Major Twist In Diddy Case As Alleged Victim Set To Testify Disappears, Sparking Eerie Theories
Sean Diddy Combs in a tuxedo at a formal event amid major twist in alleged victim testimony disappearance case.
Celebrities, News

Major Twist In Diddy Case As Alleged Victim Set To Testify Disappears, Sparking Eerie Theories

A key witness in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial may not take the stand because federal prosecutors could not trace her.

The already-explosive trial took an unexpected turn after prosecutors revealed that they couldn’t reach “victim 3” despite repeated efforts.

Her absence could throw a wrench into the prosecution’s case and weaken a key part of their narrative.

Highlights
  • A key witness, known as “victim 3,” may not take the stand in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ explosive trial.
  • Prosecutors said they failed to contact “victim 3” and her lawyer.
  • The key witness was expected to testify that the disgraced music mogul coerced her into explicit acts.
  • Her disappearance triggered widespread speculation, with one saying, “she got paid to disappear.”
RELATED:

    A key witness, known as “victim 3,” may not take the stand in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial

    Diddy wearing a black tuxedo with bow tie, posing at an event amid major twist in Diddy case news.

    Image credits: John Shearer / Getty Images

    The woman, referred to as “victim 3,” is believed to be an ex-girlfriend and an alleged victim of the rapper.

    She was expected to testify that the disgraced music mogul coerced her into explicit acts during his decades-long pattern of alleged racketeering and trafficking.

    However, on Wednesday—which was day 3 of jury selection in Diddy’s federal case, prosecutors told the judge that they failed to contact the unidentified woman.

    Group of people walking outside courthouse at 500 Pearl Street amid major twist in Diddy case involving alleged victim disappearance

    Image credits: David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

    The prosecution team said they were also having trouble contacting victim 3’s lawyer, who has been occupied with “personal issues” that were not disclosed.

    Victim 3 “does not live locally” and “may not show up, even if we try to enforce the subpoena and want to call her,” prosecutor Maurene Comey said Wednesday while giving the court an update on the situation.

    Prosecutors said they were struggling to get in touch with “victim 3” and her lawyer

    News cameras set up outside courthouse amid major twist in Diddy case as alleged victim set to testify disappears.

    Image credits: Maddy Marr / Miami Herald / Getty Images

    “We do not know whether she intends to appear, and we are trying very hard to find out because we are having trouble communicating with her counsel,” added Maurene, who was also part of the prosecution team that convicted Ghislaine Maxwell for being an accomplice to Jeffrey Epstein’s web of exploitation.

    The news of victim 3’s unexplained absence led to widespread speculation online, with some claiming “[they] made her disappear.”

    “They knocked her off or paid her one or the other,” one said, while another claimed, “There was never any such person.”

    Female judge in courtroom reviewing documents during a major twist in Diddy case with alleged victim set to testify disappearing

    Image credits: LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

    “We all know she got paid to disappear,” another said.

    One social media user quoted lyrics from The Notorious B.I.G.’s song Hypnotize in their comment.

    “In the words of Biggie she might be ‘tied up in a Brooklyn basement…face it not guilty,’” read their comment.

    Netizens speculated whether victim 3 was made to “disappear” to weaken the case against Diddy

    Courtroom interior with empty witness stand and silhouette representing alleged victim in Diddy case testimony.

    Image credits: fivepointsix / stock.adobe (edited by BoredPanda)

    Diddy’s trial began on Monday, May 5, in New York City, and the first three days were dedicated to jury selection.

    After Wednesday’s session concluded, both sides were expected to be back in court on Friday, May 9, to narrow down the jury pool from 45 to the required 12 jurors and six alternates.

    Empty courtroom chairs lined up along a wooden bench, symbolizing the major twist in Diddy case testimony disappearance.

    Image credits: mnirat / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

    During Monday’s court session, the powerful hip-hop figure sat with his lawyers in a sweater, worn on top of a white collared shirt and gray slacks.

    Since no dye is allowed in his federal lockup in Brooklyn, his hair and goatee were almost fully gray.

    “I’m sorry, your honor, I’m a little nervous today,” Diddy said in court on Monday

    The 55-year-old rapper was allowed to go for a bathroom break after he told U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian that he was “nervous.”

    “I’m sorry, your honor, I’m a little nervous today,” the currently-jailed rapper said before the judge granted the break.

    Potential jurors were asked about celebrities like Kanye West, Michael B. Jordan, and others during the selection process

    Skyscraper courthouse building under clear blue sky related to Diddy case and alleged victim testimony news.

    Image credits: KPF

    As part of the jury selection process, potential jurors had to answer a questionnaire to help determine whether they would be fair and impartial during the trail.

    Potential jurors were also given a lengthy list of people and places and were asked if they recognized them.

    Judge Arun compared the long list to an appendix for The Lord of the Rings.

    Diddy wearing a white suit and black tie, appearing serious during a discussion related to the alleged victim testimony case.

    Image credits: Cannes Lions Learnings / YouTube

    The names on the list included actors Michael B. Jordan and Mike Myers, rappers Kanye West and Kid Cudi, singers Aubrey O’Day and Casandra Ventura (who performs under the name Cassie and was captured being violently assaulted by ex-boyfriend Diddy in a hotel lobby in 2016).

    Diddy faces multiple charges and has been behind bars since September, 2024.

    The disgraced rapper could spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted of all charges

    The Grammy winner was accused of running a criminal empire that engaged in trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

    He was denied bail three times since his arrest.

    The Last Night rapper pleaded not guilty at his final pre-trial hearing and rejected a plea deal.

    His trial is expected to go on for weeks, and if convicted of all charges, Diddy could spend the rest of his life in prison.

    “Hope she’s still alive,” a social media user said about victim 3

    Comment on social media calling to lock up Diddy, reflecting public reaction in the major twist in Diddy case.

    Comment by Lisa Yoo expressing confusion over release allowing hospital visit, suggesting it enabled witness tampering in Diddy case.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the Diddy case and the alleged victim’s disappearance, sparking theories.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the Diddy case and the alleged victim's mysterious disappearance sparking theories.

    Screenshot of a social media comment accusing Diddy of guilt related to the alleged victim's disappearance in the case.

    Facebook comment expressing hope that the alleged victim in the Diddy case is found and brought to court amid major twists.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the disappearance of an alleged victim linked to the Diddy case testimony.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the Diddy case trial, mentioning its dramatic and suspenseful nature.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing reactions related to the Diddy case alleged victim disappearance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning the disappearance of an alleged victim in the Diddy case.

    Screenshot of a social media comment speculating about the alleged victim in the Diddy case disappearing and offshore accounts.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the alleged victim in the Diddy case disappearing, sparking eerie theories.

    Screenshot of a social media comment speculating about the disappearance of alleged victim in Diddy case sparking eerie theories.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing the alleged victim's disappearance in the Diddy case sparking eerie theories.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the disappearance in the Diddy case, sparking eerie theories.

    Comment by Launa Renee expressing concern about a wellness check amid alleged victim disappearance in Diddy case.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Staci Jones speculating the alleged victim's health amid Diddy case testimony rumors.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about the alleged victim's disappearance in the Diddy case sparking eerie theories.

    Comment reading Hope she still alive, related to alleged victim disappearance in Diddy case sparking eerie theories.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

