Controversial Hollywood Star, 63, Sparks Outrage With Bizarre, Unrecognizable Transformation At Comic-Con

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A Hollywood A-lister made a bizarre promotional appearance for his new movie, but his dramatic transformation quickly divided audiences.

On July 23, actor Johnny Depp, 63, made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con. He was seen in full costume and makeup as his character from Ebenezer, which arrives in theaters later this year.

Highlights Johnny Depp’s dramatic new look leaves fans divided at San Diego Comic-Con.

The actor’s Hollywood comeback reignites debate over his controversial past.

Depp’s latest role draws praise, mockery, and renewed scrutiny online.

While Depp was nearly unrecognizable beneath his heavy makeup and prosthetics, his appearance also reignited debate over his return to Hollywood following years of controversy.

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Johnny Depp made a surprising appearance at San Diego Comic-Con

Image credits: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

On Thursday, Johnny Depp took to the streets of San Diego to promote his upcoming movie, Ebenezer.

The 63-year-old was nearly unrecognizable among the crowd of fans, dressed in Victorian-era clothing that included a long blue overcoat and a black top hat.

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Johnny Depp surprises fans at SDCC in costume as Ebenezer Scrooge to promote his new film ‘EBENEZER’. pic.twitter.com/LtcakZTUsV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 23, 2026



The promotional stunt was part of a marketing campaign for the film, with Depp interacting with fans in front of a mock storefront constructed in San Diego’s iconic Gaslamp Quarter.

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Depp emerged from the store and onto the snow-covered set, surrounded by carol singers and immersed in the film’s Christmas setting. Directed by Ti West, the fantasy drama is loosely based on Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella A Christmas Carol.

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

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While greeting fans, Depp remained in character as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, adopting a distinctly grouchy demeanor. He later surprised audiences in Hall H by appearing as Scrooge to launch the film’s first trailer

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Johnny Depp’s new look receives divisive reactions on social media

Image credits: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Depp’s appearance at Hall H marked the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s return to San Diego Comic-Con after an eight-year absence.

He last attended the event in July 2018, when he made a similar surprise appearance in full costume as Gellert Grindelwald from Warner Bros.’ then-upcoming film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Image credits: Candice Ward/Getty Images

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While Depp’s new look drew a strong response from the Hall H audience, reactions on social media were more mixed.

On X, several fans initially failed to recognize the actor beneath his heavy makeup and prosthetics. Some praised the star’s portrayal of Scrooge, while others were unimpressed by his transformation.

Depp in full Scrooge mode at SDCC—now that’s a surprise worth queueing for. 🎄🎭 — Shantun Singh Parmar (@ParmarShantun) July 24, 2026

“Johnny Depp’s most iconic role after his Captain Jack Sparrow portrayal looks like it’s going to be Ebenezer,” one user said.

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A second wrote, “Once again, Johnny Depp is completely unrecognizable.”

I thought bro actually left Hollywood. Or was he cancelled? — тσℓα 🐐 (@0x_Tola) July 23, 2026

“He’s not in costume. He just looks like that now,” a third countered.

A fourth added, “He’s not acting…he’s just playing the only role he’s capable of anymore: the miserable, grumpy old man.”

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Johnny Depp’s Hollywood comeback reignites debate over past controversies

Image credits: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Ebenezer marks Depp’s first major Hollywood film in nearly six years. While he has appeared in indie and international projects, the fantasy drama is his first collaboration with a major studio since 2020.

After appearing in the Fantastic Beasts sequel, the 63-year-old star was asked to step down from the franchise in 2020 amid the then-ongoing fallout from his legal disputes with ex-wife Amber Heard.

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Following their highly publicized 2022 defamation trial, Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages.

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The actress has largely stepped away from Hollywood in the years since, while Depp has gradually begun rebuilding his career. Given the high-stakes legal fallout, some social media users criticized Depp’s return to the spotlight.

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One X user criticized the actor’s comeback, writing, “If we let this motherf*cker come back the way he is clearly trying to, we have failed as a society and are beyond all redeemable hope.”

“Accusations ruin lives, but there is an entire swarm of people fawning over a confirmed abu*er,” a second added.

Aside from Depp, the upcoming film also stars former Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint. The rest of the cast includes Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, and Ian McKellen.

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Ebenezer is scheduled to be released on November 13, 2026.