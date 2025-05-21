Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“So Petty, I Love It”: 50 Cent Poses in ‘Free Diddy’ Shirts, Comments on Cassie’s Mother
50 Cent wearing a Free Diddy shirt and a Yankees cap, posing in front of a government building outdoors.
Celebrities, News

“So Petty, I Love It”: 50 Cent Poses in ‘Free Diddy’ Shirts, Comments on Cassie’s Mother

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

50 Cent took to Instagram to mock Sean “Diddy” Combs again amid the latter’s trial for s*x trafficking and racketeering.

The Candy Shop rapper shared an ironic AI-generated image of himself wearing a “Free Diddy” T-shirt, following reports that individuals were being paid to stand outside the courtroom wearing similar shirts in support of the disgraced hip-hop mogul.

Highlights
  • 50 Cent mockingly wore a 'Free Diddy' shirt on Instagram amid Sean Combs' trafficking and racketeering trial.
  • People were reportedly paid $20 per hour to wear 'Free Diddy' shirts outside Combs' Manhattan courtroom.
  • Cassie Ventura's mother testified that Combs threatened to release intimate videos of her daughter and demanded $20K.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, also referenced the testimony of Regina Ventura, Cassie Ventura’s mother, who accused Combs of threatening to release intimate videos of her daughter.

Jackson captioned the image: “He only made Cassie’s mom take out a home equity loan to pay 20k for him to not put out s*x tapes. Free itty bitty Diddy! LOL 😆 wait is that legal 😳”

RELATED:

    50 Cent has trolled Sean “Diddy” Combs again, posting a photo that shows him in a “Free Diddy” T-shirt
    50 Cent posing at event wearing a denim jacket and a black cap with a gold emblem, promoting Free Diddy shirts.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Trigger warning: this article contains details of exploitation, mistreatment, and physical violence that may be distressing to some.

    He also mentioned reports that people were being paid $20 per hour to wear the “Free Diddy” shirts outside the Manhattan courtroom during the trial.

    In a separate post, he wrote: “Ok now where do I send my $20 invoice guys, a deals a deal. If you want I can be there tomorrow from 3 to 4 OK!”

    Jackson has trolled Combs on numerous occasions since the Big Boy Records founder’s September arrest.

    50 Cent wearing a gray shirt posing at an event while making comments on Cassie's mother and wearing Free Diddy shirts.

    Image credits: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

    His feud with Combs dates back over a decade, when the 21 Questions rapper accused Combs of being involved in the 1997 crime of Notorious B.I.G. and criticized his alleged relationship with Daphne Joy, the mother of his second son.

    Jackson has posted AI clips of Combs riding on the back of a motorcycle with Jeffrey Epstein, having baby oil in his jail cell, and an edited picture that depicts Jackson as every member of the jury in Combs’ trial.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Referencing the amount of baby oil allegedly used in “freak offs,” Jackson also posted an edited image of Combs’ yearbook in which he was voted “Most likely to get caught with 784 d*ldos and gallons of l*be.”

    The rapper claimed Combs’ team was paying people $20 per hour to stand outside the courtroom and wear the T-shirts

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)


    On Tuesday (May 20), Regina Ventura testified about her memories from the tumultuous decade during which Cassie was in an on-and-off relationship with Combs.

    The mother claimed that in December 2011, Combs threatened her daughter via email after learning that she had started a relationship with rapper Scott Mescudi, known as Kid Cudi.

    In the email in question, which was displayed in court, the incarcerated rapper threatened to release two intimate videos of Cassie, including one on Christmas Day, and said he would physically harm her and Mescudi.

    50 Cent referenced the testimony of Cassie Ventura’s mother, Regina, who accused Combs of threatening to release intimate videos of her daughter

    50 Cent wearing a Free Diddy shirt and New York Yankees cap in front of a classical building with columns.

    Image credits: 50cent

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    50 Cent wearing Free Diddy shirts, posing and commenting on Cassie's mother in a playful, petty social media moment.

    Image credits: 50cent

    Regina told the court that the emails made her “physically sick.”

    “I did not understand it, the s*x tape threw me. He was trying to hurt my daughter,” she said. “He wanted $20,000 because she was having a relationship with Scott Mescudi.”

    Regina said she and Cassie’s father took out a home equity loan, explaining, “That was the only way we could get the money.”

    Asked why she had transferred the money to Combs, Regina said she was concerned about her daughter’s safety.

    Regina said she took out a home equity loan after Combs demanded $20,000

    Man in light blue suit escorting woman in sunglasses and dark shawl, walking outdoors with people around in a city setting.

    Image credits: John Lamparski/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The $20,000 payment was eventually returned to the Venturas when Combs and Cassie resumed their relationship.

    According to Regina, Combs demanded the payment because he was “angry” that Cassie was dating another man after he had spent money on her.

    Cassie addressed the threats Combs allegedly made against her and Mescudi during her own testimony on May 14, telling the court that his comments led her to call off their relationship.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)


    “[There was] too much uncertainty if we continued to see each other,” she shared. “Sean said he was going to hurt the both of us.” 

    Mescudi is expected to testify in the trial, prosecutor Maurene Comey said.

    As per NBC News, Regina testified that she took pictures of her daughter’s injuries that month, which she claimed were caused by Combs.

    “She was bruised and I wanted to make sure we memorialize it,” she explained.

    The Candy Shop rapper has mocked Combs several times since his arrest last September

    50 Cent posting a vintage photo of Sean Combs wearing a tuxedo, referencing Free Diddy shirts and Cassie's mother.

    Image credits: 50cent

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    She also testified that Combs stole Cassie’s phone after the two had an argument during the time she visited her daughter in Los Angeles.

    The defense had no cross-examination questions for Regina Ventura.

    Cassie dated Combs between 2007 and 2018. In 2023, she filed a lawsuit against the rapper, claiming he had subjected her to a decade-long cycle of “violence and s*x trafficking.”

    The lawsuit included accusations of r*pe in 2018 and multiple instances of domestic violence.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

    Last year, Combs posted a video in which he admitted to beating his ex-girlfriend in a hotel hallway in 2016.

    “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he said. 

    “I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

    His feud with Combs dates back over a decade, when he accused the jailed rapper of being involved in the 1997 crime against Notorious B.I.G

    ADVERTISEMENT

    50 Cent wearing a black hoodie with a face print and a New York Yankees cap, posing indoors.

    Image credits: thisis50

    Cassie testified in court that Combs repeatedly forced her to engage with male commercial s*x workers for hours while they were dating, during what he called “freak offs,” which made her feel “disgusted” and “humiliated.”

    The trial is expected to last about two months. Combs faces life in prison if convicted.

    If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence, help is available. The Safe and Together Institute provides international resources.

    “Don’t want to be on his bad side,” one reader quipped after the rapper’s latest post

    50 Cent posing in a Free Diddy shirt while commenting on Cassie's mother in a casual social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning 50 Cent, Diddy, and a playful remark about shopping and daddy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Jonathan D Brown expressing amusement over Diddy and 50 Cent feud, referencing 50 Cent and Diddy online dispute.

    50 Cent wearing Free Diddy shirt, posing outdoors and commenting on Cassie's mother in casual attire.

    Comment from Jaime Dewey expressing love for 50 Cent's pettiness in response to Free Diddy shirts and Cassie's mother remarks.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying he’s so petty, I love it, featuring social media reactions related to 50 Cent and Free Diddy shirts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    50 Cent wearing a Free Diddy shirt and commenting on Cassie's mother in a social media post.

    50 Cent wearing a Free Diddy shirt, posing and commenting on Cassie's mother in a casual setting.

    Comment by Jacqueline Gampolo Gornitzky expressing admiration for 50 Cent and referencing his bold attitude.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Kato Hammond praising 50 Cent for not falling for Diddy's tactics in a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of Facebook comment by Jeff Hall saying That man is a SAVAGE with laughing emojis under 50 Cent post

    Comment from Fuchy Emodi laughing and stating 50 Cent drags to the gutters, reacting to Free Diddy shirts and Cassie's mother.

    50 Cent wearing a Free Diddy shirt, posing and commenting on Cassie's mother, showing playful shade.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Tanya Whichard on 50 Cent's post wearing Free Diddy shirts, reacting to his remarks about Cassie's mother.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media calling 50 Cent the most petty person on earth in discussion about Free Diddy shirts and Cassie's mother.

    Comment from Tina Lawson reacting humorously to 50 Cent posing in Free Diddy shirts and mentioning Cassie's mother.

    Comment from Novvon Griffin saying Karma going to get him in a Facebook-style chat bubble.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment stating 50 Cent has been calling out Diddy for years, highlighting petty drama.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Dustin Poe about 50 Cent's trolling, displayed in a social media style text with profile icon.

    Comment from Kieti Francis saying He need his money by Monday with laughing emoji on social media post.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda