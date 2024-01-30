Sophie Turner Makes It Instagram Official With Peregrine Pearson Months After Joe Jonas Divorce

ADVERTISEMENT

Love is back in the air for Sophie Turner.

The Game of Thrones star has seemingly made her rumored relationship with Peregrine Pearson Instagram official, following a very public fallout with her ex-husband, Joe Jonas.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday (January 29), the 27-year-old actress posted a photo carousel featuring several photos of herself, Peregrine, and her friends, solicitor Rupert Gorst and Amadea Kimmins, while on a ski trip.

In one of the pictures, the 29-year-old aristocrat had his arm around Sophie, who mostly appeared incognito in her ski gear.

Sophie Turner has seemingly made her rumored relationship with Peregrine Pearson Instagram official

Share icon

Image credits: sophiet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)

The British actress captured the photo dump: “Jägerbomb anyone?”, which appeared to appropriately sum up her festive mountain getaway.

Whilst some of the comments attempted to shame Sophie for not being in the presence of her two daughters, whom she shares with Joe, other people jumped to her defense, as a person commented: “You guys realize as a woman that we have an identity outside of having our children right?

“A woman is more than just a mother. Let her move on.”

Sophie posted a photo carousel featuring several photos of herself, Peregrine, and her friends, solicitor Rupert Gorst and Amadea Kimmins, while on a ski trip

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: sophiet

Share icon

Image credits: sophiet

Another Instagram user penned: “Anyone asking where her kids are need to ask themselves if they’d ever ask this question to a man… and the answer is no.”

While a separate individual wrote: “I haven’t seen her with her kids in so long,” a person replied: “Chill, she keeps her kids away from the press, so whether she was with them every day or never, you still wouldn’t see them.”

Sophie and Peregrine, who is the heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, were first linked back in October when the couple were photographed kissing in Paris, but neither publicly confirmed if they were together, Buzzfeed reported.

Sophie captured the photo dump: “Jägerbomb anyone?”

Share icon

Image credits: sophiet

The news came shortly after Jonas Brothers member Joe reportedly started dating model Stormi Bree.

The 34-year-old singer was seen on a romantic ski trip in Aspen, Colorado, earlier in January with the former pageant queen, the DailyMail reported.

Rumors about Joe and Stormi’s romance had been circulating in the midst of his ongoing divorce from Sophie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September 2023, and their battle over custody of daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 17 months, made headlines worldwide, as per the DailyMail.

Share icon

Image credits: sophiet

Earlier in January, the award-winning actress had reportedly asked the judge presiding over their case to dismiss her child abduction claim against the musician after they had finally hashed out a custody plan.

The former married couple were previously engaged in significant conflict over where their children would live.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September 2023, and their battle over custody of daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 17 months, made headlines worldwide

Share icon

Image credits: sophiet

Sophie, a Northampton native, had reportedly claimed that Joe had prevented Willa and Delphine from traveling to the UK with her by withholding their passports.

In recent months, the Sansa Stark actress has been busy volunteering with an organization that helps unhoused UK residents, USA Today reported.

While in New York City, Sophie has often been pictured with Taylor Swift, who dated Joe when they were teenagers.

“Not really anyone’s business,” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon