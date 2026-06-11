You might think that these moments only happen in movies, but plenty of folks have witnessed someone shouting "I object!" right as the bride and groom are about to say their vows. Bored Panda came across several online threads where wedding guests shared these kinds of stories , and we're bringing you the most scandalous, awkward, and sometimes even adorable ones here!

The chances of a marriage making it in the long run are almost 50/50. Statistics show that about 43% of first marriages in the U.S. end in divorce. However, some marriages end before they even get a chance to begin – at the altar, just after the priest says, "Speak now or hold your peace forever."

#1 Yessss and it was the bride's sister!! She slept with the groom the NIGHT BEFORE!!

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#2 Well apparently I shouted “NO” at my own parents wedding…I was only 18 months old. They probably should have listened to me tho….Divorced when I was 5.

#3 The one and only time i went to a wedding a girl standed up and objected and started saying "he is not good enough for you" you know, the usual...turns out she was not there for the groom she was there because she was in love with the bride...at one point she stood up and punched the groom in the face, grabbed the bride and they started to run away while everybody watched in disbelief...didn't get very far before being caught tho-.

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#4 My friend is a wedding pianist and once some one objected. The vicar took the bride, groom and his side piece into the vestry for a chat while my friend furiously free styled on the organ to fill the time. Eventually the vicar came out and announced there would not be a wedding!

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#5 I make wedding cakes I’ve only seen it once ! Everyone laughed thinking it was a prank from the couple . The groom looks at the bride and she’s not giggling and all of us realized it’s not a prank and that’s her ex long term boyfriend.

Best man took off his suit jacket and snatched him up quickly.

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#6 At my homegirl sister’s wedding the fiancé mistress busted in there yelling etc and tried to charge the couple, her family stomped the lady out!! Like multiple hands & feet! They still got married & now divorced, dude has since married the mistress.

#7 It was a train wreck.



Bride was so much better than the creep she was supposed to marry. She planned to leave him but she felt like she had to marry him because she got a positive pregnancy test. During the ceremony his own brother objected that he had tampered with her birth control to force her to stay with him.



He came with receipts too. Text messages and voicemails bragging about how it worked, she was pregnant and how he was cheating on her, finally the dudes mom tried to stop him but he snapped at her that she was an enabling and he wasn’t going to let this go on.



The bride said she wasn’t going to marry him and us bridesmaids grabbed her and bolted.



She ended up miscarrying shortly after that, so no coparenting relationship needed to happen and he’s completely stonewalled from all information on her.

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#8 When I was about 13 or so I was at the wedding of a lady who was the cousin of my step moms brothers wife. (I guess you could say my uncles cousins wedding, kind of). Regardless I didn’t know anyone there except my dad, stepmom, step-uncle and his wife. An ex of the bride was invited, apparently they were still friends. It was all very casual but just like something out of a movie right at the ceremony he starts confessing his love for her and that he wants them to be together. The bride was beet red with embarrassment and the groom was kind of stunned with silence. After about the most uncomfortable 15 seconds of silence I’ve ever seen the brides father asks him “can I talk to you outside for a minute?”. Came back after about 15 minutes and told us all the ex had went home. The wedding carried on but you could just kind of tell everyone was off especially the bride and groom. They went through with it, but it wasn’t really a very good atmosphere and they both just looked super embarrassed. Apparently the ex sent an apology email a couple weeks later, but I always felt so bad because this magical day was basically tainted forever by this outburst.

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#9 Objection by a priest.



A friend of mine was getting married. She and her fiancé lived in England, but the wedding was in their home country 2,000 mi away.



We have a tradition that the couple and their families go to confession the day before wedding. My friend’s sister confessed to the priest that she was secretly dating her sister’s fiancé for several months now. This was the same priest that was supposed to marry my friend with her fiancé the next day.



The priest made her confession public and objected the wedding. 250 invited guests that came from many different countries left shocked.



Happy end. My friend met a great person a few years later and they married at a small ceremony back in England.



But the relationships with the sister are still not great.

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#10 I had to go to a wedding with my mom. One of the brides was a good friend and coworker of my mom's. This was a lesbian wedding. The other bride (not my mom's coworker) had her dad object saying "I didn't raise my daughter to be a [gay]." He got an absolute beatdown as his daughter cried. I don't understand why you would do this to your own daughter.

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#11 We'll see if anyone likes this goofy one... The bride's ex objected at a family wedding I went to just before covid hit. Turns out she was pregnant with his baby and the guy she was marrying thought it was his. That started a decent sized fight which I don't remember much of thanks to the open bar I went back to so I could enjoy the show. I heard one of my cousins got it on their phone, but don't know for sure.

#12 Not very juicy, but very adorable. At a co-workers wedding, their 3 year old objected because he didn't want Daddy to marry Mommy, HE wanted to marry Mommy!

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#13 My uncle's wedding, in my country we do two wedding ceremonies, the traditional wedding ceremony where the woman introduces the fiance to her family and then the finally religious wedding ceremony. So my uncle had a traditional wedding with his first wife but they separated before they had the religious wedding and he moved on and got a second 'wife'. They had the traditional marriage and on their religious wedding ceremony, the first wife whom he had been separated from for like 5 years showed up in church and stopped their wedding on grounds that he had married her traditionally. The priest didn't go ahead to marry him and the second wife until he sorted issues with the first wife but he was finally able to wed his second wife in church.

#14 Omg. My grandpa did this at my uncles wedding: “don’t marry her. she’s a [jerk]”. He was brain damaged at that point but still correct.

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#15 I listened to a Reddit story podcast where someone did object but it was a prank between the groom and groomsmen but the priest actually didn’t approve of the wedding ceremony going further.. the bride was pissed and I think she left him.

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#16 Lol yes… we all knew the groom was having an affair with the MOH… cue *loud coughing * and the entire congregation giving each other meaningful looks.. lol the groom turned around.. looking terrified.



They got married anyway… but broke up a couple of years later.

#17 I was in my good friend’s wedding, and she and her now mother-in-law have never liked each other. When the pastor asked the objection question, my friend whipped her veiled head around, pointed at her soon-to-be MIL, and said, “Now you hush, Margaret!” Margaret did indeed hush. Twenty years later and they still hate each other though lol.

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#18 The first time I got married, I was 21 and my wife was 20. In our country she was not old enough to sign her wedding certificate, her mother had to sign for her.



Also, she was very visibly pregnant and we both were stressed and had been crying.



Each one of us had decided not to get married and then changed our minds in the months leading to the actual wedding. It was well known to us and everyone else that we were only doing it because of the pregnancy.



So during the ceremony, one of her uncles said he objected, for all the reasons mentioned above.



We actually stopped, and she got to another room and talked with her family for some 30 minutes.



Then they came out and said we should go through with it, and we did. We lasted less than 1 year before the divorce.

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#19 I was the best man so it fell on me to handle it. This drunk guy objected and started professing his love, I knocked him out in one punch. Three groomsmen and I carried him outside and threw him into a dumpster, I left two of them out there to make sure he didn't get out.

#20 I was five, and at the time, I thought it was the flower girl getting married (she was five too). So I run down the aisle saying "don't get married I love you" (just like I'd seen in the movies). Everyone was laughing. What I didn't know at the time was that SHE WAS MY COUSIN.

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#21 I was once the ring bearer for my mom. I was like 7 or so at the time. I started feeling sick at the beginning of the ceremony. When they said if anyone objects, I projectile vomited. I didn't really object, but the timing was perfect.

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#22 I had to do this the night before my brother's wedding. His fiancé was cheating on him and it was a nightmare. One of the hardest things I ever had to do in my life was to tell him what was going on.

#23 I attended a friends wedding and someone did this. Im not sure what the relationship was but he was a cousin of some sorts to the bride. Made a spectacle saying she was too good for him while yelling.



Super cringe. Mega cringe.



Everyone kind of nervous laughed and moved on… later in the reception the guy started sweating profusely and acting belligerent literally an hour after the bar opens. Proceed to faint and the paramedics had to come.



It was wild.

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#24 My Stepdad did at my sister’s first wedding, but in his defense he was having a heart attack.

#25 My dad called off his first wedding at the altar (to the woman before he met my mom) in front of everyone at the church and everything!

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#26 I'm just going to say when this question was asked at our wedding my husband's friends got up and barred the doors at the registry office.

I'm very very estranged from my parents but they tried to sabotage our relationship in every way possible, cancelled our church wedding, rang the dress shop and cancelled my gown, then as the coup de grace on our wedding day we got the summons for custody of my son.

We weren't risking it.

29 years this year, those doors banging still make us laugh

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#27 Well, my grandparents got married at her daughters home (both were widowed) and right when they asked that question, the phone rang (this was the late 80s)

To his credit, the rabbi said “even in this modern age, we simply cannot accept objections via telephone” and went on with the wedding!

#28 So it turns out this was already agreed upon as an act a.k.a scripted, but I was at a best friend's wedding and one of the guests, a mutual friend of my best friend who was getting married, stood up and said, and I quote, "I DISAGREE! I love (best friend's husband)!"

Not even a second later, a 3rd mutual friend flew in fromnowhere and tackled him, spilling a tray of drinks in the process, which was also pre-placed there for the joke.

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#29 My second husband and I tied the knot on deck of our favorite restaurant. My boss had my three year old in her arms. When question was asked she raised her hand and it was funny. When I married last time my future mother in law who was in a wheelchair after knee surgery stood up and said just kidding.

#30 Future SIL, my witness, asked her brother (now ex husband ) as we’re standing there after that question, are you sure this is what you want? In front of the guest.

#31 My Mother loudly proclaimed we wouldn’t last 12 months. We didn’t: 41 yrs and still going.

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#32 My dad is a pastor. He got asked to do a redneck wedding. They had him wear a cowboy hat, leather boots, Texas neck tie, bullet belt, and holster. They gave him a revolver with blanks and said they were going to have the bride’s cousin object and he was to shoot him and ask “anyone else?” Needless to say I made sure my dad loaded the blanks himself. Funny little gag though.

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#33 Somebody yelled out "They're brother and sister!".



They weren't.



Both families are really easy going and my group of friends is full of..... let's just say "unique" characters so no-one was surprised and everyone except the priest found it pretty funny as there was a running joke among their friends and family about the fact they have the same face. At the reception the best man introduced them as "the new Mr and Mrs Van Houten".

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#34 I was at a wedding where the groom's father was the pastor. And the pastor objected to his son marrying a woman that already had children.



Pretty much called her [indecent] and denounced the marriage. But after his rant/sermon he finished the wedding.



Super awkward for everyone in attendance.

#35 Went to a wedding for some friends of mine. Beautiful bride and awesome groom where saying the vows. Unbeknownst to the family, the brides ex-boyfriend snuck into the church all dressed up as a guest and blended in. Priest says his line, and the ex boyfriend stands up and says "I object!" Some of the male family members escorted the guy out of the church by his feet and his back and head dragging on the ground. Was pretty epic.

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#36 My father has done many weddings and he says usually he'll ask the couple if they want it reworded so nobody says anything but he said one time the couple said it was fine and nobody was gonna say anything. Cut to the wedding, my father asks the question and one of the groomsmen steps forward (I think it was the groom's cousin) and goes into a big long speech about how they shouldn't get married without really explaining why he thought so other then don't get married. He finally finished and my father said the groom looked like he was gonna end the man and the bride just looked shocked. My father ended up asking them if they wanted to continue and they both agreed so they finished the ceremony. My father said the last time he saw the couple they signed the marriage certificate and neither seemed mad at each other and he still has no clue why the guy objected other than he objected.

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#37 A cute one I saw:



Pastor: “…Speak now, or forever hold your peace!”



Little kid, maybe 6 years old. “Stop!” He then ran up to the groom handed him a small jewelry box, and said, “You forgot the ring.” The kid wasn’t loud, but you could hear a pin drop in the church.



He ran back to his seat, and at his mother’s prompting, he said, “Okay you can go on.”



Everyone just lost it laughing, and it was a couple of minutes before the pastor could continue.

#38 Wasn’t me, but we witnessed a family member walk out during this part of the ceremony because they didn’t support the interracial marriage. Couple is still happily married to this day and that family member is still a racist.



Edit: (for more context since there’s lots of questions) The relative is a head of the family and was against the marriage from beginning. She begrudgingly went to ceremony because everyone basically forced her to and stood up and walked out at exact moment when they asked if anyone objects. She missed out on reception so no food/booze for her. Still doesn’t accept bride to this day and ignores her at family events.

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#39 At my wedding I did not allow my grandmother to attend the ceremony. Everyone was like oh she’s 80 she’s blind, she’s got Parkinson’s, what could she do?



Object, faint, yell, idk but that lady is mean. She “fainted” at my high school graduation WHEN they called my name. So I wouldn’t put it past her, my biggest fear was she would stand up an object for no reason. I only let her attend at all for my mother’s sake.



She was sat in the reception hall in front of the bathrooms.



So many people were so confused as to who the old lady was, she would whisper to anyone who dared to go to the restrooms so maaaany stories. “I’m the grandmother and I object becuase of X” “I’m the grandmother and I just love my grandson” (note I’m the bride).



It made the evening entertaining as it made for innocent gossip.



We just told everyone she had dementia (she didn’t at the time just wanted the spotlight), and no one took her seriously.

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#40 My friend’s cousin did this lol. His ex was getting married and he was clearly not over her, so he invaded her wedding at the chapel movie-like style with flowers and a suit and yelled “I OBJECT!” Clearly didn’t think it through. He got beaten up by the groomsmen and the bride’s brother.

#41 My cousin did a courthouse ceremony. Everyone on both sides of the marriage got a chance to object before they went and signed anything. Some of my family objected because of transphobia. I objected because they’d known each other both online and in person for less than a year, I even pointed out all of her past relationships completely failed by the year and a half mark so it was probably a good idea to wait at least that long. He had pretty severe PTSD from time in the military and didn’t need someone like my trailer trash cousin worsening that on a regular basis, I’m pretty sure his progress in therapy even took a backslide as a result of dating her. They married anyway and it only lasted about 6 months longer before the divorce started.

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#42 At my wedding!

The woman ask is there any reason why theses two can not be joined in holy matrimony.

Our friend shouted out. "because shes to good for him!"

The ceremony stopped the officials looked really worried.

They asked each other what they should do "this has never happened before"

Then decided to carry on. After telling him "this is a serious matter." very sternly.

#43 Yes. 1992. And my friends and I all looked around for the brides ex (we were friends with both).



Catholic Churches publish the intentions for three weeks before the wedding. That’s your only chance with Catholics.

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#44 Someone did it as a joke, but didn’t realize that anyone objecting meant they couldn’t move forward with the wedding at all. So they messed up.

#45 Groom's dad at the reception:



"Son, I love you. I understand you love her. She doesn't understand. Good luck."



Lasted 4.5 MONTHS. As soon as the paperwork was filed, she had a lawyer writing up the divorce. He was making bank, then she was. Took 2 years until she wasn't living off him.



Dude has been broken since. Girlfriend after girlfriend...as soon as commitment is brought up he's done with them. Has a great whiskey collection, though.

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