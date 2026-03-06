Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Disturbing”: Nicola Peltz’s Behavior Called Out In Birthday Post For Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz posing together indoors with neutral expressions in a dimly lit setting.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Disturbing”: Nicola Peltz’s Behavior Called Out In Birthday Post For Brooklyn Beckham

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
2

4

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicola Peltz Beckham showered her husband Brooklyn Beckham with plenty of love for his 27th birthday, but viewers claimed the couple’s chemistry seemed off.

The oldest of the Brooklyn kids celebrated his special day surrounded by roses, pink donuts, and friends.

However, fans claimed his wife seemed “repulsed” by him in photos of the birthday celebration.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Nicola Peltz Beckham shared photos from Brooklyn Beckham’s birthday festivities this week.
    • The photos included kisses, hugs, and moments alongside their family friends, Anthony Barillo and Alessandro Morelli.
    • Netizens claimed the couple’s chemistry seemed off.
    • “She doesn't look all that interested what's he going to do if she decides to dump him,” one commented online.

    Nicola Peltz Beckham showered Brooklyn Beckham with love for his birthday, but viewers claimed the couple’s chemistry seemed off

    Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz smiling outdoors, with Nicola holding a cold drink, casual and relaxed atmosphere.

    Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

    As Brooklyn Beckham turned 27 on March 4, Nicola Peltz Beckham gave followers a peek at his birthday festivities.

    The photos included kisses, hugs, and moments with their family friends, Anthony Barillo and Alessandro Morelli.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Last night was so special,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram Carousel.

    Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz posing together indoors with neutral curtains in the background, highlighting disturbing behavior concerns.

    Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

    “Thank you to everyone who came and made it so perfect. we all love you so much brooklyn!” added the 31-year-old actress.

    Her husband, whom she married in 2022, commented on the photos saying, “My s*xy little pepper xx.”

    Nicola’s photos included kisses, hugs, and moments alongside their family friends 

    Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham share a kiss, highlighting disturbing behavior called out in recent birthday post.

    Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

    Viewers became obsessed with analyzing the couple’s body language, with a few claiming their chemistry didn’t look quite right.

    “Oh how cute Nicola is… the bday post is for Brooklyn, yet she’s only put 2 pictures with him. The rest are of herself,” an X user said in a tweet. “…Brooklyn’s eyes look trapped & to top things off, Nicola seems happier posing with 2 random dudes than Brooklyn. What a couple.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another wrote, “She kisses him like she’s thinking ‘ewww’ in her head. She seems repulsed by him.”

    “Well shes not leaning into that kiss is she!…..” another chimed in.

    Instagram comment by user itsmacrobeauty saying That’s definitely not healthy, reacting to Nicola Peltz disturbing behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment calling out Nicola Peltz's behavior in a birthday post related to Brooklyn Beckham, expressing surprise.

    “He looks like a lovesick puppy, she looks so hard…” one said, “and that embrace.”

    “She doesn’t look all that interested what’s he going to do if she decides to dump him,” another quipped.

    Another wrote, “Loved up my a*se no passion in that kiss or maybe he is scared to hug her incase she snaps in half.”

    The Lola actress shared a video of herself surprising the birthday boy with a box of donuts 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nicola Peltz in a black backless dress posing indoors, with behavior called out as disturbing in birthday post.

    Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

    Prior to sharing pictures from the “special” night, Nicola shared a video of herself seemingly surprising the birthday boy with a box of donuts.

    “Happy birthday, Brooklyn,” the donuts spelled out.

    The Lola actress shared a video of her husband blowing out the candles. And in the caption, she wrote: “Happy birthday, baby.”

    Nicola Peltz taking selfies with friends in black outfits, highlighting disturbing behavior called out in birthday post.

    Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

    “I hope all your dreams and wishes come true! ” You light up every room you walk into, and anyone who knows you loves you,” she continued.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Calling him the “most special human,” she added, “I love being your wife. I love you, I love you, I love you.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brooklyn’s famous family also publicly marked the occasion despite the ongoing rift between them

    Comment on social media post calling out disturbing behavior involving Nicola Peltz in Brooklyn Beckham’s birthday message.

    Comment criticizing Nicola Peltz's behavior in a birthday post for Brooklyn Beckham, calling it disturbing and calculated.

    Amid the birthday celebrations, Brooklyn’s famous family also publicly marked the occasion despite the ongoing rift between them. 

    His parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, shared heartfelt birthday tributes to their eldest son.

    “27 today. Happy Birthday, Bust. We love you,” his father shared, along with a childhood picture of Brooklyn, whose childhood nickname was Buster. 

    The throwback snap featured a tiny Brooklyn in a pool, with his father and mother on his left and right.

    Happy birthday post with disturbing behavior called out involving Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham in a pool photo.

    Image credits: davidbeckham/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Victoria shared the same photo and wrote: “Happy birthday, Brooklyn, we love you so much,’

    The Spice Girl alum also uploaded another pic of herself laughing away with her son.

    “Happy 27th birthday, Brooklyn,” she wrote, “I love you so much,” followed by a string of red hearts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, younger brothers Romeo and Cruz shared their own childhood snaps featuring their brother.

    “I love you” Cruz wrote with his photo.

    Insiders claimed the messages made things worse amid the ongoing Beckham family feud

    Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham pictured together with friends at a birthday celebration, behavior called out online.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

    The nostalgic photos and birthday tributes seemed heartfelt on the surface. But insiders claimed the messages made things worse amid the ongoing Beckham family feud.

    Sources said Brooklyn found the posts “performative” and were the kind of messages he slammed in his lengthy statement about their family drama.

    “Brooklyn and Nicola are disheartened; they chose to make public Instagram posts for his birthday,” an insider told ET following the wave of posts from David, Victoria, and the two brothers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “These are the exact type of performative public actions that Brooklyn has been trying to put an end to, to no avail,” the source continued.

    “Brooklyn and Nicola are disheartened” by the posts shared by the Beckham family members, a source said

    Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

    The insider also mentioned how Brooklyn reportedly asked his parents last year to communicate with him through their legal teams.

    “Last summer, they issued a legal letter to his parents requesting that any correspondence go through lawyers,” the source added.

    Back in January, Brooklyn shared a scathing message about his parents controlling his life and sabotaging his relationship with Nicola.

    Image credits: Vogue

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 27-year-old son claimed his parents were always more concerned about “Brand Beckham” than his personal well-being.

    “My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else,” he claimed at the time. “Brand Beckham comes first.”

    “Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations,” he went on to say.

    Netizens fixated on Nicola and Brooklyn’s chemistry in the birthday photos shared online 

    Twitter reply from Eleonora Mingari mentioning Markle and prince Harry vibe in response to disturbing Nicola Peltz's behavior called out.

    Image credits: MingariEleonora

    Tweet from user calling Nicola Peltz's behavior a red flag in response to a birthday post for Brooklyn Beckham.

    Image credits: sdwmskauai

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet calling out Nicola Peltz's behavior as disturbing in a birthday post for Brooklyn Beckham.

    Image credits: stars58345572

    Tweet criticizing Nicola Peltz’s behavior in Brooklyn Beckham’s birthday post, calling it disturbing and controversial.

    Image credits: jrtchihuahua

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Nicola Peltz's disturbing behavior in a birthday post for Brooklyn Beckham.

    Image credits: iicbxn

    Tweet from Lotus17 criticizing Nicola Peltz's behavior in a birthday post for Brooklyn Beckham, calling it disturbing.

    Image credits: Lotus17172

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet text criticizing Nicola Peltz’s disturbing behavior called out in birthday post for Brooklyn Beckham.

    Image credits: BewareOfTheNarc

    Tweet criticizing disturbing behavior of Nicola Peltz in a birthday post for Brooklyn Beckham, raising concerns about their marriage.

    Image credits: AllexmarieHoll1

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet on social media calling out disturbing behavior related to Nicola Peltz in Brooklyn Beckham's birthday post.

    Image credits: cutebaldchick

    Tweet discussing disturbing behavior called out involving Nicola Peltz in a birthday post for Brooklyn Beckham.

    Image credits: DiscontentUtd

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Social media comment discussing Nicola Peltz's disturbing behavior and its impact on Brooklyn Beckham in birthday post controversy

    Image credits: DuchessofGeeks

    Tweet discussing disturbing behavior of Nicola Peltz called out in birthday post for Brooklyn Beckham on social media.

    Image credits: DorothyDSo1221

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Nicola Peltz's behavior, describing control and isolation in Brooklyn Beckham's birthday post.

    Image credits: BeeAwake2

    Twitter user calling out Nicola Peltz’s disturbing behavior in a birthday post for Brooklyn Beckham.

    Image credits: RoyalBlueDress

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Nicola Peltz's behavior in a birthday post for Brooklyn Beckham.

    Image credits: ChristineKelsa4

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing Nicola Peltz's behavior in a birthday message about Brooklyn Beckham.

    Image credits: SpacecatMoonbea

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media post calling out disturbing behavior related to Nicola Peltz in Brooklyn Beckham's birthday post.

    Image credits: noliesplease8

    Twitter reply screenshot discussing disturbing behavior called out regarding Nicola Peltz in Brooklyn Beckham’s birthday post.

    Image credits: Greensleevegirl

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Nicola Peltz’s disturbing behavior in a birthday post for Brooklyn Beckham, commenting on their relationship.

    Image credits: n_alvin37254

    Twitter reply criticizing Nicola Peltz's behavior in a birthday post for Brooklyn Beckham, calling it disturbing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: BabsRambow

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities

    4

    2

    4

    2

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The beckham parents seem to have brought up aimless children , and uneducated.

    2
    2points
    reply
    leighjordanna avatar
    leighjordanna
    leighjordanna
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work…. This is what I do....,,.,. W­W­­W.L­I­V­E­­­J­O­­B­1.C­­O­M

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The beckham parents seem to have brought up aimless children , and uneducated.

    2
    2points
    reply
    leighjordanna avatar
    leighjordanna
    leighjordanna
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work…. This is what I do....,,.,. W­W­­W.L­I­V­E­­­J­O­­B­1.C­­O­M

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT