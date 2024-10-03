Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Diddy Issues Furious Statement After 120 More Victims Accuse Him: “Reckless Media Circus”
News

Diddy Issues Furious Statement After 120 More Victims Accuse Him: "Reckless Media Circus"

While Sean “Diddy” Combs languishes in jail, his legal team issued a statement on his behalf after 120 accusers came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against him.

In a press conference this week, high-profile attorney Tony Buzbee said his law firm was contacted by more than 3,280 individuals, saying they were victims of abuse at the hands of the now-jailed music mogul.

Out of all the accusers, the firm decided to represent 120 alleged victims, 60 males and 60 females, who have brought forward accusations from 1991 onward.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team issued a statement after 120 accusers came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against him 

Diddy Issues Furious Statement After 120 More Victims Accuse Him: “Reckless Media Circus”

Image credits: Paras Griffin/Getty

The Houston attorney told reporters that 25 of his 120 new clients were minors at the time of the alleged misconduct, and one was apparently 9 years old during the abuse.

“This type of sexual assault, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation should never happen in the United States or anywhere else. This should have never been allowed to go on for so long. This conduct has created a mass of individuals who are injured, scared and scarred,” Tony said.

High-profile attorney Tony Buzbee said 3,280 individuals had contacted his law firm, and he has decided to represent 120 of them

Diddy Issues Furious Statement After 120 More Victims Accuse Him: “Reckless Media Circus”

Image credits: FOX 11 Los Angeles

In some incidents, the misconduct allegedly took place during auditions.

“Many times, especially young people, people wanting to break into the industry were coerced into this type of conduct in the promise of being made a star,” Tony said.

He also said most of the alleged victims he is representing are from California, New York, Georgia and Florida.

The Houston attorney revealed that the alleged victims include minors, one of whom was only 9 years old at the time of the alleged misconduct

The accused Grammy winner, who is currently locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, issued a response to the news of 120 people accusing him of sexual misconduct.

“As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors,” his lawyer, Erica Wolff, said in an emailed statement to Bored Panda and others.

“That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors,” said the attorney representing the rap mogul

Diddy Issues Furious Statement After 120 More Victims Accuse Him: “Reckless Media Circus”

Image credits: Vogue

The attorney said the Last Night rapper looks forward to “proving his innocence and vindicating himself” in court.

“He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation,” the statement added.

The 54-year-old rapper is currently facing federal charges and pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

 

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

