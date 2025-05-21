“So Petty, I Love It”: 50 Cent Poses in ‘Free Diddy’ Shirts, Comments on Cassie’s Mother

ADVERTISEMENT

50 Cent took to Instagram to mock Sean “Diddy” Combs again amid the latter’s trial for s*x trafficking and racketeering.

The Candy Shop rapper shared an ironic AI-generated image of himself wearing a “Free Diddy” T-shirt, following reports that individuals were being paid to stand outside the courtroom wearing similar shirts in support of the disgraced hip-hop mogul.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, also referenced the testimony of Regina Ventura, Cassie Ventura’s mother, who accused Combs of threatening to release intimate videos of her daughter.

Jackson captioned the image: “He only made Cassie’s mom take out a home equity loan to pay 20k for him to not put out s*x tapes. Free itty bitty Diddy! LOL 😆 wait is that legal 😳”

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Trigger warning: this article contains details of exploitation, mistreatment, and physical violence that may be distressing to some.

He also mentioned reports that people were being paid $20 per hour to wear the “Free Diddy” shirts outside the Manhattan courtroom during the trial.

In a separate post, he wrote: “Ok now where do I send my $20 invoice guys, a deals a deal. If you want I can be there tomorrow from 3 to 4 OK!”

Jackson has trolled Combs on numerous occasions since the Big Boy Records founder’s September arrest.

Image credits: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

His feud with Combs dates back over a decade, when the 21 Questions rapper accused Combs of being involved in the 1997 crime of Notorious B.I.G. and criticized his alleged relationship with Daphne Joy, the mother of his second son.

Jackson has posted AI clips of Combs riding on the back of a motorcycle with Jeffrey Epstein, having baby oil in his jail cell, and an edited picture that depicts Jackson as every member of the jury in Combs’ trial.

Referencing the amount of baby oil allegedly used in “freak offs,” Jackson also posted an edited image of Combs’ yearbook in which he was voted “Most likely to get caught with 784 d*ldos and gallons of l*be.”

The rapper claimed Combs’ team was paying people $20 per hour to stand outside the courtroom and wear the T-shirts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)



On Tuesday (May 20), Regina Ventura testified about her memories from the tumultuous decade during which Cassie was in an on-and-off relationship with Combs.

The mother claimed that in December 2011, Combs threatened her daughter via email after learning that she had started a relationship with rapper Scott Mescudi, known as Kid Cudi.

In the email in question, which was displayed in court, the incarcerated rapper threatened to release two intimate videos of Cassie, including one on Christmas Day, and said he would physically harm her and Mescudi.

50 Cent referenced the testimony of Cassie Ventura’s mother, Regina, who accused Combs of threatening to release intimate videos of her daughter

Image credits: 50cent

Image credits: 50cent

Regina told the court that the emails made her “physically sick.”

“I did not understand it, the s*x tape threw me. He was trying to hurt my daughter,” she said. “He wanted $20,000 because she was having a relationship with Scott Mescudi.”

Regina said she and Cassie’s father took out a home equity loan, explaining, “That was the only way we could get the money.”

Asked why she had transferred the money to Combs, Regina said she was concerned about her daughter’s safety.

Regina said she took out a home equity loan after Combs demanded $20,000

Image credits: John Lamparski/Getty Images

The $20,000 payment was eventually returned to the Venturas when Combs and Cassie resumed their relationship.

According to Regina, Combs demanded the payment because he was “angry” that Cassie was dating another man after he had spent money on her.

Cassie addressed the threats Combs allegedly made against her and Mescudi during her own testimony on May 14, telling the court that his comments led her to call off their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)



“[There was] too much uncertainty if we continued to see each other,” she shared. “Sean said he was going to hurt the both of us.”

Mescudi is expected to testify in the trial, prosecutor Maurene Comey said.

As per NBC News, Regina testified that she took pictures of her daughter’s injuries that month, which she claimed were caused by Combs.

“She was bruised and I wanted to make sure we memorialize it,” she explained.

The Candy Shop rapper has mocked Combs several times since his arrest last September

Image credits: 50cent

She also testified that Combs stole Cassie’s phone after the two had an argument during the time she visited her daughter in Los Angeles.

The defense had no cross-examination questions for Regina Ventura.

Cassie dated Combs between 2007 and 2018. In 2023, she filed a lawsuit against the rapper, claiming he had subjected her to a decade-long cycle of “violence and s*x trafficking.”



The lawsuit included accusations of r*pe in 2018 and multiple instances of domestic violence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

Last year, Combs posted a video in which he admitted to beating his ex-girlfriend in a hotel hallway in 2016.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he said.

“I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

His feud with Combs dates back over a decade, when he accused the jailed rapper of being involved in the 1997 crime against Notorious B.I.G

Image credits: thisis50

Cassie testified in court that Combs repeatedly forced her to engage with male commercial s*x workers for hours while they were dating, during what he called “freak offs,” which made her feel “disgusted” and “humiliated.”

The trial is expected to last about two months. Combs faces life in prison if convicted.

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence, help is available. The Safe and Together Institute provides international resources.

“Don’t want to be on his bad side,” one reader quipped after the rapper’s latest post

