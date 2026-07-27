Tennis Star’s Wife Exposes Nantucket Store With ‘No Influencers’ Sign In Lengthy Rant, But They Hit Back

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Influencer Paige Lorenze took one look at a sign hanging in a local Nantucket store and decided to take things quite personally.

Fresh off her wedding to tennis star Tommy Paul, the 28-year-old Dairy Boy founder took to social media to complain about the practices of the business known as Four Winds Craft Guild.

The local business also hit back at her after their Instagram page was reported.

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Highlights Paige Lorenze took things too personally after seeing a sign hanging in a local Nantucket store.

She wrote a lengthy rant about the store’s “No influencers” sign, claiming it was “mocking women.”

The store, Four Winds Craft Guild, responded, saying their Instagram post had been reported.

Lorenze married tennis star Tommy Paul earlier this month.

Paige Lorenze took one look at a sign hanging in a local Nantucket store and decided to take things quite personally

Image credits: paigepaul/Instagram

Four Winds Craft Guild, operating since 1948 in Nantucket, Massachusetts, was opened by the Sylvia family and has been “in the business of buying and selling authentic local arts,” according to their website.

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They specialize in selling hand-crafted baskets, purses, local artwork and carvings, according to their website.

Image credits: fourwindscraftguild/Instagram

But what Paige Lorenze took a keen interest in was the “No influencers” sign that was hanging right inside their store.

Lorenze decided to tear into the local store’s practice of not entertaining influencers by commenting on one of their posts.

Image credits: fourwindscraftguild/Instagram

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“If you call yourself a feminist but proudly put up a ‘No Influencers’ sign, it’s worth asking who you are attempting to delegitimize, and why…” she wrote in her impassioned comment.

The 28-year-old defended the influencer industry, saying women have played a major role in shaping the creator economy and turning social media platforms into successful businesses.

The socialite influencer said “mocking women when they become powerful in a new industry” was not new

Image credits: paigepaul/Instagram

“Mocking women when they become powerful in a new industry isn’t new. It’s just a strange message coming from a store that celebrates a craft with such a rich history of women shaping the island and its economy,” she said.

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She pointed out that many creators are women who have turned their online platforms into powerful business tools, helping brands connect with audiences through trust and authenticity in ways traditional advertising often cannot replicate.

Image credits: paigepaul/Instagram

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“For those who don’t know, the creator economy is overwhelmingly driven by women,” she went on to say.

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“Brands have shifted billions of dollars into creator marketing because it consistently delivers something traditional advertising can’t…. trust, community, and measurable sales.”

She ended her message by saying, “One woman with a loyal audience can successfully launch a business at a scale that would have once required corporate backing and massive advertising budgets. That’s a win. This sign isn’t.”

Four Winds Craft Guild hit back, saying their Instagram post was reported

Image credits: fourwindscraftguild/Instagram

Although the post has since been deleted, Four Winds Craft Guild hit back by sharing an Instagram Story on Saturday.

“Imagine being so bored with life that you spend your pastime trying to report a photo on IG that makes you feel uncomfortable,” the store’s social media account said.

They also re-shared a picture of their “No influencers” sign to their 12.4K followers.

Image credits: dairyboy/Instagram

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Lorenze runs a business herself, being the founder of lifestyle brand Dairy Boy that sells clothing, accessories, bedding, and so on.

“I think you’re so rewarded when you own a brand, when you just lean into who you are as an individual because no one can replicate that,” she told People last year.

Image credits: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

She started dating tennis player Tommy Paul in 2022 after making the first move by sending him a DM.

The pair then exchanged numbers and decided to meet.

“Tommy invited me to one of his matches,” she told Vogue this month. “And the rest is history.”

Lorenze and Tommy Paul tied the knot this month, four years after she slid into his DMs

Image credits: lutes_bartlett/Instagram

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The couple tied the knot this month on July 14 at Old Westbury Gardens in Long Island, New York.

“I was weak in the knees, literally,” while waiting for Lorenze to walk down the aisle.

“It felt like my heart was going to burst out of my chest, and I couldn’t hold back tears,” he told the outlet.

Image credits: lutes_bartlett/Instagram

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When the bride later asked Paul how he would describe the ceremony in one word, he offered: “emotional.”

“Every piece of it: the classical music, the blessing, our vows, and being surrounded by the people who shaped our lives felt deeply personal,” Lorenze said while recalling their post-nuptials conversation.

“Influencers should be banned from the general public,” one commented online

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