Johnny Depp Trial Juror Finally Speaks Out, Reveals Courtroom Secrets
Woman speaking as a Johnny Depp trial juror in a courtroom setting, sharing insights during a legal proceeding.
Celebrities, News

Johnny Depp Trial Juror Finally Speaks Out, Reveals Courtroom Secrets

A new book titled Hollywood Vampires: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and the Celebrity Exploitation Machine has been released, and it gives a first-time behind-closed-doors account of the sensationalized 2022 multimillion-dollar defamation trial.

The tell-all features input from a 53-year-old retired defense contractor, Tom Nugen, who claims the jury was rather biased towards the Aquaman actress, favoring Depp’s accounts over hers.

Highlights
  • One of the jurors from the Johnny Depp defamation trial broke their silence in a new tell-all book.
  • He says that people barely knew Heard before the trial.
  • He also claims that Heard stared at jurors in a way that made them uncomfortable.

The trial, which came to fruition after Heard published an op-ed in the Washington Post, calling herself a victim of abuse while married to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, resulted in Depp suing her for $50 million, and Heard counter-suing for double the amount.

Nugen claims the jury viewed everything Heard said with disdain.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    The jury used the term ‘crocodile tears’ to describe Amber Heard’s emotional episodes

    Johnny Depp trial juror speaking out about courtroom secrets during the high-profile legal proceedings event.

    Image credits: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

    “It was hard for us to believe any of it,” the book co-authored by Kelly Loudenberg and Makiko Wholey quotes Nugen as saying.

    The reason, according to the juror, was that the actress’s version of events was “full of holes” and “inconsistencies.”

    “She would answer one question and she would be crying, and two seconds later she would turn ice cold,” Nugen recalled.

    Virginia state seal mounted on courtroom wall during Johnny Depp trial juror revealing courtroom secrets.

    Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

    The jury viewed these erratic changes of emotion suspiciously, and some “used the expression ‘crocodile tears,’” to describe her fits.

    They were pro-Johnny Depp all the way

    One challenge that stood out above the rest was the fact that both came from industries where winning crowds over was part of their day-to-day.

    “They’re all actors; they can put on a different face if you pay them enough,” Nugen observed.

    Courtroom filled with jurors and attendees during the Johnny Depp trial juror revealing secrets.

    Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

    Still, the jury was dubious about Heard, despite her skill and experience in the trade. “We didn’t believe a lot of what she was saying,” the 53-year-old explained.

    On the other hand, their attitude toward Depp was the polar opposite.

    The female jurors were harsher on Heard 

    Nugan claims that few of his fellow jurors had never heard of Depp’s ex-wife prior to the court case—while Depp, thanks to his onscreen career, was a household name.

    Hollywood Vampires book cover featuring Johnny Depp and Amber Heard with a focus on celebrity exploitation and trial juror insights.

    Image credits: HarperCollins

    Unlike Heard, Nugen claims that he enjoyed Depp’s accounts.

    “He was pretty entertaining going back and forth with Heard’s lawyers. We were sitting there for eight hours a day, and having him on the stand was a breath of fresh air,” Nugen was quoted as saying.

    He also noted that the women on the jury were harsher on Heard than their five male colleagues.

    Nugen believes the trial’s outcome proved that it is not only men who abuse

    Jurors and lawyers in courtroom during Johnny Depp trial, showing serious expressions and attentive posture.

    Image credits: Inside Edition

    Contrary to Heard’s later characterization of the trial, Nugen believes that its outcome testified to the fact that not all abuse is inflicted by men.

    “I agree, in a lot of cases in the past it probably was the man. But you can’t just jump to that conclusion. For someone like Johnny Depp, he can weather the storm,” Nugen said.

    “He’s got money, fame, connections.”

    Female juror in courtroom speaking about Johnny Depp trial, seated behind a microphone and computer monitor.

    Image credits: Law&Crime Network

    He went on to say that if allegations like these were brought against the average male who did not have Depp’s resources, they would likely be ruined.

    “An ordinary guy like me could lose his job and livelihood. There’s just no way of coming back from that,” Nugen said, trying to put himself in Depp’s shoes.

    An anonymous juror said the same in 2022

    Johnny Depp in courtroom during trial, dressed in suit and tie, with jury and legal staff in background.

    Image credits: Law&Crime Network

    It is not the first time a juror broke ranks to leak information on the trial.

    In 2022, Good Morning America spoke to an anonymous male juror. At that early stage, he already mirrored Nugen’s statements, claiming that Heard’s account of the events were unbelievable.

    “A lot of Amber’s story didn’t add up,” the leaker said from a position out of the camera’s range.

    “The majority of the jury felt she was more the aggressor.”

    Johnny Depp trial juror speaking in courtroom, wearing suit and patterned tie during testimony reveal courtroom secrets.

    Image credits: Law&Crime Network

    He went so far as to say that Heard alternated her sudden changes of emotion with moments of staring intensely at the jury, making them feel uncomfortable.

    Of Depp, he said, “He just seemed a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions. His emotional state was very stable throughout.”

    Social media stands by the ruling

    Man in a dark suit and sunglasses with rings and earrings, representing Johnny Depp trial juror courtroom scene.

    Image credits: Cliff Owen/Getty Images

    Social Media has since weighed in on the news and they believe the jury got the ruling right.

    One user captured the sentiment when she wrote, “Either way, the jury got it right. Case closed!”

    Woman in black suit holding folder outside building possibly involved in Johnny Depp trial juror courtroom secrets.

    Image credits: Ron Sachs/Getty Images

    “They were in a toxic relationship. I don’t see either of them being ‘innocent.’ They should have just admitted that to each other and called it a day,” wrote another.

    Not everyone was neutral and one person wrote, “Everybody knew she was lying. That’s the reason why she lost.”

    The internet thinks there was a lot of poor acting in the trial

    Comment by Connie Banagis Whitman saying They can see through her poor acting and lies, related to Johnny Depp trial juror courtroom secrets.

    Comment from a social media user Catherine Scott sharing her opinion on the Johnny Depp trial juror finally speaking out.

    Comment from Samantha Littlefield expressing opinions on acting, related to Johnny Depp trial juror revealing courtroom secrets.

    Comment saying the jurors did a great job, related to Johnny Depp trial juror revealing courtroom secrets.

    Comment from Sharon Bow labeled Top Fan, stating her opinion about lying and losing in a court case.

    Comment by Sherry Torgerson on the Johnny Depp trial juror finally speaking out about courtroom secrets.

    Comment excerpt from Johnny Depp trial juror Jenny Remesla sharing courtroom thoughts on witness credibility and tolerance.

    Comment by Denise Shine criticizing a figure related to the Johnny Depp trial juror and courtroom secrets discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing perspectives related to the Johnny Depp trial juror courtroom secrets.

    Comment from a juror in the Johnny Depp trial discussing courtroom verdict and disbelief in Amber Heard's claims.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Kim Reed-Jackson about women being tougher on other women, related to Johnny Depp trial juror.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about the Johnny Depp trial juror revealing courtroom secrets.

    Social media comment by a user named Kate Huggins discussing internalized misogyny with reaction emojis.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the Johnny Depp trial juror revealing courtroom secrets.

    Comment by Kathryn Fergus discussing a toxic relationship related to the Johnny Depp trial juror courtroom secrets.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Johnny Depp with references to courtroom opinions by a trial juror.

    Commenter Smillie LE discussing opinions on Johnny Depp trial juror revealing courtroom secrets in a social media post.

    Jamie Bowman Pierce commenting on a controversial relationship, sharing opinions about aggression and mutual combativeness in a forum post.

    Text message from Sache Lamonte discussing following news about Amber Heard's case and importance of courtroom voices.

    Comment from Lauren Ash discussing differing stories in the Johnny Depp trial juror courtroom secrets context.

