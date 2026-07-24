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Model Gets Married At 61, Wedding Photos Go Viral As Many Praise How She Aged
A beautiful Model Gets Married, 61-year-old in a wedding veil, smiling brightly, with many praising how she aged.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Model Gets Married At 61, Wedding Photos Go Viral As Many Praise How She Aged

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Paulina Porizkova’s story of saying “I do” began with swiping right.

The 61-year-old supermodel walked down the aisle once again to marry comedy writer Jeff Greenstein at a town hall overlooking Lake Orta in Italy. Their 78 guests then moved to the nearby hotel Villa Crespi for a picture-perfect reception.

Netizens praised Porizkova’s appearance, saying, “By God, she’s beautiful her whole life, not just in a certain phase.”

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    Highlights
    • Paulina Porizkova walked down the aisle to marry her boyfriend Jeff Greenstein.
    • Greenstein, who described himself as a “gawky, bald comedy writer,” never expected the former supermodel would swipe right on him.
    • Netizens said she looked as stunning as she did in her younger modeling days.
    • “She's in her sixties,” one commented. “She's driving me crazy.”

    Paulina Porizkova’s story of saying “I do” began with swiping right

    A beautiful model gets married at 61, her wedding photos go viral, praised for how she aged naturally.

    Image credits: jill.greenberg/Instagram

    Paulina Porizkova had an entire vision for what her wedding dress should look like. She collaborated with House of Gilles to bring her ideas to life for the July 3 wedding.

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    “I knew I wanted a dress made from scratch; not something off the rack,” she told Vogue. “Early on, I hit on the idea of using House of Gilles couture.”

    Model gets married at 61, her wedding photos go viral as she is praised for how gracefully she aged.

    Image credits: gabesachs/Instagram

    She was also hellbent on ensuring the dress was not white because she had “worn so many white bridal gowns as a model,” she said.

    “I wanted the color to be sort of a not color. Something ineffable and elusive, so you couldn’t say ‘she wore a yellow dress’ or ‘she wore a pink dress,’” the model said.

    Model getting married at 61 during a dress fitting, wedding photos going viral as she's praised for aging.

    Image credits: daniellesimone.co/Instagram

    A comment praising a model getting married at 61, her wedding photos going viral, and how beautifully she aged.

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    A comment about the joy of a model's wedding photos going viral as she gets married at 61, praising her aging.

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    She also wanted the gown to “move like water around [her].”

    Netizens found her look breathtaking and said, “The beautiful woman remains beautiful even if she grows old.”

    Netizens said she looked as stunning as she did in her younger modeling days

    A split image of a model as a young woman on the left, and a model in a wedding veil on the right, showing how she aged.

    Image credits: Dick Loek/Toronto Star/Getty Images / jill.greenberg/Instagram

    “Everything about the gown is iconic just like the woman wearing it,” one said.

    Many even said she looked the same as she did during her younger modeling days.

    A close-up of a model, smiling and looking upward, showcasing her aged beauty and captivating presence.

    Image credits: esteelauder/Instagram

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    A text box showing a comment about the model: Porizkova makes getting older look genuinely aspirational.

    A text box showing a comment about the model: She has aged so insanely gracefully. It's lovely to see.

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    “You haven’t changed,” one said, while another wrote, “When a person is so blessed by God that He doesn’t let people mess with his face.”

    “And she’s in her sixties,” one said. “She’s driving me crazy.”

    Porizkova spoke about how “older women” like her are “invisible” on dating apps, but the right man found her

    An image of a phone screen with dating app notifications, specifically showing Your Match messages, indicating wedding photos going viral.

    Image credits: Planet Volumes/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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    Porizkova and Greenstein shared their heartwarming love story, which began with skeptically making profiles on a dating app.

    “I’d been on the dating app Raya for like five years and got maybe five hits,” she told People. “Older women like me are invisible on sites like that.”

    Smiling model gets married at 61, receiving a kiss from her husband, wedding photos go viral for how she aged.

    Image credits: paulinaporizkov/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Greenstein, who had written for shows like Will & Grace and Friends, had set a 52-to-60 age range for his matches. And to his surprise, the supermodel showed up in his list of matches.

    “Already this story is ridiculous: why would a stunning former supermodel swipe right on a gawky, bald comedy writer with a disastrous dating profile?” he told Vogue.

    Apparently what helped his “bad profile” was choosing the right soundtrack: Modern World by Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers.

    Model and her husband posing at an event. Her wedding photos went viral as many praise how she aged.

    Image credits: Darren Gerrish/WireImage

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    After the Czech-born model said she was a fan, the two began texting and finding out that they had more in common than they imagined.

    They soon began FaceTiming and having long conversations over tea and tequila shots.

    “Finally—clearly exasperated I wasn’t making a move—Paulina texted, ‘On paper, you’re kind of my perfect man. So when are you coming to New York?’” the writer said.

    And go to New York he did!

    When they met for the first time, the supermodel kissed Greenstein right after their martinis arrived, he said

    Model and her husband at a theater. Her wedding photos went viral as many praise how she aged.

    Image credits: paulinaporizkov/Instagram

    The LA-based writer visited New York about a month into talking, and they sat down at Hotel Chelsea for a few drinks.

    “The sight of her in person took my breath away,” he recalled. “And then a mere 10 minutes later, just after our martinis arrived, she kissed me.”

    He said their chemistry was “off the charts,” and right after dinner, she invited him home.

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    “We’ve been together ever since,” he added.

    Model and her husband smiling outdoors at night, wedding photos went viral as many praise how she aged.

    Image credits: paulinaporizkov/Instagram

    A comment praising the model for her beauty and care, wedding photos went viral as many praise how she aged.

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    A comment praising Paulina's happy marriage, living happily with her new husband. Paulina gets married at 61.

    Greenstein carefully picked a spot in the city of Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic, to get down on one knee in the summer of 2025.

    The view was breathtaking, and he asked her to marry him. But when he opened his ring box, there was nothing inside.

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    The lovebirds decided to run back to his car and look for the ring.

    Greenstein recalled how he couldn’t find his ring when he dropped to one knee and asked her to marry him

    Paulina Porizkova, a model, and her husband smiling at their wedding. The model gets married at 61.

    Image credits: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

    To their luck, the ring was in the car at the bottom of his bag. And it found its forever spot on Porizkova’s finger.

    Following her blissful wedding weekend, the former America’s Next Top Model judge said she was happy to marry the man of her dreams.

    “We’re warmed by feeling we got exactly the wedding we wanted—no notes—and exactly the partner we’ve always dreamed of,” she said.

    Netizens found Paulina Porizkova’s bridal look breathtaking and congratulated the couple 

    A comment about embracing aging gracefully. The model gets married at 61, her wedding photos go viral.

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    A comment admiring candid wedding photos of the model and her husband. Model gets married at 61.

    A comment praising the model's stunning and radiant appearance in her wedding dress. Model gets married at 61.

    Wedding photo comment: Model embraces grey hair and aging lines, praised for how she aged beautifully.

    Wedding photo comment: Model's gorgeous dress and stunning look at her wedding, praised for her strength and character.

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    Wedding photo comment: Model's well-executed mature bride look, praised for being stunning.

    Wedding photo comment: Model praised as one of the most beautiful women who ever lived.

    Wedding photo comment: Model's refreshing marriage at 61, praised for how she aged gorgeously.

    A glowing, beautiful model gets married at 61, radiating happiness in her viral wedding photos.

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    A happy model gets married at 61, looking amazing in her beautiful, viral wedding photos.

    A model gets married at 61, praised for naturally aging in her viral wedding photos.

    A stunning model gets married at 61, showcasing natural beauty and aging in her viral wedding photos.

    An elegant model gets married at 61, looking dreamy in her stunning, viral wedding photos.

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    A comment praising a model's wedding photos, calling her the most beautiful bride.

    A comment on the model's wedding photos, complementing her gorgeous look and the silvery-gray color.

    A comment admiring the model's wedding photos and her decision to age gracefully, which is refreshing.

    A comment describing the model in her wedding photos as a beautiful woman inside and out.

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    A comment about the model's wedding photos, highlighting her gown's effortless beauty and exquisite flow.

    A screenshot of a viral social media comment praising the 61-year-old model's stunning wedding photos and how she aged.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    alisonmavridis avatar
    Ali
    Ali
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wonderful to remember that setting appropriate age ranges is way more likely to find a lovely match - although she unbelievably gorgeous.

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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks stunning.

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    User avatar
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    alisonmavridis avatar
    Ali
    Ali
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wonderful to remember that setting appropriate age ranges is way more likely to find a lovely match - although she unbelievably gorgeous.

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    0points
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks stunning.

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    0points
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