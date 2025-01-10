The subreddit ‘ Australia ’ unites locals and visitors who regularly share candid glimpses into this corner of the world. Whether it’s about the locals’ dry humor or the even drier landscapes, the posts touch on almost every aspect of everyday life, painting a picture for even those who haven’t experienced it to get an idea of what it’s about.

Australia is a continent, a country, and a land where kangaroos outnumber people. However, according to its most active online ambassadors, the place offers much more than the famous marsupial.

#1 This Is Australia

#2 Jacaranda Bloom In Australia

#3 A Friendly Echidna

#4 This Little Guy Just Landed In Front Of Me, And Let Me Get Close Enough To Capture This Absolute Stunning Shot!

#5 Aussie Birds Are So Unique And Beautiful!

#6 On A Quick Walk, I Stumbled Upon The Perfect Spot To Capture The Beauty Of Jacarandas In Full Bloom

#7 Australia (Bowen Basin)

#8 Went To Tassie And Captured Aurora Australis On My iPhone

#9 We Found An Echidna This Morning In Our Yard. Little Dude Was So Chill. Just Waddling Around

#10 I Was Late…

#11 Cadbury And Her New Friend

#12 Thank You Wires For Helping Me Rescue This Perfect Little Bubba

#13 What's Wrong With This Magpie?

#14 Gotta Love A Spring Storm.. (Horsham)

#15 Cackledactyls Are Fearless

#16 Bicentennial $10 Note

#17 My Grandparents Feed This Magpie Breakfast Everyday And Let It Inside And Now It's Quite Chubby

#18 Here's Me, Cooking Some Random Australian Curried Sausage Dish Up Here In Sweden. Because My Child Watched Bluey

#19 Queensland Style Halloween

#20 Learn Self Defence

#21 Spotted At Mill Markets Newcomb

#22 Australia

#23 Arisa Trew Becomes Our Youngest Medallist At 14ys And 84 Days Old

#24 Average Australian Snake

#25 Did Someone Say 'Swooping Season'?

#26 Adelaide From Above - From The City Of Adelaide Social Media

#27 Can't Park There Mate

#28 $100.00 Of Groceries From Coles, Perth

#29 How Is This Allowed?

#30 Thank You Australia For Introducing Me To "Snags"

#31 Echidna's At My Dads Bush Block

#32 Hot Summer Nights!

#33 Anyone Here Ever Had To Use One? Was Your House A Safety House?

#34 Was Driving Through Singleton Nsw Today And Noticed These Anti Renewable Signs Around The Town

#35 Is $18.98 A Fair Price On Bearded Dragons?

#36 Now This Is Some Australian Halloween Spirit I Can Get Behind

#37 Wizard Of Aus

#38 The "White Elephant" During Construction. Pics By My Late Father

#39 Wake Up Babe - New Bachelor's Handbag Just Dropped

#40 The Start Of A Modern-Day Australian Horror Story

#41 Reject The Yank Tank, Embrace The Midget Ute

#42 These Are Some Of The Best Elastic Bands Money Can Buy!

#43 5 Weeks Backpacking Solo From Cairns To Melbourne

#44 Jeezus Wept

#45 Busted This Fat Bastard Stealing Dog Food Yesterday

#46 A Reminder To Optus Customers: Make Sure To Cancel-Threaten. They Must Be Losing Customers

#47 Anywhere, Australia

#48 My Kid's Primary School Went Into Lockdown Yesterday because one of these metal bastards was staking out the front gate. Every Aussie will understand that this was exactly the correct thing for the school to do haha



#49 Mum Or Mom?

#50 The Best Place In Australia, Today And Tomorrow

#51 I Love Australian Summertime Christmas Desserts

#52 Rba Fr Gave My Boy John Monash A Turkish Hair Transplant 💀

#53 Not The Morning Alarm I Expected…

#54 Ffs. Bloody Turkey Decided To Use My Garden Soil To Save Time With Nest Building

#55 Digital Purchases Suck

#57 I Ordered One Head Of Broccoli On Coles Click And Collect And They Gave Me This Absolute Unit

#58 Lpt: You Can Save A Whopping 37 Cents At Coles By Eating Grey Mince

#59 What Kind Of Snake Oil Is This?

#60 Australia Total Fertility Rate – 1935 To 2023

#61 Thanks Coles

#62 Can Someone Explain This?

#63 Do You Think The Way They Write The 9 Is Slightly Misleading

#64 Um, What Is All This??

#65 Love The Influx Of These Trucks

#66 Yank Tank Too Big For Car Space

#67 Just Got Some Coins From The Bank And…

#68 Had To Try Em…not Bad At All. 8/10..actually Does Taste Like A Pie !

#69 We Just Bought Our First House. Ray White Gave Us A Keyring And 2 Champagne Glasses To "Celebrate" (No Wine?) Lmao