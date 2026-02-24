“Is That Really Her?”: Taylor Swift’s Makeup‑Free Behind-the-Scenes Video Sparks Wild Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

To celebrate Opalite hitting No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on February 23, Taylor Swift shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram post featuring intimate studio clips, including a makeup-free video of herself.

While she expected excitement from her followers, she instead faced a wave of speculation as several netizens questioned whether the bare-faced woman in the clip was even the pop icon at all.

Highlights To celebrate her 14th No. 1 hit, "Opalite," Taylor Swift shared a rare, makeup-free video from the recording studio.

Detractors flooded the comments, claiming her nose and eye shape looked "completely different".

Despite the "Opalite" chatter, the song marked a major career high, making The Life of a Showgirl her first album since 2014’s 1989 to produce two separate Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles.

“Is that really her? Nose is completely different,” wrote one.

Taylor Swift’s makeup-free studio clip sparked immediate speculation among fans

Taylor Swift posing at an event in a red dress with red lipstick, related to makeup-free behind-the-scenes video reactions.

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The first slide of Swift’s Instagram post showed her in the studio wearing an oversized green sweater, with her natural blonde curls loose around her shoulders, and no visible glam.

“Just a few Opalite memories to celebrate the Hot 100 #1 you guys just got this song!!” she wrote.

“This is actually the first time I’ve had two Hot 100 #1s off of one album since 1989 came out in 2014.”

While many online viewers praised the raw look, others zeroed in on her facial features.

Taylor Swift taking a makeup-free selfie wearing a striped shirt and denim vest in a behind-the-scenes setting.

Image credits: taylorswift/Instagram

“That’s not her on the left,” one insisted.

“The nose isn’t nosing!!! Not her,” another commented.

Meanwhile, several users claimed makeup alone could not explain the difference.

“There is no way makeup can cause THAT much of a difference. Nose shape and eyes are completely different,” said one.

Taylor Swift in a makeup-free behind-the-scenes video with natural curls and minimal lighting, sparking wild reactions online.

Image credits: taylorswift/Instagram

Comment by Stacy Wyatt discussing differences in nose shape and eyes in a makeup-free behind-the-scenes video of Taylor Swift.

Social media comment about Taylor Swift’s makeup-free look and reactions to her natural appearance.

“Everything looks different! She has distinct round cheeks, a wider nose, her chin isn’t smooth, etc!” wrote another.

Others went further, speculating about whether she had undergone cosmetic procedures. “I think she looked a lot better before getting the nose job,” said one.

Another claimed Swift “had more work done than all the Kardashians put together.”

Elsewhere in the post, the singer was seen wearing a brunette wig and ‘80s-inspired workout gear, saying, “Never in my life have I felt so myself. This is actually who I was meant to be.”

Despite the harsh criticism, Swifties defended the pop star’s candid looks

Taylor Swift makeup-free in a behind-the-scenes video with colleagues, celebrating in a music studio environment.

Image credits: taylorswift/Instagram

“Why does it matter what she looks like? It is her talent, work ethic, and kind heart that make her an admirable person,” one commenter wrote.

“She looks beautiful either way. Some of these comments… guess hurt people hurt people,” another said.

“I think she’s still a beautiful lady without the makeup,” added a third.

Some viewers admitted they were surprised by the transformation that styling can create.

Taylor Swift smiling and waving on stage wearing a burgundy dress, highlighting her makeup-free behind-the-scenes look.

Image credits: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS/Getty Images

Comment praising Taylor Swift’s makeup-free behind-the-scenes video, highlighting her natural beauty despite criticism.

Comment praising Taylor Swift’s makeup-free look, highlighting her natural beauty and fresh face behind the scenes.

“She could walk around without makeup and curly hair, and I feel like many would not know it’s her,” one noted.

A few comments even took a humorous turn, comparing her to longtime friend Ed Sheeran.

“I thought it was Ed Sheeran,” one said, while another wrote, “She looks like Ed Sheeran. Maybe they are the same person. They are both Uber talented.”

Taylor Swift’s Opalite milestone came after the song recently sparked plagiarism accusations

Three people laughing on a colorful set while filming a makeup-free behind-the-scenes video, capturing natural reactions.

Image credits: taylorswift/Instagram

Released on February 7, Opalite is the second single from Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. It also marks her 14th Hot 100 chart-topper and the first time since 1989 that she has had two No. 1 singles from the same album.

The viral reaction to her makeup-free appearance comes just weeks after the song sparked plagiarism accusations from indie musician Gabi Gamberg of the band Daffo.

As reported by Bored Panda, Gamberg alleged that Swift’s ‘90s-style infomercial concept closely resembles her April 2025 video for Quick Fix, posting side-by-side comparisons online.

Taylor Swift makeup-free behind-the-scenes video showing her with stylist preparing her hair on a film set.

Image credits: taylorswift/Instagram

While Swift has not yet publicly responded to the accusations, supporters argued that parody infomercials are a long-standing pop culture trope.

“It was a spoof of every 90s infomercial. It isn’t that original of a concept,” one wrote.

Written and produced with Max Martin and Shellback, Opalite is an upbeat synth-pop and soft rock track built around gemstone metaphors.

“She has a superb makeup artist,” wrote one netizen

Comment about Taylor Swift’s makeup-free look, highlighting dramatic differences and reactions to her bare face.

Comment from a social media user reacting to Taylor Swift’s makeup-free behind-the-scenes video, noting facial differences.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Taylor Swift’s makeup-free behind-the-scenes video.

Comment about Taylor Swift’s makeup-free behind-the-scenes video sparking wild reactions on social media.

Screenshot of a social media comment joking about a celebrity mix, related to Taylor Swift’s makeup-free behind-the-scenes video.

Woman with short hair and natural face makeup reacting to a behind-the-scenes makeup-free Taylor Swift video comment.

Comment by Scott Buchanan saying All about the shading lol on a light blue background with profile picture.

Comment reading Make up does MIRACLES in a social media post reacting to Taylor Swift makeup-free video.

Comment on social media praising Taylor Swift's makeup artist in response to her makeup-free behind-the-scenes video.

Comment on social media questioning if the woman shown is really Taylor Swift in a makeup-free behind-the-scenes video.

Comment on a social media post discussing Taylor Swift’s makeup-free behind-the-scenes video, sparking wild reactions.

Comment about Taylor Swift’s makeup-free look, noting her nostrils appear different in the behind-the-scenes video.

Comment from Lindsay Taylor on social media saying let's normalize this in a message bubble.

Comment on social media expressing support for Taylor Swift’s makeup-free behind-the-scenes video sparking wild reactions.

Comment stating a person thinks Taylor Swift is still beautiful without makeup in response to a makeup-free video.

Comment by Alexa Cerdan Cuffe expressing interest in Taylor Swift’s makeup-free skin care routine with a thoughtful emoji.

Comment expressing surprise at Taylor Swift’s makeup-free look, praising her natural beauty and kind heart.

Comment on social media post reacting to Taylor Swift’s makeup-free behind-the-scenes video with a heart emoji.

Comment highlighting opinions on Taylor Swift’s makeup-free look and public reactions about her kindness and talent.

Comment expressing disapproval of women mocking makeup-free Taylor Swift in a social media post.

Comment highlighting reactions to Taylor Swift’s makeup-free behind-the-scenes video sparking wild reactions online.

