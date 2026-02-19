Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
NASCAR Driver Breaks Silence After Michael Jordan’s Interaction With His 6YO Son Sparked Controversy
Michael Jordan smiling in a white cap during an event as NASCAR driver breaks silence on controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

NASCAR Driver Breaks Silence After Michael Jordan’s Interaction With His 6YO Son Sparked Controversy

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
2

23

2

Just days after Michael Jordan’s alleged “inappropriate” interaction with NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick’s 6-year-old son sparked heated controversy online, the child’s father has finally addressed the situation.

In multiple viral clips circulating from the 2026 Daytona 500 Victory Lane celebration, Jordan, co-owner of 23XI Racing, was slammed as “tone deaf” and even called a “creep” by some viewers over his gestures with the child.

Highlights
  • Tyler Reddick finally addressed the viral controversy involving Michael Jordan and his 6-year-old son, Beau Reddick.
  • The internet remained sharply divided, with some even calling Reddick a “bad father” over his latest comments.
  • The controversy took a new turn after Reddick revealed his family’s connection to Jordan goes back years, possibly decades.
  • “It’s embarrassing to watch a father defend a man who clearly overstepped with his child,” one user commented.

Tyler, who races for the NBA legend’s team, further split the internet with his latest statements, with one critic saying, “So he’s cool with someone mo**sting his son as long as they’re rich and famous.”

    Tyler Reddick, whose 6-year-old son was at the heart of an “inappropriate” controversy involving Michael Jordan, has finally addressed the situation

    NASCAR driver smiling with his family at a sports event, highlighting interaction involving his 6-year-old son controversy.

    NASCAR driver smiling with his family at a sports event, highlighting interaction involving his 6-year-old son controversy.

    Image credits: tyler_reddick

    Earlier this week, in now-viral videos circulating online, Michael Jordan was seen interacting with Tyler Reddick’s son, Beau, during a champagne-soaked celebration after Tyler won “The Great American Race” at Daytona International Speedway.

    In the brief clips, the 63-year-old retired athlete was seen tugging at Beau’s shirt and appeared to touch his lower back as the child was soaked from the sprayed champagne.

    NASCAR driver hugging his young son during post-race celebration after Michael Jordan interaction controversy.

    NASCAR driver hugging his young son during post-race celebration after Michael Jordan interaction controversy.

    Image credits: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the controversy involving a NASCAR driver and Michael Jordan’s interaction with a child.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the controversy involving a NASCAR driver and Michael Jordan’s interaction with a child.

    Image credits: phantom247

    “This is disgraceful, and where are the parents?” one asked, while another wrote, “This is another level of weirdness. Why is the GOAT Jordan touching that kids a**?”

    Another viewer asked, “Can someone explain to me what Michael Jordan is doing here? He would never be able to do that to my child.”

    “Whether the video is real or not, is that really the most appropriate way to interact with a child in public, especially with cameras everywhere and so many people watching?”

    NASCAR driver discussing controversy after Michael Jordan's interaction with his 6-year-old son during public event.

    NASCAR driver discussing controversy after Michael Jordan's interaction with his 6-year-old son during public event.

    Image credits: CollinRugg

    However, some defended Jordan, claiming he was simply helping Beau remove ice cubes from his back, which had reportedly gotten stuck on his clothing during the victory celebration.

    Defenders argued, “The child had ice in his shorts from the victory celebrations and Michael was trying to help get the ice cube out.”

    The NBA star was captured in multiple viral clips tugging at the child’s shirt and even appeared to touch his lower back

    Michael Jordan wearing a white cap and black shirt, smiling during a NASCAR driver controversy event.

    Michael Jordan wearing a white cap and black shirt, smiling during a NASCAR driver controversy event.

    Image credits: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    Tweet from NASCAR driver Sean responding to controversy over Michael Jordan's interaction with his 6-year-old son.

    Tweet from NASCAR driver Sean responding to controversy over Michael Jordan's interaction with his 6-year-old son.

    Image credits: doc_1029

    Another user added, “He didn’t b*tt squeeze him or whatever. Someone has already clarified he was helping him get ice out his shirt or something. Everyone can put their pitchforks down.”

    While appearing on The Stephen A. Smith SiriusXM Show on Tuesday, February 17, Tyler shared his views on the controversy.

    Explicitly defending Michael, Reddick told host Stephen, “From my perspective, I’ve gotten to know Michael and his family very well over the years I’ve been here with 23XI.”

    “I don’t see what other people see when it comes to this. For me, it’s a huge moment. This is the biggest moment of my career. It’s a huge moment for my family and for his family, and I just put that [the controversy] off to the side.”

    NASCAR driver interacting with a child while discussing Michael Jordan and controversy in a racing event setting.

    NASCAR driver interacting with a child while discussing Michael Jordan and controversy in a racing event setting.

    Image credits: ShadowofEzra

    Tweet by The Physics of . . . responding to @CollinRugg about defending a man pinching a child, related to NASCAR driver controversy.

    Tweet by The Physics of . . . responding to @CollinRugg about defending a man pinching a child, related to NASCAR driver controversy.

    Image credits: kwekwayel

    He continued, “[I] think about the look on [Jordan’s wife] Yvette’s face and the whole family and his whole group when they got to victory lane too, and just how happy everybody was celebrating together. So, that’s where I’m at with it.”

    However, Tyler’s explanation did not sit well with many fans and viewers of the podcast episode, who took to social media to voice their disappointment and disapproval.

    Reddick’s comments further split the internet, as many accused him of being a “bad father,” while others praised his stance on the matter

    NASCAR driver with family after winning, addressing Michael Jordan and 6YO son interaction controversy.

    NASCAR driver with family after winning, addressing Michael Jordan and 6YO son interaction controversy.

    Image credits: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    One person sarcastically wrote, “Wow, Tyler really just said ‘I don’t see what other people see’ about MJ putting hands on his 6yo son like that? Some ‘father of the year’ moment.”

    Another user commented, “Do you not have eyes? If this was my own father I would have looked him in the eyes and said what the f*ck were you doing and what were you thinking?”

    NASCAR driver breaking silence in a video after Michael Jordan's interaction with his 6-year-old son caused controversy

    NASCAR driver breaking silence in a video after Michael Jordan's interaction with his 6-year-old son caused controversy

    Image credits: CollinRugg

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing controversy involving NASCAR driver and Michael Jordan’s interaction with a young child.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing controversy involving NASCAR driver and Michael Jordan’s interaction with a young child.

    Image credits: MailHauler1

    “So he was fine with a grown man touching his child inappropriately. Got it,” added a third.

    “All the people defending this let me know how you would feel if a man repeatedly pinched your child’s b*tt, even if he was your best friend that even makes it worse.”

    Meanwhile, others defended Jordan, with one person commenting, “Reddick is right: we see 5 seconds, they live the other 23 hours of the day together. If the parents aren’t upset, the internet probably shouldn’t be either.”

    “If the father doesn’t see an issue, why is the internet so outraged?” questioned another, while a third netizen chimed in, “Respect for a family’s privacy should be the default. Labeling a moment ‘gross’ without knowing their history is exactly why public discourse feels so toxic lately.”

    Michael and Tyler’s relationship reportedly dates back years, if not decades, as both families share a close bond

    NASCAR driver celebrating victory with team and trophy amid confetti after Michael Jordan interaction controversy.

    NASCAR driver celebrating victory with team and trophy amid confetti after Michael Jordan interaction controversy.

    Image credits: tyler_reddick

    While the former Chicago Bulls star has not addressed the controversy directly, a source told the Daily Mail that “it’s not the most ideal situation for Michael to be in,” but people around him and the team who were celebrating that day viewed it as “a playful gesture and nothing more nefarious.”

    “Tyler doesn’t have any issue with it and everyone hopes it just goes away and can be looked upon as nothing more than innocent and playful,” the source concluded.

    Previously, in a June 2024 interview with The Athletic, Reddick revealed that his family’s history with Jordan spans decades.

    He told the outlet, “I think there’s even a picture – I could be wrong – of MJ holding [Tyler’s wife] Alexa as a baby.”

    “This is some Salem Witch Trial… A grown man isn’t going to do something with a kid in front of 1000 people with cameras,” wrote one netizen

    Tweet showing NASCAR driver responding to controversy after Michael Jordan's interaction with his 6-year-old son.

    Tweet showing NASCAR driver responding to controversy after Michael Jordan's interaction with his 6-year-old son.

    Image credits: nosferatu_616

    Tweet from user Debbie discussing public reactions related to NASCAR driver and Michael Jordan’s interaction with his son.

    Tweet from user Debbie discussing public reactions related to NASCAR driver and Michael Jordan’s interaction with his son.

    Image credits: Deb2qt

    Tweet from user Nancy, emphasizing not to touch other people's children amid NASCAR driver controversy involving Michael Jordan's interaction.

    Tweet from user Nancy, emphasizing not to touch other people's children amid NASCAR driver controversy involving Michael Jordan's interaction.

    Image credits: nanlogo_nancy

    Tweet screenshot showing a controversial reply about NASCAR driver reacting to Michael Jordan’s interaction with his 6-year-old son.

    Tweet screenshot showing a controversial reply about NASCAR driver reacting to Michael Jordan’s interaction with his 6-year-old son.

    Image credits: Vic_KEYYYY

    Screenshot of a tweet by SHEGZY replying about a NASCAR driver addressing controversy from Michael Jordan's interaction with his 6YO son.

    Screenshot of a tweet by SHEGZY replying about a NASCAR driver addressing controversy from Michael Jordan's interaction with his 6YO son.

    Image credits: _Shegzylomo

    Tweet from BackwoodsBird explaining NASCAR driver breaks silence after Michael Jordan's interaction with his 6YO son sparked controversy.

    Tweet from BackwoodsBird explaining NASCAR driver breaks silence after Michael Jordan's interaction with his 6YO son sparked controversy.

    Image credits: TWeeTXter

    Tweet from NASCAR driver PeacefulTim responding to controversy around Michael Jordan's interaction with his 6YO son.

    Tweet from NASCAR driver PeacefulTim responding to controversy around Michael Jordan's interaction with his 6YO son.

    Image credits: timwert27

    Screenshot of a tweet highlighting NASCAR driver breaking silence after Michael Jordan's interaction with 6-year-old son controversy.

    Screenshot of a tweet highlighting NASCAR driver breaking silence after Michael Jordan's interaction with 6-year-old son controversy.

    Image credits: rareAURA9

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Michael Jordan's interaction with a NASCAR driver's 6-year-old son controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Michael Jordan's interaction with a NASCAR driver's 6-year-old son controversy.

    Image credits: JosephM21292195

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing NASCAR driver breaking silence after Michael Jordan's interaction controversy.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing NASCAR driver breaking silence after Michael Jordan's interaction controversy.

    Image credits: anotherarizonan

    Screenshot of a NASCAR driver responding to controversy over Michael Jordan’s interaction with his 6-year-old son.

    Screenshot of a NASCAR driver responding to controversy over Michael Jordan’s interaction with his 6-year-old son.

    Image credits: Sanele_NS

    Tweet from Samuel West about NASCAR driver breaking silence after Michael Jordan's interaction with his 6YO son controversy.

    Tweet from Samuel West about NASCAR driver breaking silence after Michael Jordan's interaction with his 6YO son controversy.

    Image credits: SamuelWest01

    Tweet from NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick addressing Michael Jordan interaction controversy involving his 6-year-old son.

    Tweet from NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick addressing Michael Jordan interaction controversy involving his 6-year-old son.

    Image credits: epayne32

    Tweet from NASCAR driver Richard Howard responding to controversy sparked by Michael Jordan’s interaction with his 6YO son.

    Tweet from NASCAR driver Richard Howard responding to controversy sparked by Michael Jordan’s interaction with his 6YO son.

    Image credits: rsch4274

    Twitter user criticizing a NASCAR driver’s response after Michael Jordan’s interaction with his 6YO son sparked controversy.

    Twitter user criticizing a NASCAR driver’s response after Michael Jordan’s interaction with his 6YO son sparked controversy.

    Image credits: Logan1826332171

    Children

    23

    2

    23

    2

    dremosley avatar
    Dre Mosley
    Dre Mosley
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It really doesn't matter what the father says, because the Internet has already made up its collective mind that MJ is now some sick p**o 🙄

    0
    0points
    reply
    daqadoodles_1 avatar
    Debbie
    Debbie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a bottom. It's not something s****l like all those prude commenters think. I see it more as like how you post a child on the b*m after changing is diaper that is good to go. Yes, this kid is older and it's too draw attention. But I don't think it's something s****l.

    0
    0points
    reply
