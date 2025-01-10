ADVERTISEMENT

Australia is a continent, a country, and a land where kangaroos outnumber people. However, according to its most active online ambassadors, the place offers much more than the famous marsupial.

The subreddit ‘Australia’ unites locals and visitors who regularly share candid glimpses into this corner of the world. Whether it’s about the locals’ dry humor or the even drier landscapes, the posts touch on almost every aspect of everyday life, painting a picture for even those who haven’t experienced it to get an idea of what it’s about.

#1

This Is Australia

    #2

    Jacaranda Bloom In Australia

    Now THAT!! Is the most perfect shade of purple I have ever seen :)

    #3

    A Friendly Echidna

    #4

    This Little Guy Just Landed In Front Of Me, And Let Me Get Close Enough To Capture This Absolute Stunning Shot!

    No bird does a scary side-eye better than a kookaburra 🙂

    #5

    Aussie Birds Are So Unique And Beautiful!

    #6

    On A Quick Walk, I Stumbled Upon The Perfect Spot To Capture The Beauty Of Jacarandas In Full Bloom

    #7

    Australia (Bowen Basin)

    #8

    Went To Tassie And Captured Aurora Australis On My iPhone

    #9

    We Found An Echidna This Morning In Our Yard. Little Dude Was So Chill. Just Waddling Around

    #10

    I Was Late…

    You usually just see the legs or abdomen in an air vent not the whole spider. Not that that makes you feel better while driving 😬

    #11

    Cadbury And Her New Friend

    #12

    Thank You Wires For Helping Me Rescue This Perfect Little Bubba

    #13

    What’s Wrong With This Magpie?

    #14

    Gotta Love A Spring Storm.. (Horsham)

    #15

    Cackledactyls Are Fearless

    #16

    Bicentennial $10 Note

    #17

    My Grandparents Feed This Magpie Breakfast Everyday And Let It Inside And Now It’s Quite Chubby

    #18

    Here’s Me, Cooking Some Random Australian Curried Sausage Dish Up Here In Sweden. Because My Child Watched Bluey

    #19

    Queensland Style Halloween

    #20

    Learn Self Defence

    As long as I can access YouTube tutorial videos at the start of the fight without being interrupted by adverts, I can certainly get on board with it.

    #21

    Spotted At Mill Markets Newcomb

    Haha! With Zero points from the judges and your husband on the selection board.. and a really s****y routine, but an OK one the day before? Why didn't she go with the one she did the day before? If I haven't mixed things upp?

    #22

    Australia

    #23

    Arisa Trew Becomes Our Youngest Medallist At 14ys And 84 Days Old

    Yeah, and all anyone remembers is that fücking loser " breakdancer"....

    #24

    Average Australian Snake

    #25

    Did Someone Say ‘Swooping Season’?

    #26

    Adelaide From Above - From The City Of Adelaide Social Media

    #27

    Can’t Park There Mate

    #28

    $100.00 Of Groceries From Coles, Perth

    The oil in the back left would be the most expensive item. Then the mince/chicken burgers/cheese.

    #29

    How Is This Allowed?

    #30

    Thank You Australia For Introducing Me To “Snags”

    #31

    Echidna's At My Dads Bush Block

    #32

    Hot Summer Nights!

    #33

    Anyone Here Ever Had To Use One? Was Your House A Safety House?

    #34

    Was Driving Through Singleton Nsw Today And Noticed These Anti Renewable Signs Around The Town

    Was it the fact that they were solar panels, or that they were going to be allowed to pollute? Or just NIMBY?

    #35

    Is $18.98 A Fair Price On Bearded Dragons?

    #36

    Now This Is Some Australian Halloween Spirit I Can Get Behind

    #37

    Wizard Of Aus

    #38

    The “White Elephant” During Construction. Pics By My Late Father

    #39

    Wake Up Babe - New Bachelor’s Handbag Just Dropped

    #40

    The Start Of A Modern-Day Australian Horror Story

    Real estate agents constantly mail dropping and door knocking. Grrrrr

    #41

    Reject The Yank Tank, Embrace The Midget Ute

    #42

    These Are Some Of The Best Elastic Bands Money Can Buy!

    #43

    5 Weeks Backpacking Solo From Cairns To Melbourne

    #44

    Jeezus Wept

    #45

    Busted This Fat Bastard Stealing Dog Food Yesterday

    #46

    A Reminder To Optus Customers: Make Sure To Cancel-Threaten. They Must Be Losing Customers

    #47

    Anywhere, Australia

    #48

    My Kid's Primary School Went Into Lockdown Yesterday

    because one of these metal bastards was staking out the front gate. Every Aussie will understand that this was exactly the correct thing for the school to do haha

    #49

    Mum Or Mom?

    No, it's Mum......always has been, always will be, not mom, FFS....

    #50

    The Best Place In Australia, Today And Tomorrow

    #51

    I Love Australian Summertime Christmas Desserts

    #52

    Rba Fr Gave My Boy John Monash A Turkish Hair Transplant 💀

    #53

    Not The Morning Alarm I Expected…

    #54

    Ffs. Bloody Turkey Decided To Use My Garden Soil To Save Time With Nest Building

    #55

    Digital Purchases Suck

    #56

    S**ts Me!

    #57

    I Ordered One Head Of Broccoli On Coles Click And Collect And They Gave Me This Absolute Unit

    #58

    Lpt: You Can Save A Whopping 37 Cents At Coles By Eating Grey Mince

    It's only the food colouring it hasn't gone off.

    #59

    What Kind Of Snake Oil Is This?

    #60

    Australia Total Fertility Rate – 1935 To 2023

    #61

    Thanks Coles

    #62

    Can Someone Explain This?

    #63

    Do You Think The Way They Write The 9 Is Slightly Misleading

    #64

    Um, What Is All This??

    #65

    Love The Influx Of These Trucks

    is that "bankrupt" written on the plate? can someone explain?

    #66

    Yank Tank Too Big For Car Space

    #67

    Just Got Some Coins From The Bank And…

    #68

    Had To Try Em…not Bad At All. 8/10..actually Does Taste Like A Pie !

    #69

    We Just Bought Our First House. Ray White Gave Us A Keyring And 2 Champagne Glasses To “Celebrate” (No Wine?) Lmao

    #70

    Timtam Knockoff

