Joe Jonas Allegedly Hires Divorce Lawyer Amid 4-Year Marriage To Sophie Turner

After being married to Sophie Turner for four years, the Grammy-nominated singer Joe Jonas has hired a divorce attorney, sources claim.

The Game of Thrones starlet Sophie Turner and the DNCE founder first crossed paths online in 2016. “We had a lot of mutual friends, and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time,” Turner told Harper’s Bazaar UK during a cover interview.

“We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

In 2017, not a year after the couple first met in person during Jonas’ UK tour, their relationship took a serious turn when the pop sensation proposed to her. The couple shared this joyous moment with their followers by posting matching pictures flaunting her engagement ring.

They tied the knot twice – once in Las Vegas, followed by another ceremony in France in 2019.

Jonas and Turner are parents to two daughters

Their family grew bigger when they welcomed their daughter Willa into this world in 2020 followed by another child born recently in July 2022. Speaking about his experience of fatherhood last year, Jonas told PEOPLE: “It’s been amazing to be a dad and to learn every day more about myself and what that’s like.”

The couple first connected through Instagram DMs in 2016 and had their first in-person meeting later that same year

Although no further information regarding the couple’s marriage is known yet, the rumors took the “Do It Like That” singer’s fans by surprise.

“Joe Jonas doesn’t look single since he still wearing his ring but he sure does look good,” one fan wrote on X after Sunday night’s Jonas Brothers tour show.

