Aussies Call To Deport American Tourist After She Snatches A Baby Wombat From Its Mother
News, World

Aussies Call To Deport American Tourist After She Snatches A Baby Wombat From Its Mother

An American influencer just became the target of backlash after posting a video of herself grabbing a baby wombat from its mother for a photo.

The video sparked fury among viewers as the mother wombat was in apparent distress after her baby was taken away. 

    American influencer Sam Jones is under fire for grabbing a baby wombat from its mother for photos

    A smiling woman in a hat holds a large fish by a river, showcasing American tourist activities.

    Image credits: samstrays_somewhere

    A wombat on grass in Australia, related to a call to deport an American tourist.

    Image credits: dudlajzov/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Highlights
    • Sam Jones, an American tourist, sparked fury on social media after snatching a baby wombat from its mother.
    • The hunting influencer grabbed the terrified baby wombat to take a photo with it.
    • Fans called on authorities to deport Sam Jones from Australia.

    Sam Jones (formerly Samantha Strable), an American hunting influencer and self-proclaimed wildlife biologist, just got a wave of reactions from viewers on social media. In her since-deleted video, the influencer is seen capturing a wild baby wombat from the side of the road at night, removing it from its mother. 

    The video shows Jones running happily across the road with the baby animal in her hands while an Australian man behind the camera can be heard hysterically laughing and saying, “Just caught a baby wombat.” She captioned the video that it was her “dream” to hold a baby wombat.

    While the baby wombat was terrified, its mother chased after her baby in distress

    Wombat mother and baby foraging on grass.

    Image credits: Animalogic

    The clearly terrified baby marsupial, whose feet are dangling in the air, is seen wriggling and hissing defensively. Meanwhile, Jones holds the baby up to the camera and smiles for a photo. 

    The mother, in distress, is later seen chasing after Jones and her baby. The man who is filming the disturbing footage then says, “Look at the mother, it’s chasing after her!” 

    Tourist holding a baby wombat at night, walking on a road, in a controversial incident involving Australian wildlife.

    Image credits: samstrays_somewhere

    After seeing the mother next to her, she says, “Okay, mama is right there, and she is pissed, let’s let him go,” to which the filming man replies, “Nah, he’s all right,” as she places the baby back on the ground.

    The influencer added in the caption that “the baby and mum were safely united.”

    Jones is a hunting influencer who shares deceased animals on her page

    Woman holding baby wombat at night, generating calls for the tourist's deportation.

    Image credits: samstrays_somewhere

    Comment from user "Saturday7" calling for deportation after wombat incident.

    After the backlash, Jones changed her public social media accounts to private. But this incident was not the first for Jones. The influencer’s Instagram account also featured posts of her posing with deceased animals she claims to have hunted. 

    In one of the videos on her page, she is playing with a snake while in Australia and captioned, “Just casually f–king around with a venomous snake.” In other surprising videos, she’s pulling a baby shark out of the ocean and picking up an echidna.

    Jones said the baby wombat and its mother safely returned to the bushes

    Comment criticizing American tourist for taking baby wombat, suggesting jail and deportation.

    A comment demanding to deport an American tourist over a baby wombat incident.

    Before locking her account, Jones replied to the angry comments in her Instagram comments, writing, “For everyone that’s worried and unhappy, the baby was carefully held for ONE minute in total and then released back to mum. They wandered back off into the bush together completely unharmed.

    “I didn’t think I would be able to catch it in the first place, and took an opportunity to appreciate a really incredible animal up close. I don’t ever capture wildlife that will be harmed by my doing so,” she added.

    Australian vet Dr Tania Bishop said the baby wombat was in extreme distress

    Comment discussing potential deportation of an American tourist who took a baby wombat.

    Mother and baby wombat grazing on grass in their natural habitat.

    Image credits: TimsVids

    Australian WIRES Wildlife Rescue Organization’s Veterinarian, Dr Tania Bishop, told news.com.au that the wombat in the video is likely around eight months old and completely dependent on its mother. “It would be with the mum at all times, relying on her for protection,” she said.

    “When [Jones is] running, [the baby wombat] is not supported underneath, and wombats are incredibly solid, especially in their back end, so there’s every chance she could have fractured the upper humerus, or the top of the arms, or caused damage to the shoulders. You can see the joey swinging, but it’s also hissing and crying out, which is a sign of extreme distress,” she explained.

    Dr Bishop called the incident “extremely unacceptable”

    Adult wombat with a baby in a grassy field, highlighting mother and baby wombat in nature.

    Image credits: visitmelbourne

    “This is just an extremely unacceptable way to treat our wildlife, which is already under incredible pressure right now,” Bishop expressed. Wombats are under threat from various factors, including habitat loss from natural disasters, disease, road kill, and climate change.

    Speaking to Yahoo News, a licensed wombat rescuer, Yolandi Vermaak, shared, “Nine out of ten times, the mother will not come back for her baby if they’re separated. Babies are taught from a young age to stay nose-to-heel with their mum.

    “You can see the baby is disoriented, and didn’t know where to go,” Vermaak explained.

    Infuriated Australians flooded the video’s comments section

    Woman in a floral dress holding a large fish by a lake, smiling; related to American tourist and baby wombat incident.

    Image credits: samstraysomewhere

    Angry comments flooded the post. Many disgusted and upset Aussies lashed out at Jones. “It’s not just the entitlement, it’s the disrespect,” wrote one Redditor on the r/australia subreddit where the video was re-shared.

    “That her first instinct isn’t one of awe and gratitude to see this animal in the wild, but to rush in and greedily exploit the moment for personal gain — regardless of the trauma it inflicts on anything and anyone else — speaks volumes about her character. Absolutely shameful,” the Redditor continued.

    “Revolting, both her and the bloke with her. How the f**k they think that mum trying to get bubs back, and that baby screeching in terror, is funny and OK is absolutely beyond me. Soulless, gutless, heartless stuff,” another shared.

    Online users demanded authorities deport Jones from Australia

    “These ‘influencers’ are truly parasites who will do anything for some clicks,” another user said. Meanwhile, others called for her to be banned from visiting Australia. “Let’s hope the Australian authorities don’t issue her any more holiday visas in the future!” said one.

    “Arrest. Fine. Deport. Ban,” another demanded. “As a wildlife rescuer specialising in wombats I can tell you… that this is an absolutely terrifying experience for mum and joey,” one user commented.

    Netizens were furious about the influencer’s disturbing video

    Text comment criticizing an American tourist for unlawfully handling wildlife in Australia.

    Comment emphasizing Aussie respect for baby wildlife with family, highlighting they aren't toys.

    Comment criticizing behavior related to a wombat incident involving an American tourist.

    Text shows public backlash against American tourist for allegedly snatching a baby wombat from its mother.

    Comment by Architect6 mentioning an influencer as a narcissist, related to American tourist and baby wombat.

    Comment criticizing an American tourist's action involving a baby wombat in Australia.

    Social media comment criticizing an American tourist and supporting baby wombat protection.

    Text expressing outrage about an American tourist's treatment of wildlife, mentioning baby wombat snatching.

    Comment by Purplepanda0088 expressing disgust, related to American tourist incident with a baby wombat.

    Comment criticizing influencers, calling them parasites for chasing clicks.

    Comment discussing American tourist taking baby wombat, questioning her being a wildlife biologist.

    Text from a commenter expressing distress and dislike over an American tourist incident with a baby wombat.

    Text comment expressing frustration over American tourist snatching a baby wombat in Australia.

    Comment expressing distress over wombat separation incident.

    Text criticizes an American tourist, claiming to be a wildlife biologist, for mishandling a wombat in Australia.

    Comments criticizing an American tourist for snatching a baby wombat, calling for legal action.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    alexmartin_2 avatar
    Alex Martin
    Alex Martin
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    On behalf of citizens of the USA, we apologize for this dumbassery. Please ship her home, that mental patient needs to stay inside the asylum with the rest of our crazies.

    Vote comment up
    15
    15points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mrob avatar
    Gardener of Weeden
    Gardener of Weeden
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    Can we have her sent back SLOWLY? She likes fishing - she can have a rowboat and 2 oars as an ASHAMED person of the usa - I really don't want her back sorry mama didn't bite her.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    wj_vaughan avatar
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This is beyond awful. Also who laughs at someone taking a baby from its mother, and encourages the behaviour? I hope she is caught and suffers the full consequences of her actions.

    Vote comment up
    13
    13points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    timothypatel avatar
    Timothy Patel
    Timothy Patel
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    Hope someone steals her baby for a day. She can then tell her first hand what it felt like.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
