Oval Office.

    Critics have also frequently questioned Trump’s physical health and cognitive function ever since he became the oldest president to be sworn in.

    The White House announced in May that he underwent an annual physical and dental examination, claiming he was in “excellent health.”

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    Trump health concerns: Trump looks towards the left, seated at a G7 meeting table with Macron.

    Image credits: potus

    @thetelegraph“Donald Trump has repeatedly fallen asleep at multiple cabinet meetings, at multiple White House events, at a Memorial Day ceremony and most recently at a very loud and raucous New York Knicks-San Antonio Spurs game at night,” Ted Lieu, a prominent Californian Democrat, posted this week. Trump once called it “treasonous” to suggest he was slowing down in his second term. His perceived stamina and energy have been central to how he projects political strength. But as the American president turns 80 on Sunday, the realities of ageing in office — as his predecessor “Sleepy Joe” Biden painfully discovered — are difficult to hide. There are many signs of fatigue, erratic behaviour and, according to an analysis by The Telegraph, a reduced schedule increasingly peppered with vague closed-door activities. 🔗 Read more about his health at the linked article.♬ original sound – The Telegraph

    White House Physician Dr. Sean Barbabella said at the time that his hand bruising was consistent with “minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking” while on aspirin therapy to reduce the risk of heart problems.

    He “remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function,” said Trump’s personal physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella.

    Netizens had a string of theories about what could have caused the cut on Trump’s left hand

    Trump health concerns: Tweet speculating about a bite on Trump's hand and dementia.

    Image credits: taradublinrocks

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    Tweet speculating G7 photos showing Trump health concerns like bruises and deep gash are due to age.

    Image credits: Leftylipshits

    Tweet suggesting G7 photos with three dots on Trump's thumb could be from blood sugar testing, fueling health concerns.

    Image credits: TheAntiLie

    Tweet arguing G7 photos with Trump's bruises and deep gash highlight skin fragility, sparking health concerns.

    Image credits: elbareque49

    Tweet expressing strong negative opinion about Trump after G7 photos spark health concerns.

    Image credits: BlueDreamNYC

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    Tweet suggesting G7 photos revealing Trump's bruises and gash could indicate a stroke, raising health concerns.

    Image credits: ChowYunFiat

    Tweet by Marlene Lowande speculating about Trump health concerns, bruises, and deep gash.

    Image credits: MarleneLowande

    Tweet by Margie250 about makeup covering Trump's hands, raising Trump health concerns.

    Image credits: Margie2506

    Tweet by Diane McKenna discussing potential causes for Trump's deep gash and health concerns.

    Image credits: DianeMcKenna22

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    Tweet by Talks2Much stating it looks like a skin tear, adding to Trump health concerns.

    Image credits: all4lvoe12

    Tweet by France Pedersen describing Trump's swollen and discolored hands, raising health concerns.

    Image credits: francepedersen

    Karen Kane tweet, Leaked G7 Photos, Trump Health Concerns, skin tear, bruises, deep gash, health.

    Image credits: BlueLion13126

    Christine Hersh tweet, Leaked G7 Photos, Trump Health Concerns, puffy, squishy, IV catheter, health.

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    Image credits: GOAT_Mom

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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