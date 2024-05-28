Quite a few instances of people receiving notes that are beyond creepy have been shared online, and today, we’ve put some of them on this list for you to browse. If you’re curious to see what messages such notes bring, scroll down to find them, but view them at your own risk, as they might be quite disturbing.

Sometimes getting an angry message from a parent can be scary enough to increase your heart rate, not to mention receiving a disturbing note from someone you don’t even know. And while the latter case sounds like a scenario of a horror movie, for certain unfortunate individuals, it’s something they have to deal with in real life.

#1 This Man Found His Tires Slashed, And This Note On His Car Share icon

#2 This Ouija Board At A Market Comes With A Note. Anyone Know Zozo? Share icon The seller said it was in the attic of the house his mother had just purchased. The note was inside when they found it. It's only been a month, and they've had no problems yet.



#3 Found This Note Outside My Window. My Apartment Is On The 11th Floor Share icon

#4 This Is Terrifying Share icon

#5 Came Home And This Note Was Taped To My Door. Time To Install Security Cameras, I Guess Share icon

#6 My Friend Found This Sign In A Cabin, Which Freaks Me Out Share icon

#7 Very Creepy Share icon

#8 I Received A Clown In The Mail With This Note Yesterday. No Idea Who Sent It Share icon

#9 Found This While Cleaning Out An Old Sewing Kit Share icon "This was found years ago. This is called the sleepeye if you see this. Do not go and see it."



#10 2nd Was Found In The New Apartment, This Time In The Pantry. I'm Scared To Find A Third Share icon

#11 Today, I Found This When Returning From Work Share icon

#12 I Found This Note In My Coat Sleeve While I Was Leaving Work. I Don’t Have Any Work Enemies, Or So I Thought Share icon

#13 Strange Finds In The Woods Share icon Transcription:

"The highest order of the world, kingdom, universe, galaxies, nations, and planet land! It is ordered, commanded, and demanded! Immediately! Joanne Keefe, 7/19/66, "white horse" is a divine feminine goddess! She can manifest whatever she wants instantly! She has superhuman strength powers. Joanne Keefe is clairvoyant and telepathic. She has all benevolent supernatural superpowers and miracle infinity! She is an ascended master! She is at all times divinely protected! Joanne Keefe, 7/19/66, has a head full of shiny, luxurious, thick, long, strong, hydrated, colorful, gray-free head of beautiful stunning HAIR. It is divinely loved & protected!"



#14 My Cousin's Stalker Share icon "Please park in your old spot by the sidewalk so I can watch you come and go. I can't see you so well in this new spot, and all I have to keep me company is your photo."



For context, my cousin found these zip ties and some sort of tag on her car. The door handle and apartment door also had zip ties and a note on her apartment door.



#15 My 9-Year-Old Son Drew Me A Picture Share icon

#16 This Note. Apparently, This Is Dog Taxidermy Share icon

#17 I Found This Creepy Note In My Pyro Plush Hoodie. Pyro Should Address This Share icon

#18 I Found This Note Outside My Front Door Share icon

#19 Well, I Found This On My Car Last Night Share icon

#20 My Neighbor Came Home To This Note On Her Door Share icon

#21 This Note I Found Inside A Desk At My High School Share icon "I saw (different names) arm hair up close on (different dates)."



Back in high school, I was in my class, and the classroom had one of those desks with a space underneath to store stuff. I reached inside, and this is what I found. A couple of months later, my friend found another one just like this on the floor, but it was for January.

We reported it to the school, and they took the second note. As far as I know, nothing ever came of it.



#22 A Note I Found On The Ground Outside My House Share icon Transcript:



"John,

I’m not mad at you. I am terrified by/of you. Once your hands do the reverse seal and your eyes go dark... I have to go fast. Last night, did you see these finger bruises on my wrists? neck? You hit my left side hip and knee with the door so hard it's purple. I can’t walk without limping. Thank you so much for the rides that helped so much. I’m sorry. I’m just scared. You really scare me. I have to protect myself."



#23 These Notes I Found While Walking Near The Beach Last Night Share icon "Daddy, I really do believe with all my heart and soul that you are God. Please forgive me today and make my life better today."



#24 My Mother-In-Law Started Going Through The 1st Stages Of Dementia In 2013. She Used To Write Notes, And I Found One. Creeped Me Out For Sure Share icon

#25 These Note Pages Randomly Appeared On My Notes App, And I Have No Clue How. I’m Not Transgender And Don’t Know Anyone Called Sarah Share icon

#26 Since It’s My Last Day Of School, I Present To You The Note Written To Our Class By Our Seniors (We Were Not The Lucky Ones) Share icon

#27 Creepy Note Inside The Townhouse Closet Share icon

#28 So I'm In A Hotel In Edinburgh, And I've Just Found This Note In One Of The Drawers Share icon

#29 My Friend Found This Note From A "Secret Admirer" On Her Car This Morning. Yes, Those Are His Teeth Share icon "To Lauren,

Don't frown; you never know who is falling in love with your smile.

From your secret admirer."



#30 My Sister Found A Lone Mailbox That Randomly Appeared In A Park She Frequents. This Message Was Inside Of It Share icon "Rita was a fine matchmaker and had a low internal voice and impeccable eye focus on your delicious foot area. RIP."



#31 Just Got This Note At My Work. Can Anybody Translate For Me? Share icon

#32 Found This Note Stuck To A Phone Charging Station In NYC. Looks Like Mark Is In Trouble Share icon

#33 This Morning I Found A Note Left In The Elevator Under The Doors Share icon

#34 I Found This Note In The Public Restroom Share icon

#35 We Checked The Hunting Cam Posted Near The Hole To See If We Caught Anybody. Instead, I Found Both The Camera And The Tools Gone, Along With This Note Left At The Bottom Of The Hole Share icon

#36 From My 6-Year-Old Daughter’s Writing Journal At School Share icon

#37 Found This On An Elementary School’s Playground Share icon "Death Note.

He will go to a table and smash his head against the table until he is dead."



#38 I Found This Creepy Note Stapled To A Tree Outside My House Share icon I think the creepy feeling comes from the way the note is written. It’s almost as though they are having a conversation with the person they’re writing to. Something seems a bit disordered in the thinking and conclusions it takes to type this, print it, and find a place to staple it so this one person they stared at sees it. That doesn’t mean they’re insane, but perhaps not as well as they could be.



#39 Found This On My Kitchen Floor Tonight Share icon

#40 So My Ex Hid A Note Under My PSU After We Broke Up? I Just Found It 3 Years Later Share icon They hid notes like this all over my luggage back then too, and drew one on my couch. If you date someone and break up, don’t do this.



#41 This Ominous Note That Was Left On My Desk At Work Share icon

#42 This Anonymous Note Was Just Left In My Mailbox Share icon "Can you really help to make this dream come true?

If you can participate, send a WhatsApp message to (name) so we can plan to meet. I'm ready.

Your neighbor, trapped in this reality."



#43 Someone Left A Note On My Bike When It Was Parked At University. Nobody Is Owning Up To It. I Have Never Two-Timed Anyone Share icon

#44 These Notes Have Been Randomly Showing Up Around The Neighborhood Share icon

#45 Found In The Suggestion Box At The Post Office Share icon "Human remains on the beach Naknek up river from copper SFDS. Snagged on the wood plank below the radio house, call the trooper now."



#46 Found On The Floor Of A Walmart Just Before Closing Share icon

#47 A Note My Dad Left Me Before Going To Work Share icon

#48 Creepy Note That Was Left For Me While I Napped During An Airport Layover Share icon

#49 My Mom Found This Today While Looking Through An Old Notebook. I Wrote It As A Kid, But Have No Memory Of Doing So Share icon "If I was invisible, I would haunt my parents. I would first start out with minor things, like pulling their covers at night or knocking dishes over. Then it would get worse. I would turn the lights on and off. I would whisper sinister things in their ear if they decided to move out; I'd stalk them."



#50 My Friend’s Family Sent Her A Care Package 1,000 Miles Away, And Her Sister Slipped In A Little Note To Make Sure Everyone Was Clear About Who The Favorite Child Is Share icon

#51 Interesting Note Former Roommate Left In My Room Before He Moved Out Share icon

#52 Creepy Note Outside My Apartment Share icon I found this note outside my apartment it looks too organized to be an actual crazy rant is there a creepy scavenger hunt running in Boston?



#53 Today I Woke Up To This Note On My Car Share icon The note was placed on my windshield while my car was parked in my building garage, which happens to be accessible to the public.

I’m reluctant to report this to the SF police because they are incompetent and their hands are tied behind their backs.

I’m worried that the threat will be acted upon in the near future.

What would you do if you were in my shoes?



#54 Dear George St. Stalker, Please Stop Leaving These Notes Under My Girlfriend's Windshield. She’s Flattered, But Thoroughly Creeped Out Share icon

#55 A Bit Creepy Share icon

#56 This Note That Someone Put On My Math Teacher's Door Share icon

#57 Neighbors And I Found This Note/Goodie Bag In Our Mailboxes Share icon

#58 "I Bet You Sweat Glitter" Note Share icon

#59 Came Back To My Car With This On My Windshield Share icon I was shopping in a plaza with my little sister tonight and started heading back to our car pretty late at night. I noticed a man leaning against his van (late 40s) and eyeing us as we left the store and walked across the lot. We approached my car from the back since I had stuff to put in the trunk. I didn't even see this until I got home. Inside was more handwriting and a radio station. What do you guys think?



#60 An Old Man Who's Been Stalking Me Left A Note On My Car At My Job Share icon For context, this man was a patron at my work and has been coming around for the past 4+ years to disturb my peace of mind and bring me small gifts. He was generally friendly and pleasant, but always gave me a gross feeling in my stomach that told me I should definitely keep our interactions brief and never give him any information about myself.

The last time I spoke to him, he insisted that I go out to lunch with him or call him on his phone. Putting my foot down, I told him I was not at all interested in ever doing something like that, but I thanked him for the gifts. His reaction was subtle, but it really made me change my tune because I could detect a certain callousness and animosity in his demeanor that stood out as a huge red flag to me.

Today, this note was taped to my car. I have no idea why he addressed me as "Garbo," but I have to assume it's a reference to Greta Garbo.

Hopefully, this is the end of him coming around, but of course I will be on guard for anything suspicious.



#61 I Work At A Spirit Halloween Store That Used To Be A Sports Authority Location Years Ago. We Recently Found This Old Photo Taped To The Back Of A Cabinet, With This Cryptic Note On The Back Share icon

#62 My 8-Year-Old Daughter Had This Note In Her Backpack After School. One Of Her Friends Wrote It And Gave It To Her Share icon "Turn your eye to the darkness and hide so you aren't spotted by the mystery guy."

