Woman With One Arm Larger Than The Other Reveals Her Response To People’s Stares
Health, News

Woman With One Arm Larger Than The Other Reveals Her Response To People's Stares

A young woman born with a rare condition has been using social media to spark conversations about physical differences.

Olivia Klopchin has been showing viewers what it’s like to live with vascular malformation, and she asserted that it “doesn’t stop her from doing anything.”

Although people stare and ask questions, the social media star from Springfield, Vermont, assured viewers that she is open to talking about her condition.

    Olivia Klopchin has been using social media to spark conversations about limb differences

    Woman confidently smiling with one arm larger than the other, standing in an elegant dining room.

    Image credits: oliviaklopchin / TikTok

    Olivia was two months old when she was diagnosed with vascular malformation, which is caused by the abnormal development of blood vessels. This leads to discoloration or protrusions across her arm.

    Although her hand swells up in size and makes her skin look discolored and bruised, she explains to her followers that her swollen arm can do everything any other arm can do.

    “Basically, my veins don’t have a regular muscular wall around them to keep their shape, so they expand, and I get blood clots,” she said in one video.

    The content creator was diagnosed with vascular malformation when she was two months old

    A woman posing playfully in a mirror selfie, wearing a black top and gray pants, with one arm appearing larger.

    Image credits: olivia.klopchin / Instagram

    They are “not dangerous” and “just stay in her arm,” the TikToker explained.

    “My arm gets clots because my veins don’t have a straight tube to flow through, so since they expand, my blood can’t just flow through as easily as others, so it does clot up, and that can be painful,” she continued.

    Through her videos, Olivia has been raising awareness among her followers about limb differences, and she said her condition hasn’t stopped her from doing anything.

    Woman posing confidently in a bikini, showcasing one arm larger than the other, under a clear blue sky.

    Image credits: olivia.klopchin / Instagram

    “I’ve played sports; I’ve done everything normal people can do,” she said.

    However, she noted that it can be “painful to do everyday things” when she gets a blood clot.

    She told her viewers that her condition “doesn’t stop her from doing anything”

    Along with educating her viewers, Olivia also entertains them with her lighthearted skits and witty TikTok trends.

    Some of her videos garner millions of views, keeping viewers hooked with her mix of humor and confidence.

    Woman's hand with one arm visibly larger, showcasing beauty in uniqueness.

    Image credits: oliviaklopchin / TikTok

    In a recent video, she attempted to do a pushup but laughed and dropped to the ground when she couldn’t.

    “I blame it on my arm,” the text read.

    Olivia keeps her viewers hooked with a mix of humor and confidence

    Woman with mismatched arm sizes in a black top, eyes closed, sitting in an office chair.

    Image credits: oliviaklopchin / TikTok

    Fans often leave praises for her in the comments section, with one saying, “You’re an icon.”

    “Idc what nobody says she’s a baddie,” another said.

    One said, “u are by far the coolest human I have ever seen.”

    “My right arm is exactly like yours,” another wrote.

    When one viewer asked about her dating life, she said nobody has had “an issue with it” so far.

    “Of course, when I first meet them, when I first meet anybody, they always ask about it, which I get,” she said. “It’s there, it’s noticeable – which gives them reason to want to ask, which is fine. But nobody’s ever had a problem with it.”

    Her dates have never “had a problem” with her arm so far

    Woman smiling, holding a small dog, one arm visibly larger, showcasing confidence and embracing uniqueness.

    Image credits: oliviaklopchin / TikTok

    The TikToker has reassured her viewers that she absolutely does not find their questions “rude” and is always happy to explain.

    “I really have no issue with people asking; I always explain. But once people get to know me more or hang around me more … they usually tend to forget it’s there,” she said in one video.

    A woman with one arm flexed, larger than the other, smiling confidently in a black dress indoors.

    Image credits: oliviaklopchin / TikTok

    The content creator said she never planned to make videos about her arm and post them online. But she grabbed the opportunity when it came up.

    “I had never seen anyone with anything similar to me on the Internet before, and once I started to get these opportunities, I took them straight away because I wanted people like myself to be able to go on their phones and say, ‘hey that person has what I have’ or ‘hey they look like me,’” she told NeedToKnow.online in 2022.

    The viral sensation revealed that people have asked her to get her arm amputated

    Smiling woman with one larger arm forming a heart with both hands in a relaxed indoor setting.

    Image credits: oliviaklopchin / TikTok

    During the interview, she mentioned how several people have asked her to amputate her arm, but she has no plans of doing so.

    “I never had a rough time with it growing up,” she said. “Of course, I got stares from people, but I understood at a young age that I was different, that people were going to stare, and that there was nothing I could do about it.”

    She asserted that sharing TikTok videos makes her feel happy and she’s been able to help a number of people just by sharing her story and listening to theirs.

    “Never seen anything like this before,” one social media user said

    Comment emphasizing not to judge by appearances, with a significant number of likes.

    A supportive comment about dealing with disease and feeling solidarity with others.

    Comment praising a woman with one arm larger, suggesting a tattoo sleeve to look like a superhero, liked by creator.

    A comment reading about a girl with an enlarged arm due to blood clots, with laughing emojis and likes.

    Woman With One Arm Larger Than The Other Reveals Her Response To People's Stares

    Comment praising a woman's beauty with supportive engagement count.

    Comment comparing an episode of SpongeBob to someone with an unusually large arm.

    Comment questioning if one arm causes supervillain transformation.

    Comment expressing surprise and support for a woman with one arm larger, hoping she stays healthy.

    Positive comment praising confidence, encourages pride and resilience.

    Comment praising a woman's confidence with emojis.

    Comment praising a woman with differing arm sizes, expressing admiration and support with heart emojis.

    Online comment complimenting a woman's beauty, expressing "Girl you are so gorgeous omg" with likes and replies.

    People Also Ask

    • What is a vascular malformation?

      A vascular malformation is a condition where blood vessels develop abnormally, leading to issues like swelling, discoloration, and sometimes pain. These malformations can affect veins, arteries, or lymphatic vessels and are usually present from birth.

    • Can vascular malformations be treated or cured?

      There is no complete cure for most vascular malformations. However, patients can undertake various treatments like compression therapy, sclerotherapy, laser therapy, and surgery to manage their symptoms. Some people may choose treatment for medical reasons, and others may do so for aesthetic purposes.
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
