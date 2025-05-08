Major Twist In Diddy Case As Alleged Victim Set To Testify Disappears, Sparking Eerie Theories

ADVERTISEMENT

A key witness in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial may not take the stand because federal prosecutors could not trace her.

The already-explosive trial took an unexpected turn after prosecutors revealed that they couldn’t reach “victim 3” despite repeated efforts.

Her absence could throw a wrench into the prosecution’s case and weaken a key part of their narrative.

Prosecutors said they failed to contact “victim 3” and her lawyer.

The key witness was expected to testify that the disgraced music mogul coerced her into explicit acts.

Her disappearance triggered widespread speculation, with one saying, “she got paid to disappear.”

Image credits: John Shearer / Getty Images

The woman, referred to as “victim 3,” is believed to be an ex-girlfriend and an alleged victim of the rapper.

She was expected to testify that the disgraced music mogul coerced her into explicit acts during his decades-long pattern of alleged racketeering and trafficking.

However, on Wednesday—which was day 3 of jury selection in Diddy’s federal case, prosecutors told the judge that they failed to contact the unidentified woman.

Image credits: David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

The prosecution team said they were also having trouble contacting victim 3’s lawyer, who has been occupied with “personal issues” that were not disclosed.

Victim 3 “does not live locally” and “may not show up, even if we try to enforce the subpoena and want to call her,” prosecutor Maurene Comey said Wednesday while giving the court an update on the situation.

Prosecutors said they were struggling to get in touch with “victim 3” and her lawyer

Image credits: Maddy Marr / Miami Herald / Getty Images

“We do not know whether she intends to appear, and we are trying very hard to find out because we are having trouble communicating with her counsel,” added Maurene, who was also part of the prosecution team that convicted Ghislaine Maxwell for being an accomplice to Jeffrey Epstein’s web of exploitation.

The news of victim 3’s unexplained absence led to widespread speculation online, with some claiming “[they] made her disappear.”

“They knocked her off or paid her one or the other,” one said, while another claimed, “There was never any such person.”

Image credits: LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

“We all know she got paid to disappear,” another said.

One social media user quoted lyrics from The Notorious B.I.G.’s song Hypnotize in their comment.

“In the words of Biggie she might be ‘tied up in a Brooklyn basement…face it not guilty,’” read their comment.

Netizens speculated whether victim 3 was made to “disappear” to weaken the case against Diddy

Image credits: fivepointsix / stock.adobe (edited by BoredPanda)

Diddy’s trial began on Monday, May 5, in New York City, and the first three days were dedicated to jury selection.

After Wednesday’s session concluded, both sides were expected to be back in court on Friday, May 9, to narrow down the jury pool from 45 to the required 12 jurors and six alternates.

Image credits: mnirat / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

During Monday’s court session, the powerful hip-hop figure sat with his lawyers in a sweater, worn on top of a white collared shirt and gray slacks.

Since no dye is allowed in his federal lockup in Brooklyn, his hair and goatee were almost fully gray.

“I’m sorry, your honor, I’m a little nervous today,” Diddy said in court on Monday

The 55-year-old rapper was allowed to go for a bathroom break after he told U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian that he was “nervous.”

“I’m sorry, your honor, I’m a little nervous today,” the currently-jailed rapper said before the judge granted the break.

Potential jurors were asked about celebrities like Kanye West, Michael B. Jordan, and others during the selection process

Image credits: KPF

As part of the jury selection process, potential jurors had to answer a questionnaire to help determine whether they would be fair and impartial during the trail.

Potential jurors were also given a lengthy list of people and places and were asked if they recognized them.

Judge Arun compared the long list to an appendix for The Lord of the Rings.

Image credits: Cannes Lions Learnings / YouTube

The names on the list included actors Michael B. Jordan and Mike Myers, rappers Kanye West and Kid Cudi, singers Aubrey O’Day and Casandra Ventura (who performs under the name Cassie and was captured being violently assaulted by ex-boyfriend Diddy in a hotel lobby in 2016).

Diddy faces multiple charges and has been behind bars since September, 2024.

The disgraced rapper could spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted of all charges

The Grammy winner was accused of running a criminal empire that engaged in trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

He was denied bail three times since his arrest.

The Last Night rapper pleaded not guilty at his final pre-trial hearing and rejected a plea deal.

His trial is expected to go on for weeks, and if convicted of all charges, Diddy could spend the rest of his life in prison.

“Hope she’s still alive,” a social media user said about victim 3

