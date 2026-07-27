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Tennis Star’s Wife Exposes Nantucket Store With ‘No Influencers’ Sign In Lengthy Rant, But They Hit Back
Nantucket store scene: a tennis star's wife and husband embracing at an outdoor event with white tents.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Tennis Star’s Wife Exposes Nantucket Store With ‘No Influencers’ Sign In Lengthy Rant, But They Hit Back

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Influencer Paige Lorenze took one look at a sign hanging in a local Nantucket store and decided to take things quite personally.

Fresh off her wedding to tennis star Tommy Paul, the 28-year-old Dairy Boy founder took to social media to complain about the practices of the business known as Four Winds Craft Guild.

The local business also hit back at her after their Instagram page was reported.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Paige Lorenze took things too personally after seeing a sign hanging in a local Nantucket store.
    • She wrote a lengthy rant about the store’s “No influencers” sign, claiming it was “mocking women.”
    • The store, Four Winds Craft Guild, responded, saying their Instagram post had been reported.
    • Lorenze married tennis star Tommy Paul earlier this month.

    Paige Lorenze took one look at a sign hanging in a local Nantucket store and decided to take things quite personally

    Woman in white ruffled outfit posing on Nantucket balcony at sunset

    Image credits: paigepaul/Instagram

    Four Winds Craft Guild, operating since 1948 in Nantucket, Massachusetts, was opened by the Sylvia family and has been “in the business of buying and selling authentic local arts,” according to their website.

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    They specialize in selling hand-crafted baskets, purses, local artwork and carvings, according to their website.

    Nantucket store interior with no influencers sign and wicker baskets on display

    Image credits: fourwindscraftguild/Instagram

    But what Paige Lorenze took a keen interest in was the “No influencers” sign that was hanging right inside their store.

    Lorenze decided to tear into the local store’s practice of not entertaining influencers by commenting on one of their posts.

    Historic brick building in Nantucket with large wreath and cobblestone street

    Image credits: fourwindscraftguild/Instagram

    Social media comment about shopping weekly at a Nantucket store

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    Social media comment defending Nantucket store's no influencers policy

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    “If you call yourself a feminist but proudly put up a ‘No Influencers’ sign, it’s worth asking who you are attempting to delegitimize, and why…” she wrote in her impassioned comment.

    The 28-year-old defended the influencer industry, saying women have played a major role in shaping the creator economy and turning social media platforms into successful businesses.

    The socialite influencer said “mocking women when they become powerful in a new industry” was not new

    Screenshot of Paige Paul's lengthy rant about a Nantucket store's no influencers sign, sparking controversy.

    Image credits: paigepaul/Instagram

    “Mocking women when they become powerful in a new industry isn’t new. It’s just a strange message coming from a store that celebrates a craft with such a rich history of women shaping the island and its economy,” she said.

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    She pointed out that many creators are women who have turned their online platforms into powerful business tools, helping brands connect with audiences through trust and authenticity in ways traditional advertising often cannot replicate.

    Image of tennis star's wife Paige Lorenze posing, central to the Nantucket store no influencers sign debate.

    Image credits: paigepaul/Instagram

    Screenshot of a comment supporting the Nantucket store's no influencers sign, criticizing influencers.

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    Screenshot of a comment defending Nantucket store, stating they don't need influencers for business.

    “For those who don’t know, the creator economy is overwhelmingly driven by women,” she went on to say.

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    “Brands have shifted billions of dollars into creator marketing because it consistently delivers something traditional advertising can’t…. trust, community, and measurable sales.”

    She ended her message by saying, “One woman with a loyal audience can successfully launch a business at a scale that would have once required corporate backing and massive advertising budgets. That’s a win. This sign isn’t.”

    Four Winds Craft Guild hit back, saying their Instagram post was reported

    Screenshot of Instagram content removal notice with a user's comment about reporting photos, related to Nantucket store influencers.

    Image credits: fourwindscraftguild/Instagram

    Although the post has since been deleted, Four Winds Craft Guild hit back by sharing an Instagram Story on Saturday.

    “Imagine being so bored with life that you spend your pastime trying to report a photo on IG that makes you feel uncomfortable,” the store’s social media account said.

    They also re-shared a picture of their “No influencers” sign to their 12.4K followers.

    Tennis star's wife and friends at Nantucket Store, Dairy Boy, with 'No Influencers' sign. They hit back after a rant.

    Image credits: dairyboy/Instagram

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    Lorenze runs a business herself, being the founder of lifestyle brand Dairy Boy that sells clothing, accessories, bedding, and so on.

    “I think you’re so rewarded when you own a brand, when you just lean into who you are as an individual because no one can replicate that,” she told People last year.

    Tennis star and his wife sitting with a trophy, exposing Nantucket Store with 'No Influencers' sign.

    Image credits: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    She started dating tennis player Tommy Paul in 2022 after making the first move by sending him a DM.

    The pair then exchanged numbers and decided to meet.

    “Tommy invited me to one of his matches,” she told Vogue this month. “And the rest is history.”

    Lorenze and Tommy Paul tied the knot this month, four years after she slid into his DMs

    Tennis star's wife and husband at a Nantucket event with a large tent in the background.

    Image credits: lutes_bartlett/Instagram

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    The couple tied the knot this month on July 14 at Old Westbury Gardens in Long Island, New York.

    “I was weak in the knees, literally,” while waiting for Lorenze to walk down the aisle.

    “It felt like my heart was going to burst out of my chest, and I couldn’t hold back tears,” he told the outlet.

    Tennis star's wife and husband dancing at a Nantucket event, amidst controversy with 'No Influencers' sign.

    Image credits: lutes_bartlett/Instagram

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    When the bride later asked Paul how he would describe the ceremony in one word, he offered: “emotional.”

    “Every piece of it: the classical music, the blessing, our vows, and being surrounded by the people who shaped our lives felt deeply personal,” Lorenze said while recalling their post-nuptials conversation.

    “Influencers should be banned from the general public,” one commented online

    A message bubble saying 'Irony truly is a tough concept, huh?', related to the Nantucket Store 'No Influencers' sign.

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    A social media comment supporting the Nantucket store and its No Influencers sign policy for privacy and respect.

    A social media comment suggesting Nantucket is understated, hinting at the tennis star's wife's experience.

    A social media comment advocating for all stores to adopt a No Influencers sign policy for better boundaries.

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    A social media comment expressing desire for the No Influencers sign to be adopted universally across businesses.

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    A social media comment defending the Nantucket store's right to refuse influencers and protect its legacy.

    A social media comment showing support for the Nantucket store's decision regarding influencers.

    A social media user's rant about negative experiences with influencers at Giraffe Manor, ruining others' experiences.

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    A social media comment suggesting the Nantucket store doesn't need help from the tennis star's wife, regarding influencers.

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    A social media comment expressing approval of the Nantucket store's stance against influencers.

    A social media user's strong rant about influencers expecting freebies and giving bad reviews to businesses.

    A social media comment saying, Thank goodness! Good riddance influencers of who??, regarding the Nantucket store.

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    A social media comment discussing how social influencers make people seem like idiots, pertaining to the Nantucket store.

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    A social media comment supporting businesses taking control back from influencers, related to the Nantucket store.

    A social media comment simply stating, Glad someone finally said it!, regarding the Nantucket store and influencers.

    A social media comment questioning why businesses would want influencers who expect free stuff, about the Nantucket store.

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    A social media comment from a tennis star's wife, exposing a Nantucket store and its 'no influencers' policy.

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    A social media comment discussing the Nantucket store incident involving the tennis star's wife and its 'no influencers' policy.

    A social media comment responding to the Nantucket store controversy and the 'no influencers' sign exposed by the tennis star's wife.

    A social media comment regarding the tennis star's wife exposing the Nantucket store and its 'no influencers' sign.

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    A social media comment about the Nantucket store's 'no influencers' policy, exposed by the tennis star's wife.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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    Marno C.
    Marno C.
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    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, are you somebody who is part of an MLM that sells candles, crystals, make up, leggings, essential oils, cleaning products, lingerie, personal toys, or just whatever? Or maybe you are just a regular old door to door solicitor selling knives, magazine subscriptions, vacuum cleaners, investment opportunities, gutter cleaning, window washing, duct cleaning or more? Great news! I just found a lady who'd LOVE to support you! She's especially interested in women salespeople and considers herself quite 'influential.'. Who knows what business opportunities if you go knocking on her door. So, have no fear. Approach her A LOT. Don't take no for an answer. Read the article above for more info. Happy sales pitch!

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    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, are you somebody who is part of an MLM that sells candles, crystals, make up, leggings, essential oils, cleaning products, lingerie, personal toys, or just whatever? Or maybe you are just a regular old door to door solicitor selling knives, magazine subscriptions, vacuum cleaners, investment opportunities, gutter cleaning, window washing, duct cleaning or more? Great news! I just found a lady who'd LOVE to support you! She's especially interested in women salespeople and considers herself quite 'influential.'. Who knows what business opportunities if you go knocking on her door. So, have no fear. Approach her A LOT. Don't take no for an answer. Read the article above for more info. Happy sales pitch!

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