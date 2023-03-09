Similar to stumbling upon a mystery like in a Nancy Drew book, finding frightening anonymous letters is downright unsettling. The startling revelation that someone has been watching you can send shivers down your spine, whether it's in the form of a note left in your locker, tucked into your shopping cart, or hidden under your door. The absence of information about the sender might be frustrating, leaving you wondering who they are and what they want from you. It's similar to attempting to put together a puzzle without all the components.

The emotional impact of receiving a creepy anonymous note can be like a rollercoaster ride. One minute you may sense a burst of adrenaline and interest, wanting to know more about the person behind the note. Then after, you can find yourself suddenly feeling anxious and tense while continually monitoring your surroundings. It's important to take these notes seriously and, if necessary, to file a report with the appropriate authorities. And hey, don't be hesitant to seek support from your friends or family. At times, a good laugh and a relaxing drink can help dissipate the uneasy feelings and return to a state of normalcy.

That said, we've put together a list of eerie messages that people have received and subsequently shared online.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Friend Found This Note From A "Secret Admirer" On Her Car This Morning. Yes, Those Are His Teeth

My Friend Found This Note From A "Secret Admirer" On Her Car This Morning. Yes, Those Are His Teeth

Bigwood69 Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#2

Found My Tires Slashed, And This Note On My Car

Found My Tires Slashed, And This Note On My Car

Gavinardo Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was his name Mark? Just wondered if they got the right person.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

A Stalker's Note Left On A Hiking Trail

A Stalker's Note Left On A Hiking Trail

anon Report

4points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

This Ominous Note That Was Left On My Desk At Work

This Ominous Note That Was Left On My Desk At Work

seismicqueef Report

3points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have the same problem. Lack of adequate storage has left me having to get rid of some of my body parts collection.

3
3points
reply
#5

Clown And Note Received Anonymously In The Mail

Clown And Note Received Anonymously In The Mail

KevlarYarmulke Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#6

Well I Found This On My Car Last Night

Well I Found This On My Car Last Night

storyb00k Report

3points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

My Neighbor Came Home To This Note On Her Door

My Neighbor Came Home To This Note On Her Door

tacothecat Report

3points
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

so a creepy illiterate male stalker, probably in his 50s, guessing from the handwriting style.

0
0points
reply
#8

I Will Just Keep Walking Then

I Will Just Keep Walking Then

Sippingin Report

3points
POST
Phobrek
Phobrek
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Plot twist: the man in the window posted this note so people would stay in place reading it long enough for him to get a good photo.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

This Note That Someone Put On My Math Teachers Door

This Note That Someone Put On My Math Teachers Door

Catscpman173 Report

3points
POST
A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one's obviously a prank (still kinda creepy though)

1
1point
reply
#10

I Found This Note In My Coat Sleeve While I Was Leaving Work. I Don’t Have Any Work Enemies… Or So I Thought

I Found This Note In My Coat Sleeve While I Was Leaving Work. I Don’t Have Any Work Enemies… Or So I Thought

Think-Repeat630 Report

3points
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This would cause an inquiry and disciplinary process in my country.

0
0points
reply
#11

Found When Returning From Work Today

Found When Returning From Work Today

It's an ex. She's more of the pity crazy opposed to scary crazy. Regardless, I installed a deadbolt and had my locks changed.

Moo_Snukle Report

3points
POST
#12

Found This Stapled To A Tree Outside My House

Found This Stapled To A Tree Outside My House

smoke_nugget27 Report

3points
POST
#13

I Received A Terrifying Scary Note In My Mailbox

I Received A Terrifying Scary Note In My Mailbox

mailboxthrowawayy Report

3points
POST
#14

Creepy Letters My Dad Got In His Mail

Creepy Letters My Dad Got In His Mail

AlternativeBeing5 Report

3points
POST
A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a little kid trying to learn cursive

0
0points
reply
#15

Creepy Letter Shoved In Mailbox

Creepy Letter Shoved In Mailbox

Crescent504 Report

3points
POST
#16

Creepy Note Left By Burglar

Creepy Note Left By Burglar

kgun9 Report

3points
POST
#17

Creepy Note On My Door

Creepy Note On My Door

imgur.com Report

3points
POST
#18

This Note Taped To The Back Of A Stop Sign In My Neighborhood

This Note Taped To The Back Of A Stop Sign In My Neighborhood

MarqueeM00n1 Report

2points
POST
#19

This Note I Found In My Front Yard

This Note I Found In My Front Yard

Promise-Due Report

2points
POST
Foxinamug
Foxinamug
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'Try to live as liberal(?) and AIDful you can. TREAT those who NEED the help not the selfish. BLESS THE EARTH AND OTHERS AROUND you AND BLESSINGS WILL FALL INTO YOUR PATH. Love your park(?)' Weird thing to randomly leave someone... Possibly religious, but if it is it would probably do the opposite of evangelising.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#20

Someone Came Into My Work And Left Me This Note. It Had A Random Debit Card Number On The Back, But I Won’t Post That. What Do You Guys Think?

Someone Came Into My Work And Left Me This Note. It Had A Random Debit Card Number On The Back, But I Won’t Post That. What Do You Guys Think?

reddit.com Report

2points
POST
#21

This Note Someone Left On My Mom's Car

This Note Someone Left On My Mom's Car

ratsalastar Report

2points
POST
#22

This Anonymous Note Was Just Left In My Mailbox

This Anonymous Note Was Just Left In My Mailbox

OvidPerl Report

2points
POST
#23

Creepy Hand Written Note Found On A Piece Of Debris In Roadside Ditch Next To An Abandoned House

Creepy Hand Written Note Found On A Piece Of Debris In Roadside Ditch Next To An Abandoned House

road1650 Report

2points
POST
#24

Stalker Leaving Notes On My Car Signed By “Buffalo Bill” (Silence Of The Lambs Reference)

Stalker Leaving Notes On My Car Signed By “Buffalo Bill” (Silence Of The Lambs Reference)

lilgthakilla Report

2points
POST
#25

Found Posted In My Building Entrance This Morning Before Work

Found Posted In My Building Entrance This Morning Before Work

LimpComparison4906 Report

2points
POST
Scarlett
Scarlett
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s not scary, that’s sweet.

0
0points
reply
#26

Someone Left A Very Creepy Note On My Door Tonight... Stay Safe Everyone

Someone Left A Very Creepy Note On My Door Tonight... Stay Safe Everyone

OceanMachinery Report

2points
POST
#27

Someone’s Been Leaving Notes On My Car At Work, This Is The Most Recent And In Depth One Yet. Nope

Someone’s Been Leaving Notes On My Car At Work, This Is The Most Recent And In Depth One Yet. Nope

Zeddstar2000 Report

2points
POST
#28

Creepy Note That Was Left For Me While I Napped During An Airport Layover

Creepy Note That Was Left For Me While I Napped During An Airport Layover

nobodyknowsimherr Report

2points
POST
#29

Neighbors And I Found This Note/Goodie Bag In Our Mailboxes

Neighbors And I Found This Note/Goodie Bag In Our Mailboxes

blackmoonclan_ Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!