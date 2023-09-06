“Irretrievably Broken”: Joe Jonas Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner

After an unheard amount of speculations and theories about Joe Jonas’ wedding ring in the wake of the divorce news that shattered fans’ hearts earlier this week, the rumors have sadly been confirmed. On Tuesday, the divorce papers were officially filed, marking the end of a 4-year marriage between the couple.

The Jonas Brothers singer initiated the legal process by filing the dissolution of marriage papers in Miami, officially seeking to end his holy union with the Game of Thrones actress, Sophie Turner.

In the documents, Joe cites that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken,” TODAY reports.

It was reported that Joe Jonas has officially signed divorce papers in order to end his marriage with Sophie Turner

The petition also states that Joe Jonas has had the children in his care – 3-year-old daughter Willa and their one-year-old daughter, whose full name has not been revealed, besides the initials D.J. – with residences in Miami and various other locations across the country.

The filings claim “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken” and that a prenuptial agreement was already in place

However, Jonas’ lawyers emphasize that “it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility,” with a prenup in place, per the divorce filing.

In the documents, Jonas also “respectfully requests” that he and Turner collaborate to create a parenting plan and a timesharing schedule for their children with Miami, Florida as the primary residence listed in the documents.

Joe and The Game Of Thrones starlet first connected through Instagram DMs back in 2016, only to announce their engagement a year later

After celebrating their big day in 2019 in Las Vegas, their family grew bigger when they welcomed their daughter Willa the following year

While the divorce papers don’t delve into the nitty-gritties of their separation, they do disclose that both parties had executed a valid and legally binding prenuptial agreement on April 29, 2019 – just a few days before their big day in Las Vegas.

The couple welcomed their second child last year, although they kept its name private

The rumors of the couple splitting were thrown into disarray after the “Do It Like That” singer posted a picture of himself, wedding ring in place, enjoying a Texas sunset with his brothers on Sunday, the same day the distressing news of their marriage being on the rocks began circulating. The next day, Joe was spotted wearing his ring during his band’s latest show in Austin.

In the past 72 hours, Joe has been spotted wearing his wedding ring both on stage and on Insta, creating confusion surrounding the divorce rumors

According to sources, the couple had been grappling with “serious problems” for a minimum of six months

On Monday, reports emerged that Joe had been taking care of the children “pretty much all of the time” for the past three months. TMZ, who broke the news, also claimed that he and Turner had been grappling with “serious problems” for a minimum of six months.

Neither party’s representatives have officially confirmed the divorce filing yet

The 27-year-old Game of Thrones starlet first crossed paths with Jonas on social media in 2016. “We had a lot of mutual friends, and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time,” Turner told Harper’s Bazaar UK during a cover interview. A year later after starting their relationship, the couple made a joyful announcement that they were engaged.

Their family grew bigger when they welcomed their daughter Willa into this world in 2020 followed by another child, whose name hasn’t been made public yet, born last year.

The singer, who recently played a role in J.D. Dillard’s war biopic Devotion, shared a rare comment about his marriage with Sophie last year with Hello! magazine, affectionately referring to her as “the best acting coach.”

Despite the mocking comments, most fans were heartbroken about the news