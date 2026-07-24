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Controversial Hollywood Star, 63, Sparks Outrage With Bizarre, Unrecognizable Transformation At Comic-Con
Hollywood star at Comic-Con in an unrecognizable transformation, wearing a top hat and holding a candle.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Controversial Hollywood Star, 63, Sparks Outrage With Bizarre, Unrecognizable Transformation At Comic-Con

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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A Hollywood A-lister made a bizarre promotional appearance for his new movie, but his dramatic transformation quickly divided audiences.

On July 23, actor Johnny Depp, 63, made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con. He was seen in full costume and makeup as his character from Ebenezer, which arrives in theaters later this year. 

Highlights
  • Johnny Depp’s dramatic new look leaves fans divided at San Diego Comic-Con.
  • The actor’s Hollywood comeback reignites debate over his controversial past.
  • Depp’s latest role draws praise, mockery, and renewed scrutiny online.

While Depp was nearly unrecognizable beneath his heavy makeup and prosthetics, his appearance also reignited debate over his return to Hollywood following years of controversy.

RELATED:

    Johnny Depp made a surprising appearance at San Diego Comic-Con

    Controversial Hollywood Star, 63, Sparks Outrage With Bizarre, Unrecognizable Transformation At Comic-Con

    Image credits: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

    On Thursday, Johnny Depp took to the streets of San Diego to promote his upcoming movie, Ebenezer

    The 63-year-old was nearly unrecognizable among the crowd of fans, dressed in Victorian-era clothing that included a long blue overcoat and a black top hat.

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    The promotional stunt was part of a marketing campaign for the film, with Depp interacting with fans in front of a mock storefront constructed in San Diego’s iconic Gaslamp Quarter.

    Controversial Hollywood Star, 63, Sparks Outrage With Bizarre, Unrecognizable Transformation At Comic-Con

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

    Depp emerged from the store and onto the snow-covered set, surrounded by carol singers and immersed in the film’s Christmas setting. Directed by Ti West, the fantasy drama is loosely based on Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella A Christmas Carol.

    Controversial Hollywood Star, 63, Sparks Outrage With Bizarre, Unrecognizable Transformation At Comic-Con

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

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    While greeting fans, Depp remained in character as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, adopting a distinctly grouchy demeanor. He later surprised audiences in Hall H by appearing as Scrooge to launch the film’s first trailer

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    Johnny Depp’s new look receives divisive reactions on social media

    Controversial Hollywood Star, 63, Sparks Outrage With Bizarre, Unrecognizable Transformation At Comic-Con

    Image credits: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

    Depp’s appearance at Hall H marked the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s return to San Diego Comic-Con after an eight-year absence.

    He last attended the event in July 2018, when he made a similar surprise appearance in full costume as Gellert Grindelwald from Warner Bros.’ then-upcoming film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

    Controversial Hollywood Star, 63, Sparks Outrage With Bizarre, Unrecognizable Transformation At Comic-Con

    Image credits: Candice Ward/Getty Images

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    While Depp’s new look drew a strong response from the Hall H audience, reactions on social media were more mixed.

    On X, several fans initially failed to recognize the actor beneath his heavy makeup and prosthetics. Some praised the star’s portrayal of Scrooge, while others were unimpressed by his transformation.

    “Johnny Depp’s most iconic role after his Captain Jack Sparrow portrayal looks like it’s going to be Ebenezer,” one user said. 

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    A second wrote, “Once again, Johnny Depp is completely unrecognizable.”

    “He’s not in costume. He just looks like that now,” a third countered.

    A fourth added, “He’s not acting…he’s just playing the only role he’s capable of anymore: the miserable, grumpy old man.”

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    Johnny Depp’s Hollywood comeback reignites debate over past controversies

    Controversial Hollywood Star, 63, Sparks Outrage With Bizarre, Unrecognizable Transformation At Comic-Con

    Image credits: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

    Ebenezer marks Depp’s first major Hollywood film in nearly six years. While he has appeared in indie and international projects, the fantasy drama is his first collaboration with a major studio since 2020. 

    After appearing in the Fantastic Beasts sequel, the 63-year-old star was asked to step down from the franchise in 2020 amid the then-ongoing fallout from his legal disputes with ex-wife Amber Heard.

    Controversial Hollywood Star, 63, Sparks Outrage With Bizarre, Unrecognizable Transformation At Comic-Con

    Image credits: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

    Following their highly publicized 2022 defamation trial, Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages.

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    The actress has largely stepped away from Hollywood in the years since, while Depp has gradually begun rebuilding his career. Given the high-stakes legal fallout, some social media users criticized Depp’s return to the spotlight.

    Controversial Hollywood Star, 63, Sparks Outrage With Bizarre, Unrecognizable Transformation At Comic-Con

    Image credits: Bernard Weil/Getty Images

    One X user criticized the actor’s comeback, writing, “If we let this motherf*cker come back the way he is clearly trying to, we have failed as a society and are beyond all redeemable hope.”

    “Accusations ruin lives, but there is an entire swarm of people fawning over a confirmed abu*er,” a second added. 

    Aside from Depp, the upcoming film also stars former Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint. The rest of the cast includes Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, and Ian McKellen.

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    Ebenezer is scheduled to be released on November 13, 2026.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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    hlmorgan avatar
    Big Chungus
    Big Chungus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do we really need another scooge movie...

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    jessica-l-king avatar
    MotherofGuineaPigs
    MotherofGuineaPigs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unrecognizable? I didn't even have to open the article and I knew who it was. No mistaking those eyes.

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    marijabarcan_2 avatar
    Marija Barcan
    Marija Barcan
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    1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

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    hlmorgan avatar
    Big Chungus
    Big Chungus
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do we really need another scooge movie...

    3
    3points
    reply
    jessica-l-king avatar
    MotherofGuineaPigs
    MotherofGuineaPigs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unrecognizable? I didn't even have to open the article and I knew who it was. No mistaking those eyes.

    2
    2points
    reply
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    marijabarcan_2 avatar
    Marija Barcan
    Marija Barcan
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    1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

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