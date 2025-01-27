ADVERTISEMENT

A Texas woman who was thoroughly enjoying her first date with a man did not expect other diners to get involved with her evening.

The Dallas-Fort Worth resident named Lindsay revealed that she was on a third date when two complete strangers walked up to her, handed her a note, and vanished without any explanation.

As she narrated the saga in a video, the singleton revealed that she was deep in conversation with some casual PDA at a bar when the incident took place.

A Texas woman revealed how two random strangers warned her about the man she was out on a date with

Image credits: stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

Lindsay revealed that her date was going absolutely well until she returned from the bathroom to find two women approaching her and complimenting her looks before one of them handed over a folded piece of paper.

“I was on a date, a third date, and the girls next to me handed me this note folded up. I need advice. What do you do with that?” the woman in her 40s told her viewers in a now-viral video.

“So this is date no. 3,” she said and explained that her first date with the man was over Facetime, and their second was at a restaurant. For their third date, she said they met for drinks at a joint in his area.

“I was on date, a third date, and the girls next to me handed me this note,” Lindsay shared with her followers

Image credits: cuteascluck

“He’s coming on strong, like very interested,” she said.

Onlookers would have likely assumed that they were on a date because they were “PDA-ish.”

“These two girls were over here behind me. I didn’t even see them or notice them. I went up to go to the bathroom. When I sit down, they get up to leave, and one of the girls stops,” she said.

“She grabs my hair and was like, ‘oh my God, your hair is so pretty. You’re so beautiful. I just had to stop you … I just wanted to give you this,’” Lindsay recalled and said the girl then handed the folded note over.

The woman recalled how one girl approached her, complimented her appearance, and then handed over a folded piece of paper

Image credits: cuteascluck

As she unfolded the paper slightly, she laid eyes on the words “Just no!” and quickly decided to fold it back. She then hid it away so she could read the note later without the prying eyes of her date.

When she finally got a chance to read the note, she realized it was a six-word warning about the man she had drinks with at that very moment.

“Just no! You can do better,” read the note.

“Just no! You can do better,” read the six-word warning the girls gave her

Image credits: cuteascluck

While speaking to her audience, Lindsay wondered: “Did he do something when I went up to go to the bathroom? Did he hit on them? Do they know him around town?”

“Were they just being girls’ girls?” she asked.

Viewers almost unanimously agreed that the girls wouldn’t have passed her the note unless there was a solid reason for it.

“Have you ever written a note to someone? No? There is your sign,” one said, while another wrote, “He absolutely did something. Just run, girl.”

“Any girl giving me a note secretly on a date, I’m gonna believe the girl. She felt compelled enough to get involved, which means it’s something,” read a third comment.

“We don’t pass notes unless we are warning you,” a fourth said.

“Have you ever written a note to someone? No? There is your sign,” another said.

“Girl, it means no. It also means the details were probably going to heavily offend you,” read one comment, to which Lindsay responded, saying, “Hadn’t really thought of that; that could totally be true.”

Lindsay revealed in her posts that she wanted to find the girl who passed her the note but so far had no success

Image credits: cuteascluck

“It was a warning,” another declared. “They seen/know something you don’t. If they just wanted to be nice only and compliment you, it would have been done in the restroom; you know how we get in the bathrooms lol!”

A couple of people left their own experiences in the comments section.

“Total strangers warned me about my ex. And they were MEN! Wish I would have listened! Could have avoided 8yrs of a nightmare!” one said.

Image credits: cuteascluck

“I had a note passed to me on a napkin once by a waitress that said one word-RUN,” another shared. “I excused myself to the lady’s room and was met by a lady police officer. I never did find out why. I never found out.”

Lindsay continued chronicling her experiences with her date on TikTok and told her followers that she eventually ended things with the man.

In a follow-up video, the Dallas-Fort Worth singleton revealed she ended things with the man after he sent her a string of drunk texts

Image credits: cuteascluck

“He sent me a string of drunk texts after the note-date that were very sales-pitchy,” she said.

He suggested girls would be lucky to be with him, the TikToker said.

“The next morning he apologized and then I come back asking him about the girl with the note,” she said. One thing led to another, and Lindsay felt it was a connection no longer wasting her time over.

“We don’t pass notes unless we are warning you,” one viewer said after watching the viral video

