Some do it for the paycheck, others for critical acclaim, or a genuine desire to entertain people, but actors go to great lengths for their roles.

The immersion might even blur the line between fiction and reality—character and self—leading to extreme diets, abandoned personal relationships, and conflicts on set, all in pursuit of the ultimate compliment for their performance: "It's authentic."

To highlight this behind-the-scenes dedication /slash/ obsession, we compiled a list of its most memorable rumored and documented examples.