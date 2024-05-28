ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes getting an angry message from a parent can be scary enough to increase your heart rate, not to mention receiving a disturbing note from someone you don’t even know. And while the latter case sounds like a scenario of a horror movie, for certain unfortunate individuals, it’s something they have to deal with in real life.

Quite a few instances of people receiving notes that are beyond creepy have been shared online, and today, we’ve put some of them on this list for you to browse. If you’re curious to see what messages such notes bring, scroll down to find them, but view them at your own risk, as they might be quite disturbing.

#1

This Man Found His Tires Slashed, And This Note On His Car

This Man Found His Tires Slashed, And This Note On His Car

#2

This Ouija Board At A Market Comes With A Note. Anyone Know Zozo?

This Ouija Board At A Market Comes With A Note. Anyone Know Zozo?

The seller said it was in the attic of the house his mother had just purchased. The note was inside when they found it. It's only been a month, and they've had no problems yet.

#3

Found This Note Outside My Window. My Apartment Is On The 11th Floor

Found This Note Outside My Window. My Apartment Is On The 11th Floor

#4

This Is Terrifying

This Is Terrifying

#5

Came Home And This Note Was Taped To My Door. Time To Install Security Cameras, I Guess

Came Home And This Note Was Taped To My Door. Time To Install Security Cameras, I Guess

#6

My Friend Found This Sign In A Cabin, Which Freaks Me Out

My Friend Found This Sign In A Cabin, Which Freaks Me Out

#7

Very Creepy

Very Creepy

#8

I Received A Clown In The Mail With This Note Yesterday. No Idea Who Sent It

I Received A Clown In The Mail With This Note Yesterday. No Idea Who Sent It

#9

Found This While Cleaning Out An Old Sewing Kit

Found This While Cleaning Out An Old Sewing Kit

"This was found years ago. This is called the sleepeye if you see this. Do not go and see it."

#10

2nd Was Found In The New Apartment, This Time In The Pantry. I'm Scared To Find A Third

2nd Was Found In The New Apartment, This Time In The Pantry. I'm Scared To Find A Third

#11

Today, I Found This When Returning From Work

Today, I Found This When Returning From Work

#12

I Found This Note In My Coat Sleeve While I Was Leaving Work. I Don’t Have Any Work Enemies, Or So I Thought

I Found This Note In My Coat Sleeve While I Was Leaving Work. I Don't Have Any Work Enemies, Or So I Thought

#13

Strange Finds In The Woods

Strange Finds In The Woods

Transcription:
"The highest order of the world, kingdom, universe, galaxies, nations, and planet land! It is ordered, commanded, and demanded! Immediately! Joanne Keefe, 7/19/66, "white horse" is a divine feminine goddess! She can manifest whatever she wants instantly! She has superhuman strength powers. Joanne Keefe is clairvoyant and telepathic. She has all benevolent supernatural superpowers and miracle infinity! She is an ascended master! She is at all times divinely protected! Joanne Keefe, 7/19/66, has a head full of shiny, luxurious, thick, long, strong, hydrated, colorful, gray-free head of beautiful stunning HAIR. It is divinely loved & protected!"

#14

My Cousin's Stalker

My Cousin's Stalker

"Please park in your old spot by the sidewalk so I can watch you come and go. I can't see you so well in this new spot, and all I have to keep me company is your photo."

For context, my cousin found these zip ties and some sort of tag on her car. The door handle and apartment door also had zip ties and a note on her apartment door.

#15

My 9-Year-Old Son Drew Me A Picture

My 9-Year-Old Son Drew Me A Picture

#16

This Note. Apparently, This Is Dog Taxidermy

This Note. Apparently, This Is Dog Taxidermy

#17

I Found This Creepy Note In My Pyro Plush Hoodie. Pyro Should Address This

I Found This Creepy Note In My Pyro Plush Hoodie. Pyro Should Address This

#18

I Found This Note Outside My Front Door

I Found This Note Outside My Front Door

#19

Well, I Found This On My Car Last Night

Well, I Found This On My Car Last Night

#20

My Neighbor Came Home To This Note On Her Door

My Neighbor Came Home To This Note On Her Door

#21

This Note I Found Inside A Desk At My High School

This Note I Found Inside A Desk At My High School

"I saw (different names) arm hair up close on (different dates)."

Back in high school, I was in my class, and the classroom had one of those desks with a space underneath to store stuff. I reached inside, and this is what I found. A couple of months later, my friend found another one just like this on the floor, but it was for January.
We reported it to the school, and they took the second note. As far as I know, nothing ever came of it.

#22

A Note I Found On The Ground Outside My House

A Note I Found On The Ground Outside My House

Transcript:

"John,
I’m not mad at you. I am terrified by/of you. Once your hands do the reverse seal and your eyes go dark... I have to go fast. Last night, did you see these finger bruises on my wrists? neck? You hit my left side hip and knee with the door so hard it's purple. I can’t walk without limping. Thank you so much for the rides that helped so much. I’m sorry. I’m just scared. You really scare me. I have to protect myself."

#23

These Notes I Found While Walking Near The Beach Last Night

These Notes I Found While Walking Near The Beach Last Night

"Daddy, I really do believe with all my heart and soul that you are God. Please forgive me today and make my life better today."

#24

My Mother-In-Law Started Going Through The 1st Stages Of Dementia In 2013. She Used To Write Notes, And I Found One. Creeped Me Out For Sure

My Mother-In-Law Started Going Through The 1st Stages Of Dementia In 2013. She Used To Write Notes, And I Found One. Creeped Me Out For Sure

#25

These Note Pages Randomly Appeared On My Notes App, And I Have No Clue How. I’m Not Transgender And Don’t Know Anyone Called Sarah

These Note Pages Randomly Appeared On My Notes App, And I Have No Clue How. I'm Not Transgender And Don't Know Anyone Called Sarah

#26

Since It’s My Last Day Of School, I Present To You The Note Written To Our Class By Our Seniors (We Were Not The Lucky Ones)

Since It's My Last Day Of School, I Present To You The Note Written To Our Class By Our Seniors (We Were Not The Lucky Ones)

#27

Creepy Note Inside The Townhouse Closet

Creepy Note Inside The Townhouse Closet

#28

So I'm In A Hotel In Edinburgh, And I've Just Found This Note In One Of The Drawers

So I'm In A Hotel In Edinburgh, And I've Just Found This Note In One Of The Drawers

#29

My Friend Found This Note From A "Secret Admirer" On Her Car This Morning. Yes, Those Are His Teeth

My Friend Found This Note From A "Secret Admirer" On Her Car This Morning. Yes, Those Are His Teeth

"To Lauren,
Don't frown; you never know who is falling in love with your smile. 
From your secret admirer."

#30

My Sister Found A Lone Mailbox That Randomly Appeared In A Park She Frequents. This Message Was Inside Of It

My Sister Found A Lone Mailbox That Randomly Appeared In A Park She Frequents. This Message Was Inside Of It

"Rita was a fine matchmaker and had a low internal voice and impeccable eye focus on your delicious foot area. RIP."

#31

Just Got This Note At My Work. Can Anybody Translate For Me?

Just Got This Note At My Work. Can Anybody Translate For Me?

#32

Found This Note Stuck To A Phone Charging Station In NYC. Looks Like Mark Is In Trouble

Found This Note Stuck To A Phone Charging Station In NYC. Looks Like Mark Is In Trouble

#33

This Morning I Found A Note Left In The Elevator Under The Doors

This Morning I Found A Note Left In The Elevator Under The Doors

#34

I Found This Note In The Public Restroom

I Found This Note In The Public Restroom

#35

We Checked The Hunting Cam Posted Near The Hole To See If We Caught Anybody. Instead, I Found Both The Camera And The Tools Gone, Along With This Note Left At The Bottom Of The Hole

We Checked The Hunting Cam Posted Near The Hole To See If We Caught Anybody. Instead, I Found Both The Camera And The Tools Gone, Along With This Note Left At The Bottom Of The Hole

#36

From My 6-Year-Old Daughter’s Writing Journal At School

From My 6-Year-Old Daughter's Writing Journal At School

#37

Found This On An Elementary School’s Playground

Found This On An Elementary School's Playground

"Death Note.
He will go to a table and smash his head against the table until he is dead."

#38

I Found This Creepy Note Stapled To A Tree Outside My House

I Found This Creepy Note Stapled To A Tree Outside My House

I think the creepy feeling comes from the way the note is written. It’s almost as though they are having a conversation with the person they’re writing to. Something seems a bit disordered in the thinking and conclusions it takes to type this, print it, and find a place to staple it so this one person they stared at sees it. That doesn’t mean they’re insane, but perhaps not as well as they could be.

#39

Found This On My Kitchen Floor Tonight

Found This On My Kitchen Floor Tonight

#40

So My Ex Hid A Note Under My PSU After We Broke Up? I Just Found It 3 Years Later

So My Ex Hid A Note Under My PSU After We Broke Up? I Just Found It 3 Years Later

They hid notes like this all over my luggage back then too, and drew one on my couch. If you date someone and break up, don’t do this.

#41

This Ominous Note That Was Left On My Desk At Work

This Ominous Note That Was Left On My Desk At Work

#42

This Anonymous Note Was Just Left In My Mailbox

This Anonymous Note Was Just Left In My Mailbox

"Can you really help to make this dream come true?
If you can participate, send a WhatsApp message to (name) so we can plan to meet. I'm ready.
Your neighbor, trapped in this reality."

#43

Someone Left A Note On My Bike When It Was Parked At University. Nobody Is Owning Up To It. I Have Never Two-Timed Anyone

Someone Left A Note On My Bike When It Was Parked At University. Nobody Is Owning Up To It. I Have Never Two-Timed Anyone

#44

These Notes Have Been Randomly Showing Up Around The Neighborhood

These Notes Have Been Randomly Showing Up Around The Neighborhood

#45

Found In The Suggestion Box At The Post Office

Found In The Suggestion Box At The Post Office

"Human remains on the beach Naknek up river from copper SFDS. Snagged on the wood plank below the radio house, call the trooper now."

#46

Found On The Floor Of A Walmart Just Before Closing

Found On The Floor Of A Walmart Just Before Closing

#47

A Note My Dad Left Me Before Going To Work

A Note My Dad Left Me Before Going To Work

#48

Creepy Note That Was Left For Me While I Napped During An Airport Layover

Creepy Note That Was Left For Me While I Napped During An Airport Layover

#49

My Mom Found This Today While Looking Through An Old Notebook. I Wrote It As A Kid, But Have No Memory Of Doing So

My Mom Found This Today While Looking Through An Old Notebook. I Wrote It As A Kid, But Have No Memory Of Doing So

"If I was invisible, I would haunt my parents. I would first start out with minor things, like pulling their covers at night or knocking dishes over. Then it would get worse. I would turn the lights on and off. I would whisper sinister things in their ear if they decided to move out; I'd stalk them."

#50

My Friend’s Family Sent Her A Care Package 1,000 Miles Away, And Her Sister Slipped In A Little Note To Make Sure Everyone Was Clear About Who The Favorite Child Is

My Friend's Family Sent Her A Care Package 1,000 Miles Away, And Her Sister Slipped In A Little Note To Make Sure Everyone Was Clear About Who The Favorite Child Is

#51

Interesting Note Former Roommate Left In My Room Before He Moved Out

Interesting Note Former Roommate Left In My Room Before He Moved Out

#52

Creepy Note Outside My Apartment

Creepy Note Outside My Apartment

I found this note outside my apartment it looks too organized to be an actual crazy rant is there a creepy scavenger hunt running in Boston?

#53

Today I Woke Up To This Note On My Car

Today I Woke Up To This Note On My Car

The note was placed on my windshield while my car was parked in my building garage, which happens to be accessible to the public.
I’m reluctant to report this to the SF police because they are incompetent and their hands are tied behind their backs.
I’m worried that the threat will be acted upon in the near future.
What would you do if you were in my shoes?

#54

Dear George St. Stalker, Please Stop Leaving These Notes Under My Girlfriend's Windshield. She’s Flattered, But Thoroughly Creeped Out

Dear George St. Stalker, Please Stop Leaving These Notes Under My Girlfriend's Windshield. She's Flattered, But Thoroughly Creeped Out

#55

A Bit Creepy

A Bit Creepy

#56

This Note That Someone Put On My Math Teacher's Door

This Note That Someone Put On My Math Teacher's Door

#57

Neighbors And I Found This Note/Goodie Bag In Our Mailboxes

Neighbors And I Found This Note/Goodie Bag In Our Mailboxes

#58

"I Bet You Sweat Glitter" Note

"I Bet You Sweat Glitter" Note

#59

Came Back To My Car With This On My Windshield

Came Back To My Car With This On My Windshield

I was shopping in a plaza with my little sister tonight and started heading back to our car pretty late at night. I noticed a man leaning against his van (late 40s) and eyeing us as we left the store and walked across the lot. We approached my car from the back since I had stuff to put in the trunk. I didn't even see this until I got home. Inside was more handwriting and a radio station. What do you guys think?

#60

An Old Man Who's Been Stalking Me Left A Note On My Car At My Job

An Old Man Who's Been Stalking Me Left A Note On My Car At My Job

For context, this man was a patron at my work and has been coming around for the past 4+ years to disturb my peace of mind and bring me small gifts. He was generally friendly and pleasant, but always gave me a gross feeling in my stomach that told me I should definitely keep our interactions brief and never give him any information about myself.
The last time I spoke to him, he insisted that I go out to lunch with him or call him on his phone. Putting my foot down, I told him I was not at all interested in ever doing something like that, but I thanked him for the gifts. His reaction was subtle, but it really made me change my tune because I could detect a certain callousness and animosity in his demeanor that stood out as a huge red flag to me.
Today, this note was taped to my car. I have no idea why he addressed me as "Garbo," but I have to assume it's a reference to Greta Garbo.
Hopefully, this is the end of him coming around, but of course I will be on guard for anything suspicious.

#61

I Work At A Spirit Halloween Store That Used To Be A Sports Authority Location Years Ago. We Recently Found This Old Photo Taped To The Back Of A Cabinet, With This Cryptic Note On The Back

I Work At A Spirit Halloween Store That Used To Be A Sports Authority Location Years Ago. We Recently Found This Old Photo Taped To The Back Of A Cabinet, With This Cryptic Note On The Back

#62

My 8-Year-Old Daughter Had This Note In Her Backpack After School. One Of Her Friends Wrote It And Gave It To Her

My 8-Year-Old Daughter Had This Note In Her Backpack After School. One Of Her Friends Wrote It And Gave It To Her

"Turn your eye to the darkness and hide so you aren't spotted by the mystery guy."

#63

Had To Clean Up A Human Rat Nest Outside The Doors Of The Arena I Work At. Among Clothing, Makeup, And Baby Things, Were These Creepy Notes

Had To Clean Up A Human Rat Nest Outside The Doors Of The Arena I Work At. Among Clothing, Makeup, And Baby Things, Were These Creepy Notes

