29 Times People Received Bizarre And Disturbing Anonymous Notes
Similar to stumbling upon a mystery like in a Nancy Drew book, finding frightening anonymous letters is downright unsettling. The startling revelation that someone has been watching you can send shivers down your spine, whether it's in the form of a note left in your locker, tucked into your shopping cart, or hidden under your door. The absence of information about the sender might be frustrating, leaving you wondering who they are and what they want from you. It's similar to attempting to put together a puzzle without all the components.
The emotional impact of receiving a creepy anonymous note can be like a rollercoaster ride. One minute you may sense a burst of adrenaline and interest, wanting to know more about the person behind the note. Then after, you can find yourself suddenly feeling anxious and tense while continually monitoring your surroundings. It's important to take these notes seriously and, if necessary, to file a report with the appropriate authorities. And hey, don't be hesitant to seek support from your friends or family. At times, a good laugh and a relaxing drink can help dissipate the uneasy feelings and return to a state of normalcy.
That said, we've put together a list of eerie messages that people have received and subsequently shared online.
My Friend Found This Note From A "Secret Admirer" On Her Car This Morning. Yes, Those Are His Teeth
Found My Tires Slashed, And This Note On My Car
A Stalker's Note Left On A Hiking Trail
This Ominous Note That Was Left On My Desk At Work
Clown And Note Received Anonymously In The Mail
Well I Found This On My Car Last Night
My Neighbor Came Home To This Note On Her Door
so a creepy illiterate male stalker, probably in his 50s, guessing from the handwriting style.
I Will Just Keep Walking Then
This Note That Someone Put On My Math Teachers Door
I Found This Note In My Coat Sleeve While I Was Leaving Work. I Don’t Have Any Work Enemies… Or So I Thought
This would cause an inquiry and disciplinary process in my country.
Found When Returning From Work Today
It's an ex. She's more of the pity crazy opposed to scary crazy. Regardless, I installed a deadbolt and had my locks changed.
Found This Stapled To A Tree Outside My House
I Received A Terrifying Scary Note In My Mailbox
Creepy Letters My Dad Got In His Mail
Creepy Letter Shoved In Mailbox
Creepy Note Left By Burglar
Creepy Note On My Door
This Note Taped To The Back Of A Stop Sign In My Neighborhood
This Note I Found In My Front Yard
'Try to live as liberal(?) and AIDful you can. TREAT those who NEED the help not the selfish. BLESS THE EARTH AND OTHERS AROUND you AND BLESSINGS WILL FALL INTO YOUR PATH. Love your park(?)' Weird thing to randomly leave someone... Possibly religious, but if it is it would probably do the opposite of evangelising.