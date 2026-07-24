Model Gets Married At 61, Wedding Photos Go Viral As Many Praise How She Aged

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Paulina Porizkova’s story of saying “I do” began with swiping right.

The 61-year-old supermodel walked down the aisle once again to marry comedy writer Jeff Greenstein at a town hall overlooking Lake Orta in Italy. Their 78 guests then moved to the nearby hotel Villa Crespi for a picture-perfect reception.

Netizens praised Porizkova’s appearance, saying, “By God, she’s beautiful her whole life, not just in a certain phase.”

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Highlights Paulina Porizkova walked down the aisle to marry her boyfriend Jeff Greenstein.

Greenstein, who described himself as a “gawky, bald comedy writer,” never expected the former supermodel would swipe right on him.

Netizens said she looked as stunning as she did in her younger modeling days.

“She's in her sixties,” one commented. “She's driving me crazy.”

Paulina Porizkova’s story of saying “I do” began with swiping right

Image credits: jill.greenberg/Instagram

Paulina Porizkova had an entire vision for what her wedding dress should look like. She collaborated with House of Gilles to bring her ideas to life for the July 3 wedding.

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“I knew I wanted a dress made from scratch; not something off the rack,” she told Vogue. “Early on, I hit on the idea of using House of Gilles couture.”

Image credits: gabesachs/Instagram

She was also hellbent on ensuring the dress was not white because she had “worn so many white bridal gowns as a model,” she said.

“I wanted the color to be sort of a not color. Something ineffable and elusive, so you couldn’t say ‘she wore a yellow dress’ or ‘she wore a pink dress,’” the model said.

Image credits: daniellesimone.co/Instagram

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She also wanted the gown to “move like water around [her].”

Netizens found her look breathtaking and said, “The beautiful woman remains beautiful even if she grows old.”

Netizens said she looked as stunning as she did in her younger modeling days

Image credits: Dick Loek/Toronto Star/Getty Images / jill.greenberg/Instagram

“Everything about the gown is iconic just like the woman wearing it,” one said.

Many even said she looked the same as she did during her younger modeling days.

Image credits: esteelauder/Instagram

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“You haven’t changed,” one said, while another wrote, “When a person is so blessed by God that He doesn’t let people mess with his face.”

“And she’s in her sixties,” one said. “She’s driving me crazy.”

Porizkova spoke about how “older women” like her are “invisible” on dating apps, but the right man found her

Image credits: Planet Volumes/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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Porizkova and Greenstein shared their heartwarming love story, which began with skeptically making profiles on a dating app.

“I’d been on the dating app Raya for like five years and got maybe five hits,” she told People. “Older women like me are invisible on sites like that.”

Image credits: paulinaporizkov/Instagram

Meanwhile, Greenstein, who had written for shows like Will & Grace and Friends, had set a 52-to-60 age range for his matches. And to his surprise, the supermodel showed up in his list of matches.

“Already this story is ridiculous: why would a stunning former supermodel swipe right on a gawky, bald comedy writer with a disastrous dating profile?” he told Vogue.

Apparently what helped his “bad profile” was choosing the right soundtrack: Modern World by Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers.

Image credits: Darren Gerrish/WireImage

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After the Czech-born model said she was a fan, the two began texting and finding out that they had more in common than they imagined.

They soon began FaceTiming and having long conversations over tea and tequila shots.

“Finally—clearly exasperated I wasn’t making a move—Paulina texted, ‘On paper, you’re kind of my perfect man. So when are you coming to New York?’” the writer said.

And go to New York he did!

When they met for the first time, the supermodel kissed Greenstein right after their martinis arrived, he said

Image credits: paulinaporizkov/Instagram

The LA-based writer visited New York about a month into talking, and they sat down at Hotel Chelsea for a few drinks.

“The sight of her in person took my breath away,” he recalled. “And then a mere 10 minutes later, just after our martinis arrived, she kissed me.”

He said their chemistry was “off the charts,” and right after dinner, she invited him home.

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“We’ve been together ever since,” he added.

Image credits: paulinaporizkov/Instagram

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Greenstein carefully picked a spot in the city of Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic, to get down on one knee in the summer of 2025.

The view was breathtaking, and he asked her to marry him. But when he opened his ring box, there was nothing inside.

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The lovebirds decided to run back to his car and look for the ring.

Greenstein recalled how he couldn’t find his ring when he dropped to one knee and asked her to marry him

Image credits: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

To their luck, the ring was in the car at the bottom of his bag. And it found its forever spot on Porizkova’s finger.

Following her blissful wedding weekend, the former America’s Next Top Model judge said she was happy to marry the man of her dreams.

“We’re warmed by feeling we got exactly the wedding we wanted—no notes—and exactly the partner we’ve always dreamed of,” she said.

Netizens found Paulina Porizkova’s bridal look breathtaking and congratulated the couple

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