Sophie Turner “Hated” Feeling Like “Groupies In The Band” While Being Married To Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner, who said, “[I’m the] happiest I’ve been in a really long time,” opened up about her marriage with Joe Jonas and admitted she hated being referred to as one of “the wives” of the Jonas Brothers.

The Game of Thrones star spoke to British Vogue and spoke about her split from the former DNCE frontman. She said even though she felt welcomed into her estranged husband’s big celebrity family, the 28-year-old actress revealed that she and her co-sisters—Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas, who are married to Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas—were always referred to as “the wives” of the band.

Joe Jonas filed for a dissolution of marriage from Sophie Turner in September last year

“There was a lot of attention on the three brothers, and the wives. Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that,” she told the outlet. “It was kind of this plus-one feeling. And that’s nothing to do with him – in no way did he make me feel that – it was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band.”

The mother-of-two first connected with the Cake by the Ocean performer in 2016, back when she was 20 years old. They had agreed to meet at a pub in the UK after connecting on social media.

“Joe had just DM-ed me on Instagram. I brought my brother and all my guy friends because I didn’t know if I was maybe getting catfished,” she recalled.

The romance soon blossomed between the two stars.

The Game of Thrones actor and the DNCE frontman shared a joint statement after their split and said they “mutually decided to amicably end [their] marriage”

The teen idol-turned-popstar, who is six years older than the actress, popped the big question and proposed to her in 2017. They eloped in Las Vegas and got married in 2019 before having a second wedding ceremony the same year with family and friends by their side.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Willa, in 2020 and their daughter, Delphine, in 2022. Four years into their marriage, the Jonas brother filed for a dissolution of marriage from Sophie in September last year.

A joint statement on Instagram said they had “mutually decided to amicably end [their] marriage.”

The British actress said she was not a fan of the “plus-one feeling” she had when she was part of the big Jonas family

The British actress said she is “starting over again” now that she has moved back to the UK.

Having taken medication for her anxiety and depression in the past, Sophie admitted she initially thought she would have to go back to being on similar meds in this new chapter of her life. But her support system has helped her through this time without needing a prescription so far.

“There’s something about a community and a support system that I’ve never realized is so important up until now. And I think the reason I was on medication for so long is because I didn’t have those people with me. Now that I’m back home, I’m actually the happiest I’ve been in a really long time. I’m starting over again, rediscovering what I like to do, who I like to be with,” she said during the interview.

Joe Jonas proposed to Sophie Turner in 2017, a year after they met, and they eventually tied the knot in 2019

The X-Men actress is now rumored to be dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

“I am having fun dating. It’s very fun,” she said. “I mean, it’s strange when you get married so young. It’s like you never really learn how to date. So it’s all very new to me.”

The red carpet icon is currently navigating through building a healthy co-parenting relationship with the Lovebug vocalist.

“I’m unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children. They’re the victims in all of this. But I think we’re doing the best we can,” she said. “I’m confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all that I can ask for.”