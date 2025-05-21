Sean Combs is evil,” that’s the conclusion many netizens arrived at yesterday (May 20) after jurors were presented with graphic and unsettling evidence from a raid on the rapper’s $40 million Miami mansion.

Photos from the March 2024 search—carried out with an armored vehicle on the exclusive Star Island property—revealed an arsenal of weapons, industrial quantities of lubricants, dr*gs, and what federal agents called “freak off” paraphernalia used in parties involving the disgraced music mogul.

Combs is being investigated for trafficking people, weapons, and dr*gs. Special Agent Gerard Gannon explained how his team discovered a stash of disassembled AR-15 rifles with their serial numbers removed, and said the modification made the firearms “impossible to trace.”

Further disturbing finds included boxes full of narcotics and psych*d*lic dr*gs ranging from coc*ine, to potent, unregulated erectile dysfunction supplements.

RELATED:

    Jurors were presented with “unsettling” new evidence in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trafficking trial

    Diddy posing outside a luxury car wearing a light suit, linked to Miami mansion raid and disturbing items in trial.

    Image credits: Diddy

    Prosecutors allege that Diddy created and ran a “criminal enterprise” through his business empire that also engaged in crimes such as arson, bribery, obstruction of justice, and even forced labor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Security officers gathered outside a Miami mansion during the Diddy trial revealing disturbing raid items.

    Image credits: Department of Justice

    “Physical abuse by the defendant was recurrent and widely known. On numerous occasions from at least in or about 2009 and continuing for years, [he] assaulted women by, among other things, striking, punching, and dragging,” the document read.

    “Combs and other members of the Combs Enterprise, wielded their power to lure female victims into his orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship, and then used threats and coercion to force them to engage in s*x acts with male commercial s*x workers.”

    Miami mansion with pool featured in Diddy trial revealing disturbing freak off items during raid.

    Image credits: Department of Justice

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On Tuesday, those claims were bolstered by testimony from Sharay Hayes, also known as “The Punisher,” a male escort who claimed he was hired to oil up Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at Manhattan hotels while the rapper watched.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hayes said Diddy sometimes wore a veil to conceal his identity during these encounters.

    Bathroom counter with various personal items and disturbing messages on the mirror from Diddy trial Miami mansion raid.

    Image credits: Department of Justice

    Bizarre images shared with jurors revealed how the bathrooms inside the mansion were covered with cryptic messages written in lipstick that described several intimate acts while praising the rapper.

    Agents said the type and amount of illegal substances in the rappers possession hinted at them being used “for more than just leisure”

    Plastic bottles and nitrous oxide canisters displayed as disturbing items found in Miami mansion during Diddy trial raid.

    Image credits: Department of Justice

    Among the narcotics found were blue, pink, and white pills, as well as capsules of “Golden Teachers,” a slang term for potent psych*d*lic mushrooms.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pharmacological tests confirmed the substances included coc*ine, M*MA, ke**mine, me**am**etamine, and alpr**olam—effectively an arsenal of dr*gs designed to elicit whichever “state” the user desires.

    Boxes of fetish and adult items displayed on floor during Miami mansion raid in Diddy trial as government exhibit evidence.

    Image credits: Department of Justice

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One box also contained “Vital Honey,” an unregulated erectile dysfunction supplement that contains high doses of tadalafil, the main ingredient in Cialis.

    “It was clear from the volume and variety of substances and paraphernalia that the residence was used for more than just leisure,” Special Agent Gannon said.

    Evidence bags with various items including rolled cash on a wooden table labeled as government exhibit in Diddy trial.

    Image credits: Department of Justice

    Other findings included a bright green travel case marked with “Diddy” that appeared to be used to transport mar**uana, and a box of nitrous oxide canisters. Boxes of men’s hair dye were also found in Diddy’s closet, which, coupled with court sketches, reveal that the rapper’s hair has long gone fully gray.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Combs’ team said he’s not guilty due to his parties being attended by “consenting adults”

    Green container with blurred items and round shaped objects, part of disturbing items found in Miami mansion raid evidence.

    Image credits: Department of Justice

    Combs’ legal team argued that while his s*xual preferences were “unconventional” to say the least, they were not illegal as they were all between consenting adults.

    “Mr. Combs is not a trafficker,” his attorney insisted during opening statements. “He is not a criminal mastermind.”

    Open drawer with various items including pills, wrappers, and a brush, part of Diddy trial disturbing items evidence.

    Image credits: Department of Justice

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The trial also heard from former employees, including George Kaplan, who described working 80-hour weeks and receiving “monthly threats” of termination under Combs’ supervision.

    He worked primarily out of the rapper’s Los Angeles property and spoke “very directly and openly” during cross-examination, according to courtroom observers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Closet shelves with various personal items and electronics seized as disturbing evidence in Diddy trial Miami mansion raid.

    Image credits: Department of Justice

    The testimony comes a week after Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s former girlfriend of 11 years, testified in detail about the beatings, non-consensual encounters, and threats she suffered at the hands of the rapper.

    In response, Diddy’s defense admitted he is guilty of domestic violence but not of the s*x-trafficking and racketeering crimes he’s charged with.

    Man holding framed Puff Daddy basketball jersey and basketball display case, related to Diddy trial Miami mansion raid items.

    Image credits: Diddy

    With the trial wrapping up for the day, Kaplan is expected to continue testifying next Thursday (May 22). Scott Mescudi, the on-and-off boyfriend of Cassie Ventura, is also expected to testify that day over supposed threats he received from Diddy while dating Ventura.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Disgusting.” Netizens took to social media to express their thoughts on the trial

    Comment by Kezdrich Malone discussing shock and freak celebrity items related to Diddy trial reveals in Miami mansion raid.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment about the Diddy trial revealing disturbing images of freak off items in Miami mansion raid.

    Screenshot of social media comment referencing disturbing items found in Miami mansion raid during Diddy trial.

    Comment from Lynda Edwards stating "Sickening on so many levels" related to disturbing items found in Miami mansion raid.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post mentioning Rockstar and GTA6, related to Diddy trial revealing disturbing items in Miami mansion raid.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Diddy trial mentioning freak off and baby oil, reflecting reactions to Miami mansion raid items found.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning Diddler and defamation related to the Diddy trial and Miami mansion raid.

    Comment from social media user Mislay Rodriguez reacting to the Diddy trial with the words so embarrassing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of social media comment discussing the Diddy trial revealing disturbing images of his Miami mansion raid items.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by top fan JlatoH Nicholas Podier stating Diddy is doomed related to Miami mansion raid findings.

    Comment on legal consequences, mentioning prison and involvement, linked to Diddy trial disturbing items found in Miami mansion raid.

    Comment on social media stating Disgusting human being related to Diddy trial revealing disturbing items in Miami mansion raid.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from user Gawdwyn Sunny expressing frustration about the Diddy trial and calling for a break in the case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!