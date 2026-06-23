Amber Heard Shares Rare New Photos Of New Life In New Country After Fleeing Hollywood, And Changing Her Name

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Heard is offering a rare glimpse into the life she built far from Hollywood after the public collapse that followed her legal battle with Johnny Depp.

The actress, now 40, shared new photos from Madrid after completing the KLM Norte Sur 10K race on Sunday, June 21, marking one of the few times in recent years that she has let the public see a more personal side of her life in Spain.

Highlights Amber Heard shared rare photos from Madrid after completing a running competition.

The actress has reportedly used the name Martha Jane Cannary since relocating.

Heard has largely stayed out of the US spotlight since the 2022 defamation trial with Johnny Depp, which badly damaged her reputation and career.

Heard, who has reportedly used the name Martha Jane Cannary since relocating, appeared smiling after the race in a pink sports bra and matching jogging shorts.

“First race glow,” she captioned the post.

RELATED:

Amber Heard surprised her fans with rare photos of her new life in Spain as Martha Jane Cannary

Image credits: amberheard

The actress also shared two race-day photos to her Instagram Stories. One showed her smiling into the camera. Another showed her cradling her eldest daughter, 5-year-old Oonagh, whom she welcomed via surrogate in April 2021, after crossing the finish line.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nothing beats this feeling,” Heard wrote in pink lettering across the photo.

Since the 2022 defamation trial against Depp, Heard has largely withdrawn from public life in the United States. The verdict dealt significant damage to her reputation and turned her into one of the most polarizing figures in Hollywood.

Months later, she left the US and moved to Spain with Oonagh.

Image credits: amberheard

She first spent time in Mallorca before settling in Madrid, where she has tried to build a quieter life around privacy and a slower daily routine. Heard is now also mom to twins Agnes and Ocean, whom she announced on Mother’s Day in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heard has not publicly identified their father.

The actress has been spotted jogging around Madrid in athletic gear, and running appears to have remained one of the routines she carried into her new life abroad.

“I like running because it’s a way for me to alleviate stress, clear my mind, and refocus,” she told SHAPE in 2018. “Plus, I can do it anywhere. I travel so much that it’s invaluable to me to have something that keeps me healthy and feeling good no matter where I am.”

Image credits: amberheard

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, Heard also said she did not believe in making herself miserable just to reach a certain image.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you’re not going to enjoy life, there’s no point in eating a certain way and working out and doing all the things actors do to manipulate how we look, and how the world looks at us,” she said.

“When I’m not preparing for a movie, I have more freedom, and I incorporate my workout into my life, so that I enjoy it and it doesn’t feel like an obligation,” she added.

Heard’s retreat began after one of the most widely watched celebrity trials of the decade

Image credits: amberheard

After years in which nearly every public image of Heard was filtered through the Depp trial, the courtroom fallout, and the online backlash that followed, the Madrid photos showed her in a very different setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“She looks great and happy, good for her,” a viewer wrote. “Good for her!”

In June 2022, a Virginia jury largely sided with Johnny Depp in his defamation case against Heard over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which she described herself as a public figure representing victims of domestic violence.

Although the article did not name Depp, his legal team argued that readers clearly understood it to be about him and that the allegations had damaged his career.

Image credits: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The jury agreed, finding that Heard had defamed Depp with actual malice. She was ordered to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, though the punitive award was reduced to $350,000 under Virginia law.

Heard won one part of her countersuit and was awarded $2 million.

The trial also badly damaged Heard’s credibility in the court of public opinion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over six weeks of testimony, jurors and viewers heard audio recordings and conflicting accounts that raised serious questions about parts of Heard’s narrative.

Image credits: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Depp’s team pointed to recordings in which Heard appeared to admit hitting him, mocked the idea that he would be believed as a male victim, and spoke about physical fights in language that clashed with the image of a one-sided victim.

Depp’s side also attacked inconsistencies in Heard’s testimony about alleged injuries, photographs, property damage, and specific violent incidents.

One of the most infamous claims involved feces found in the couple’s bed after a fight, which Depp said convinced him the marriage was over. Heard denied responsibility and suggested one of their dogs may have been involved, an explanation Depp and many observers rejected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after the case ended, she sold her California home and left the US

Heard told local news outlets that she hopes her stay in Spain is permanent

Image credits: amberheard

A source told People Magazine at the time that she was focused on raising Oonagh.

“She spends every day with her girl,” the source said. “They stroll around, visit parks, and enjoy family time.”

Another source said Heard needed distance from the chaos surrounding the case.

“She just had to get out of the US,” the source said. “It felt like too much chaos.”

Image credits: amberheard

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In May 2023, Heard was stopped by local reporters in Madrid and answered them in fluent Spanish. Asked how she felt about her new life, she said she loved the country and hoped to remain there.

“I love Spain so much,” she said.

Asked if she planned to stay, Heard replied, “Yes, I hope so. Yes, I love living here.”

The move also came with reports that Heard had adopted a different name while living in Spain. Several outlets reported that she had been going by Martha Jane Cannary, a name strikingly close to Martha Jane Canary, the real name of Wild West figure Calamity Jane.

Image credits: amberheard

The choice was widely interpreted as symbolic, as Calamity Jane has long been remembered as a defiant frontier woman who refused to be easily controlled.

It also had a practical function. A different name could help her move through Spain with less attention, especially in a country where the public tends to be less consumed by American celebrity scandals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The photos come months after the actress appeared in a documentary centered on the weaponization of defamation lawsuits

Image credits: McNamee/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Heard appeared in the documentarySilenced, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The film examines the alleged weaponization of defamation lawsuits to stop abuse survivors from speaking publicly.

Heard made clear that she was not trying to retell the Depp case through the documentary.

“This is not about me,” she said, according to Variety. “I have lost my ability to speak. I am not here to tell my story. I don’t want to tell my story. In fact, I don’t want to use my voice anymore. That’s the problem.”

Image credits: amberheard

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, sources have claimed she is not ready to give up on acting altogether.

An insider told RadarOnline that Heard “wants to make a splashy comeback” in Hollywood and has been “making all kinds of pitches,” though the effort has reportedly not gone the way she hoped.

“It’s not turning out the way she expected,” the source claimed. “It’s becoming frustrating for her. She reinvented herself in Spain, and she’s happy with her life there. But she wants to go to the next step and make her own money, her own way.”

Heard’s film career has moved slowly since the trial.

She appeared in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, released in 2023, and promoted the independent film In the Fire at the Taormina Film Festival that same year. But the steady Hollywood career she once seemed positioned to continue has not returned in the same form.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m curious as to how she supports her family financially,” a reader wrote.

“Let her live her life.” Netizens reacted to Amber Heard’s post-trial life in Spain

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT