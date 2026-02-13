“Totally Delusional”: Taylor Swift’s Gift To Selena Gomez Sparks Backlash

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift’s homemade gift to Selena Gomez was branded as an “extremely offensive” and “totally delusional” offering by some netizens.

The pop star, 36, baked an artisanal loaf of blueberry lemon sourdough for her longtime bestie Selena and her husband, Benny Blanco.

But there was one particular detail about her gesture that quickly sparked backlash online.

RELATED:

Highlights Taylor Swift’s is officially in her sourdough era.

But her homemade gift to Selena Gomez was branded as an “extremely offensive” and “totally delusional” offering by some netizens.

“This is cringey 1000%,” one commented online.

Taylor Swift’s homemade gift to Selena Gomez was branded as an “extremely offensive” and “totally delusional” offering by some netizens

Taylor Swift posing indoors with hand near face, casual outfit, natural makeup sparking backlash over gift to Selena Gomez.

Image credits: taylorswift

Taylor Swift is officially in her sourdough era. The Love Story singer, who has been vocal about her passion for baking, said her hobbies around the house have been in full swing since she wrapped up her Eras Tour in December, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’d say all my hobbies could be categorized as, like, hobbies you could have had in the 1700s, you know? Like, I get all my granny s***,” she said on her fiancé Travis Kelce’s podcast New Heights last year.

“We’re very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken over my life,” she added.

Selena Gomez with natural makeup and long hair in a casual indoor setting, related to Taylor Swift gift backlash.

Image credits: selenagomez

“The sourdough’s taken over my life in a huge way. I’m really talking about bread 60 percent of the time now,” she went on to say.

“I’m just, like, always baking bread and texting my friends and being like, ‘Can I send you some bread? I need some feedback,” she continued. “Do you like this one better than you liked the other one? Like, I did the rise a little differently.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken over my life,” the Love Story singer said on her fiancé Travis Kelce’s podcast New Heights

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift posing together outdoors, lighting decorations visible, capturing a candid moment.

Image credits: selenagomez

Last month, the star gave each of her friends a carefully wrapped loaf of sourdough bread during a night out with Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Alana Haim, and Sombr.

The celebs were seen walking away from a West Hollywood restaurant with the baked goods in their hands.

Additionally, Taylor also earmarked one loaf of blueberry lemon sourdough for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blueberry lemon sourdough bread gift wrapped on a wooden cutting board, linked to Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez backlash.

Image credits: jakecohen

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media post showing backlash over Taylor Swift's gift to Selena Gomez described as totally delusional.

Comment about sourdough baking discussing over-fermented or over-proofed dough from user OrvilleReddenbWright.

The loaf had stickers on them, including one that said, “Baking because m**der is wrong.”

The main sticker that had netizens eye-rolling said: “Thank you for supporting my small business.”

Netizens eye-rolled the most at one sticker that said: “Thank you for supporting my small business”

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez smiling together outdoors near water, highlighting Taylor Swift's gift backlash.

Image credits: selenagomez

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about Taylor Swift’s gift to Selena Gomez suggesting the PR team is trying to make a nickname believable.

Comment from bankruptbarbie about hiding feelings related to the Superbowl and Grammys amid Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez backlash.

Some Reddit users were downright furious, with one sharing a picture of the loaf and saying: “Taylor just gifted another sourdough to Selena and Benny Blanco.”

“I’ve found it curious the sticker ‘Thank you for supporting my small business,’” they continued. “If this is a joke, it is a terrible one. As someone who is a small business owner, I also find this extremely offensive. Totally delusional.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Couple embracing near poolside, highlighting Taylor Swift's gift to Selena Gomez and the resulting backlash in public discussions.

Image credits: itsbennyblanco

Text excerpt about a billionaire gift exchange sparking backlash related to Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others joined the discussion, saying: “This is cringey 1000%.”

“A billionaire cosplaying (cosbaking?) as poor. Groundbreaking(ly grotesque),” one said.

“You know she just bought a bunch of generic stickers off Temu,” another chimed in.

“A billionaire cosplaying (cosbaking?) as poor. Groundbreaking(ly grotesque),” one commented

Wicker basket with a loaf of bread, a box of Le Labo incense, and two wine bottles as a Taylor Swift gift to Selena Gomez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: itsbennyblanco

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Taylor Swift’s upcoming bakeries amid backlash related to Selena Gomez gift.

Taylor Swift’s gift to Selena Gomez causing backlash amid totally delusional fan reactions online.

One said, “The small business thing comes off in such poor taste especially when she’s known to be the most wealthy woman in the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“A literal billionaire calling their PR quirky hobby a ‘small business’ is wild work,” another wrote.

“Unpopular opinion but I don’t find anything wrong with that phrase, I just don’t think Taylor is entitled to use it,” one said. “It should be used by people who are NOT billionaires who can’t just snap their fingers and make their problems go away, thus they bake as stress relief.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor’s friendship with Selena has gone on for years, ever since they met in 2008 while respectively dating Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas.

“We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical,” the Only Murders in the Building during a 2017 interview with KIIS FM UK.

“It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked,” she continued.

The Come & Get It singer said her friendship with Taylor was “the best thing” they “got out of those relationships.”

Selena said her friendship with Taylor was “the best thing” they “got out of” their relationship with Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift posing indoors with a cat, capturing a moment amid gift backlash rumors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: selenagomez

Taylor’s baked goods are famous among the celebrity circle, with even Katy Perry once raving about them and calling them “incredible.”

“They were soft. I couldn’t believe they weren’t store-bought.” she said in an interview.

“It gives Marie Antoinette playing peasant,” one commented online

Screenshot of a comment calling Taylor Swift's gift to Selena Gomez totally delusional and offensive during backlash.

Comment criticizing Taylor Swift's gift to Selena Gomez as generic stickers bought off Temu sparking backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment criticizing a person for suing Etsy creators while also purchasing from them, sparking backlash related to Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

Comment on Taylor Swift's gift to Selena Gomez expressing that gift giving is not a business amid backlash.

Taylor Swift giving a gift to Selena Gomez at an event, sparking backlash and discussion among fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment discussing a theory about Taylor Swift possibly covering a brand name on bread packaging sparking backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment criticizing a billionaire's behavior, linked to Taylor Swift's gift to Selena Gomez backlash context.

Screenshot of an online comment reacting to Taylor Swift’s gift to Selena Gomez, sparking backlash and discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Criticism of Taylor Swift’s gift to Selena Gomez sparks backlash over AI-made sticker and missing fingers.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Taylor Swift's gift to Selena Gomez amid backlash over personalization.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Taylor Swift's gift to Selena Gomez sparking backlash online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fan comment on Taylor Swift’s gift to Selena Gomez sparking backlash about celebrity gift-giving and image perception.

Comment criticizing Taylor Swift's gift to Selena Gomez, calling it totally delusional and sparking backlash online.

Comment highlighting handwriting differences related to Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez in a discussion about a gift backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift's gift to Selena Gomez causes backlash among fans debating the meaning behind the gesture.

User comment discussing backlash over Taylor Swift's gift to Selena Gomez, mentioning sourdough bread and PR implications.

Comment criticizing Taylor Swift's gift to Selena Gomez, highlighting backlash over perceived poor taste.

Comment on social media criticizing Taylor Swift's gift to Selena Gomez, sparking backlash online.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about Taylor Swift's gift to Selena Gomez provoking backlash in an online discussion.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Taylor Swift's gift to Selena Gomez sparking backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT