“Sean Combs is evil,” that’s the conclusion many netizens arrived at yesterday (May 20) after jurors were presented with graphic and unsettling evidence from a raid on the rapper’s $40 million Miami mansion.

Photos from the March 2024 search—carried out with an armored vehicle on the exclusive Star Island property—revealed an arsenal of weapons, industrial quantities of lubricants, dr*gs, and what federal agents called “freak off” paraphernalia used in parties involving the disgraced music mogul.

Combs is being investigated for trafficking people, weapons, and dr*gs. Special Agent Gerard Gannon explained how his team discovered a stash of disassembled AR-15 rifles with their serial numbers removed, and said the modification made the firearms “impossible to trace.”

Further disturbing finds included boxes full of narcotics and psych*d*lic dr*gs ranging from coc*ine, to potent, unregulated erectile dysfunction supplements.

RELATED:

Jurors were presented with “unsettling” new evidence in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trafficking trial

Share icon

Image credits: Diddy

Prosecutors allege that Diddy created and ran a “criminal enterprise” through his business empire that also engaged in crimes such as arson, bribery, obstruction of justice, and even forced labor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Department of Justice

“Physical abuse by the defendant was recurrent and widely known. On numerous occasions from at least in or about 2009 and continuing for years, [he] assaulted women by, among other things, striking, punching, and dragging,” the document read.

“Combs and other members of the Combs Enterprise, wielded their power to lure female victims into his orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship, and then used threats and coercion to force them to engage in s*x acts with male commercial s*x workers.”

Share icon

Image credits: Department of Justice

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, those claims were bolstered by testimony from Sharay Hayes, also known as “The Punisher,” a male escort who claimed he was hired to oil up Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at Manhattan hotels while the rapper watched.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hayes said Diddy sometimes wore a veil to conceal his identity during these encounters.

Share icon

Image credits: Department of Justice

Bizarre images shared with jurors revealed how the bathrooms inside the mansion were covered with cryptic messages written in lipstick that described several intimate acts while praising the rapper.

Agents said the type and amount of illegal substances in the rappers possession hinted at them being used “for more than just leisure”

Share icon

Image credits: Department of Justice

Among the narcotics found were blue, pink, and white pills, as well as capsules of “Golden Teachers,” a slang term for potent psych*d*lic mushrooms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pharmacological tests confirmed the substances included coc*ine, M*MA, ke**mine, me**am**etamine, and alpr**olam—effectively an arsenal of dr*gs designed to elicit whichever “state” the user desires.

Share icon

Image credits: Department of Justice

ADVERTISEMENT

One box also contained “Vital Honey,” an unregulated erectile dysfunction supplement that contains high doses of tadalafil, the main ingredient in Cialis.

“It was clear from the volume and variety of substances and paraphernalia that the residence was used for more than just leisure,” Special Agent Gannon said.

Share icon

Image credits: Department of Justice

Other findings included a bright green travel case marked with “Diddy” that appeared to be used to transport mar**uana, and a box of nitrous oxide canisters. Boxes of men’s hair dye were also found in Diddy’s closet, which, coupled with court sketches, reveal that the rapper’s hair has long gone fully gray.

ADVERTISEMENT

Combs’ team said he’s not guilty due to his parties being attended by “consenting adults”

Share icon

Image credits: Department of Justice

Combs’ legal team argued that while his s*xual preferences were “unconventional” to say the least, they were not illegal as they were all between consenting adults.

“Mr. Combs is not a trafficker,” his attorney insisted during opening statements. “He is not a criminal mastermind.”

Share icon

Image credits: Department of Justice

ADVERTISEMENT

The trial also heard from former employees, including George Kaplan, who described working 80-hour weeks and receiving “monthly threats” of termination under Combs’ supervision.

He worked primarily out of the rapper’s Los Angeles property and spoke “very directly and openly” during cross-examination, according to courtroom observers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Department of Justice

The testimony comes a week after Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s former girlfriend of 11 years, testified in detail about the beatings, non-consensual encounters, and threats she suffered at the hands of the rapper.

In response, Diddy’s defense admitted he is guilty of domestic violence but not of the s*x-trafficking and racketeering crimes he’s charged with.

Share icon

Image credits: Diddy

With the trial wrapping up for the day, Kaplan is expected to continue testifying next Thursday (May 22). Scott Mescudi, the on-and-off boyfriend of Cassie Ventura, is also expected to testify that day over supposed threats he received from Diddy while dating Ventura.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Disgusting.” Netizens took to social media to express their thoughts on the trial

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT