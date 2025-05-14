Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Poured It All Over": Cassie Describes "Freak-Offs" In Graphic Detail While Diddy Is On The Stand
Cassie posing in a striped shirt with large earrings, describing freak-offs in graphic detail during Diddyu2019s court appearance.
Celebrities, News

“Poured It All Over”: Cassie Describes “Freak-Offs” In Graphic Detail While Diddy Is On The Stand

Casandra “Cassie” Ventura took the witness stand on Tuesday, May 13, to tell the world about the “most humiliating nights of her life” she allegedly suffered because of her ex-boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

On the second day of the disgraced rapper’s trial, the 38-year-old singer exposed the dark secrets of Diddy’s notorious “Freak Offs” and how she was allegedly violated by Sean and numerous other people for years.

Highlights
  • Casandra “Cassie” Ventura took the witness stand on May 13 during the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs.
  • She revealed details about how Diddy allegedly made her "perform" during freak offs.
  • “Sean controlled a lot of my life ... I just didn’t have much say in it at the time,” she said.
  • On one occasion, Diddy "choreographed" her to get into a pool of baby oil.

Cassie, who is currently eight months pregnant with her husband Alex Fine’s child, saw her arrested ex-boyfriend for the first time in court since their 2018 split.

RELATED:

    Casandra “Cassie” Ventura took the witness stand on May 13 during the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs

    Cassie posing in a stylish cropped shirt and statement earrings, related to her describing freak-offs in detail.

    Image credits: cassie / Instagram

    Trigger warning: this article contains details of exploitation, mistreatment, and physical violence that may be distressing to some.

    Cassie broke down in court as she spoke about Diddy and the control he had over her life.

    When she first met Diddy at the age of 19, Cassie saw the then-37-year-old rapper as a “larger-than-life entrepreneur, musician.”

    Diddy wearing a tuxedo and bow tie, attending an event while on the stand during a graphic freak-offs description.

    Image credits: Nikeush / Wikipedia

    She said during her testimony that their relationship changed during a trip to Las Vegas for her 21st birthday, when Diddy kissed her in the bathroom of his hotel suite, she recalled.

    “Sean controlled a lot of my life, whether it was career, the way I dressed, everything, everything,” Cassie said in court. “I just didn’t have much say in it at the time.”

    Cassie spoke about how Diddy controlled aspects of her life, including her clothing and her career

    Cassie and Diddy dressed formally at an event, related to Cassie describing freak-offs in graphic detail.

    Image credits: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

    Among other questionable things, Cassie revealed that Diddy made her call him “pop pop,” which was what she used to call her grandfather.

    “He wanted me to have a nickname for him … I thought it was weird and now I feel like it was disrespectful,” she said.

    The singer testified that the Last Night rapper proposed the idea of “voyeurism” within the first year of their relationship, where he would watch her being intimate with another man.

    Man in towel standing near person lying down in hallway, related to Cassie's freak-offs description while Diddy is on the stand.

    Image credits: CNN / YouTube

    “The nervousness and confusion on that moment. I had just turned 22,” she testified. “I didn’t have a concept of how that would be a turn on, but I also felt a sense of responsibility with him sharing something like that with me.”

    “I was confused, nervous but also loved him very much and wanted to make him happy,” she added.

    The Me & U singer said male escorts were hired for the “freak offs” so she could “perform” for Diddy, who would watch and “direct” her as she had intercourse with them.

    The singer revealed details of how the rap mogul used to watch and “direct” her as she had intercourse with male escorts

    Bottles of Johnson’s baby oil with pink caps lined up on a shelf, focusing on skin moisturizer and massage use.

    Image credits: Baby Care Shop-Online / Facebook

    Cassie said she quickly knew she didn’t want to engage in such acts, especially because it started to happen “regularly.”

    “But I was in love and wanted to make him happy,” she said. “It got to the point I didn’t feel I had much of a choice. I didn’t really know what it could turn into.”

    Describing herself as “super young, naive, a total people pleaser” at the time, she said she was worried that he would blackmail her with footage of the acts.

    The recordings of the freak offs were described as “souvenirs of the most humiliating nights of her life,” according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson.

    Cassie went on to reveal that copious amounts of baby oil was used during the freak offs.

    “We poured it all over our bodies …” she said. “It was always heated… if [Sean] felt like you were too dry he’d let you know, you need to be glistening, you need to be shining.”

    Recordings of the freak offs were described as “souvenirs of the most humiliating nights of her life”

    Tweet by Diablo Da Sleeze discussing women staying silent in predicaments while Diddy is on the stand during freak-offs testimony.

    Image credits: LosTexasDiablo

    On one occasion, Diddy “choreographed” her to get into a pool of baby oil at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

    Cassie revealed she would be “high” on illicit substances during the freak offs and committed the acts out of fear.

    Cassie and Diddy enjoying a playful moment outdoors, highlighting Cassie describing freak-offs in graphic detail.

    Image credits: Diddy / Facebook

    Screenshot of a tweet with a user expressing sympathy, related to Cassie describing freak-offs while Diddy is on the stand.

    Image credits: nuhonecares

    “I was expected to have freak offs on my period,” she said. “Sean would expect it. I don’t think anyone wants to do that.”

    She even detailed being urinated on by Diddy or one of the male escorts during the freak offs.

    “I was expected to have freak offs on my period,” Cassie said

    Cassie and Diddy holding hands at an event, with Cassie describing freak-offs in graphic detail.

    Image credits: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty Images

    Cassie said she would have to have intercourse “with strangers for days.”

    They would go on for “36, 48 to 72 hours,” she said. “The longest one was four days, maybe even more than on and off breaks… a significant part of the week.”

    Cassie standing outdoors in a white blazer with greenery background, discussing freak-offs in a graphic detail setting.

    Image credits: cassie / Instagram

    The Long Way 2 Go singer accused Diddy of often becoming physically violent towards her.

    “He would bash my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head when I was down,” she said in court.

    She also revealed the backstory behind the infamous hotel footage, which captured Diddy violently hitting her and dragging her back to their hotel room.

    The Me & U singer spoke about how Diddy would often turn physically violent

    Cassie said she was trying to leave a freak off when the hotel surveillance cameras captured her running out of the room and trying to escape.

    “I just knew I had to get out. I grabbed my stuff and ran out as fast as I could. I made it to the elevators, got my sneakers on. The next thing I was just thrown to the ground,” she said.

    Cassie and Diddy dressed in black and white suits at a formal event, highlighting freak-offs and graphic details.

    Image credits: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    “Sean grabbed me by the back of my neck and threw me to the ground,” she added.

    Diddy was arrested in 2024 and could face life in prison if he is convicted on all counts.

    Cassie and Alex Fine share two daughters and are preparing for the arrival of their third child

    Man in black jacket and sunglasses walking outdoors with security, relating to poured it all over freak-offs and Diddy on stand.

    Image credits: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

    Cassie went public with her romance with Alex in 2018 and tied the knot a year later.

    They are currently parents to two daughters and are preparing for the birth of their third child.

    “She was a kid and was in fear of her life,” one wrote online

    Screenshot of a social media comment describing fear and mentioning Diddy during testimony about freak-offs.

    Comment by Teresa Bolden on domestic violence, describing feelings of being trapped and needing to please the abuser.

    Comment by Brandi Andrews, top fan, reacting humorously about baby oil in a social media post related to freak-offs and Diddy on the stand.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Tausha Esquega stating she was groomed and manipulated during discussion of freak-offs.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing maturity and browser history in the context of poured it all over freak-offs.

    User comment from Ria Opore expressing concern about kids listening in court during a graphic freak-offs description while Diddy is on the stand.

    Comment describing alleged abuse and manipulation involving Diddy, related to Cassie’s detailed freak-offs testimony.

    Facebook comment discussing Cassie at 19, describing freak-offs and abuse allegations involving Diddy on the stand.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment reacting to Cassie describing freak-offs while Diddy is on the stand.

    Comment by Nancy Procko-Swan discussing fame and money, related to Cassie describing freak-offs while Diddy is on the stand.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Scott Caw saying she could have walked away during the Diddy court case.

    Facebook comment from Erica Walker explaining abuse details and mentioning the context of Cassie's freak-offs and Diddy on the stand.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Gloria Ortiz discussing the need to research grooming and how it works.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Cassie describing freak-offs in graphic detail while Diddy is on the stand.

    Comment from Kashyaah Stewart describing abuse and grooming, related to Cassie’s freak-offs in graphic detail.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing strong opinion about a case while Diddy is on the stand.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Diddy is not on the stand and I would be surprised if he testified at all. Headline is incorrect.

    hermom504 avatar
    WonderWoman
    WonderWoman
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor girl. Diddy literally held her future in his hands and he abused that power. She never loved him, she didn't know better. I hope that sick f gets life.

    daqadoodles_1 avatar
    Debbie
    Debbie
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is is called "Freak offs" - and not just what it is, forced p**********n. Because that is what it was. He was/is a lump luring young women in. And also, in the future, it's Bianca Cencori telling this story.

