70 Very Australian Things People Might Encounter While Visiting The Country
Australia is a continent, a country, and a land where kangaroos outnumber people. However, according to its most active online ambassadors, the place offers much more than the famous marsupial.
The subreddit ‘Australia’ unites locals and visitors who regularly share candid glimpses into this corner of the world. Whether it’s about the locals’ dry humor or the even drier landscapes, the posts touch on almost every aspect of everyday life, painting a picture for even those who haven’t experienced it to get an idea of what it’s about.
Jacaranda Bloom In Australia
A Friendly Echidna
This Little Guy Just Landed In Front Of Me, And Let Me Get Close Enough To Capture This Absolute Stunning Shot!
Aussie Birds Are So Unique And Beautiful!
On A Quick Walk, I Stumbled Upon The Perfect Spot To Capture The Beauty Of Jacarandas In Full Bloom
Australia (Bowen Basin)
Went To Tassie And Captured Aurora Australis On My iPhone
We Found An Echidna This Morning In Our Yard. Little Dude Was So Chill. Just Waddling Around
I Was Late…
You usually just see the legs or abdomen in an air vent not the whole spider. Not that that makes you feel better while driving 😬
Cadbury And Her New Friend
Thank You Wires For Helping Me Rescue This Perfect Little Bubba
What’s Wrong With This Magpie?
Gotta Love A Spring Storm.. (Horsham)
Cackledactyls Are Fearless
Bicentennial $10 Note
My Grandparents Feed This Magpie Breakfast Everyday And Let It Inside And Now It’s Quite Chubby
Here’s Me, Cooking Some Random Australian Curried Sausage Dish Up Here In Sweden. Because My Child Watched Bluey
Queensland Style Halloween
Learn Self Defence
Spotted At Mill Markets Newcomb
Haha! With Zero points from the judges and your husband on the selection board.. and a really s****y routine, but an OK one the day before? Why didn't she go with the one she did the day before? If I haven't mixed things upp?
Australia
Arisa Trew Becomes Our Youngest Medallist At 14ys And 84 Days Old
Average Australian Snake
Did Someone Say ‘Swooping Season’?
Adelaide From Above - From The City Of Adelaide Social Media
Can’t Park There Mate
$100.00 Of Groceries From Coles, Perth
The oil in the back left would be the most expensive item. Then the mince/chicken burgers/cheese.
How Is This Allowed?
Thank You Australia For Introducing Me To “Snags”
Echidna's At My Dads Bush Block
Hot Summer Nights!
Anyone Here Ever Had To Use One? Was Your House A Safety House?
Was Driving Through Singleton Nsw Today And Noticed These Anti Renewable Signs Around The Town
Was it the fact that they were solar panels, or that they were going to be allowed to pollute? Or just NIMBY?
Is $18.98 A Fair Price On Bearded Dragons?
Now This Is Some Australian Halloween Spirit I Can Get Behind
Wizard Of Aus
The “White Elephant” During Construction. Pics By My Late Father
Wake Up Babe - New Bachelor’s Handbag Just Dropped
The Start Of A Modern-Day Australian Horror Story
Reject The Yank Tank, Embrace The Midget Ute
These Are Some Of The Best Elastic Bands Money Can Buy!
5 Weeks Backpacking Solo From Cairns To Melbourne
Busted This Fat Bastard Stealing Dog Food Yesterday
A Reminder To Optus Customers: Make Sure To Cancel-Threaten. They Must Be Losing Customers
Anywhere, Australia
My Kid's Primary School Went Into Lockdown Yesterday
because one of these metal bastards was staking out the front gate. Every Aussie will understand that this was exactly the correct thing for the school to do haha