“Disturbing”: Nicola Peltz’s Behavior Called Out In Birthday Post For Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz Beckham showered her husband Brooklyn Beckham with plenty of love for his 27th birthday, but viewers claimed the couple’s chemistry seemed off.

The oldest of the Brooklyn kids celebrated his special day surrounded by roses, pink donuts, and friends.

However, fans claimed his wife seemed “repulsed” by him in photos of the birthday celebration.

“She doesn't look all that interested what's he going to do if she decides to dump him,” one commented online.

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

As Brooklyn Beckham turned 27 on March 4, Nicola Peltz Beckham gave followers a peek at his birthday festivities.

The photos included kisses, hugs, and moments with their family friends, Anthony Barillo and Alessandro Morelli.

“Last night was so special,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram Carousel.

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

“Thank you to everyone who came and made it so perfect. we all love you so much brooklyn!” added the 31-year-old actress.

Her husband, whom she married in 2022, commented on the photos saying, “My s*xy little pepper xx.”

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Viewers became obsessed with analyzing the couple’s body language, with a few claiming their chemistry didn’t look quite right.

“Oh how cute Nicola is… the bday post is for Brooklyn, yet she’s only put 2 pictures with him. The rest are of herself,” an X user said in a tweet. “…Brooklyn’s eyes look trapped & to top things off, Nicola seems happier posing with 2 random dudes than Brooklyn. What a couple.”

Another wrote, “She kisses him like she’s thinking ‘ewww’ in her head. She seems repulsed by him.”

“Well shes not leaning into that kiss is she!…..” another chimed in.

“He looks like a lovesick puppy, she looks so hard…” one said, “and that embrace.”

“She doesn’t look all that interested what’s he going to do if she decides to dump him,” another quipped.

Another wrote, “Loved up my a*se no passion in that kiss or maybe he is scared to hug her incase she snaps in half.”

The Lola actress shared a video of herself surprising the birthday boy with a box of donuts

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Prior to sharing pictures from the “special” night, Nicola shared a video of herself seemingly surprising the birthday boy with a box of donuts.

“Happy birthday, Brooklyn,” the donuts spelled out.

The Lola actress shared a video of her husband blowing out the candles. And in the caption, she wrote: “Happy birthday, baby.”

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

“I hope all your dreams and wishes come true! ” You light up every room you walk into, and anyone who knows you loves you,” she continued.

Calling him the “most special human,” she added, “I love being your wife. I love you, I love you, I love you.”

Brooklyn’s famous family also publicly marked the occasion despite the ongoing rift between them

Amid the birthday celebrations, Brooklyn’s famous family also publicly marked the occasion despite the ongoing rift between them.

His parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, shared heartfelt birthday tributes to their eldest son.

“27 today. Happy Birthday, Bust. We love you,” his father shared, along with a childhood picture of Brooklyn, whose childhood nickname was Buster.

The throwback snap featured a tiny Brooklyn in a pool, with his father and mother on his left and right.

Image credits: davidbeckham/Instagram

Victoria shared the same photo and wrote: “Happy birthday, Brooklyn, we love you so much,’

The Spice Girl alum also uploaded another pic of herself laughing away with her son.

“Happy 27th birthday, Brooklyn,” she wrote, “I love you so much,” followed by a string of red hearts.

Meanwhile, younger brothers Romeo and Cruz shared their own childhood snaps featuring their brother.

“I love you” Cruz wrote with his photo.

Insiders claimed the messages made things worse amid the ongoing Beckham family feud

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

The nostalgic photos and birthday tributes seemed heartfelt on the surface. But insiders claimed the messages made things worse amid the ongoing Beckham family feud.

Sources said Brooklyn found the posts “performative” and were the kind of messages he slammed in his lengthy statement about their family drama.

“Brooklyn and Nicola are disheartened; they chose to make public Instagram posts for his birthday,” an insider told ET following the wave of posts from David, Victoria, and the two brothers.

“These are the exact type of performative public actions that Brooklyn has been trying to put an end to, to no avail,” the source continued.

“Brooklyn and Nicola are disheartened” by the posts shared by the Beckham family members, a source said

Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

The insider also mentioned how Brooklyn reportedly asked his parents last year to communicate with him through their legal teams.

“Last summer, they issued a legal letter to his parents requesting that any correspondence go through lawyers,” the source added.

Back in January, Brooklyn shared a scathing message about his parents controlling his life and sabotaging his relationship with Nicola.

Image credits: Vogue

The 27-year-old son claimed his parents were always more concerned about “Brand Beckham” than his personal well-being.

“My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else,” he claimed at the time. “Brand Beckham comes first.”

“Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations,” he went on to say.

