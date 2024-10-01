“I Pray For The Victims”: Kendra Wilkinson’s “Insensitive” Comments About Diddy Parties Spark Outrage

ADVERTISEMENT

Kendra Wilkinson, known for her time at the Playboy Mansion and for being the ex of the late Hugh Hefner, apologized after sharing her past experiences going to parties hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Sorry guys. I was just answering questions about playboy mansion parties and it all combined with diddy party talk,” the former playmate wrote on Instagram last Saturday (September 28).

The comments in question came as part of an interview she did for the Kyle and Jackie O Show, where she recounted her initial experiences moving into the Playboy Mansion as an 18-year-old and attending high-society parties, including those thrown by the rapper.

“I never saw anything bad happening around me. Sex is sex, in my opinion,” she said when pressed by the host. “I had a great time. I’m not saying something bad didn’t happen, but nothing bad ever happened to me.”

Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson is forced to apologize for “insensitive” comments made about her time attending Sean “Diddy” Combs’ parties

Image credits: Denise Truscello / Getty

Netizens were quick to criticize her, labeling her comments as “tone-deaf” and “insensitive,” as they interpreted her statement as her being all right with the abuse and excesses that Diddy is now being prosecuted for as long as they didn’t involve her personally.

“Most people that went to these parties knew exactly what they were about. It was hardly a secret,” one user wrote.

In her apology, the model stated that she felt surprised when the topic of the rapper was brought up, and that she was expecting to mainly answer questions related to her experience at the Playboy Mansion.

Image credits: Ray Tamarra / Getty

“It all combined with diddy party talk. I’ve only been to a few parties with him there back in the day,” she wrote. “I didn’t have time to think about the right answer regarding these horrible allegations. I pray for the victims and justice.”

Kendra went on to acknowledge how getting into the services of Hefner at such a young age and living a life of glamor and parties took a toll on her life.

“I fell into a major depression because of the choices that I did make. So, do I blame someone for that? I don’t. That’s just not my way of doing that. So I blame myself,” she told the show’s hosts.

The playgirl is just one of many celebrities who were invited to the rapper’s parties, with known figures across the music and show business being photographed with him

Image credits: kyleandjackieo

Kendra is hardly the only celebrity known for having attended Diddy’s parties over the years, with photos showing A-listers such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Aaliyah, Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson, and several other figures from the showbiz industry attending.

Combs’ recent indictment detailed his involvement in the orchestration of what he called “Freak Offs,” where he lured women and male sex workers into drug-fueled, multi-day sexual escapades.

Prosecutors allege that Diddy created a “criminal enterprise” through his business empire that also engaged in crimes such as arson, bribery, obstruction of justice, and forced labor.

Image credits: kyleandjackieo

“Physical abuse by the defendant was recurrent and widely known. On numerous occasions from at least in or about 2009 and continuing for years, [he] assaulted women by, among other things, striking, punching, and dragging,” the document read.

“Combs and other members of the Combs Enterprise, wielded their power to lure female victims into his orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship, and then used threats and coercion to force them to engage in sex acts with male commercial sex workers.”

Image credits: kendrawilkinson

Sean Combs is currently awaiting his next trial scheduled for October 9, 2024 at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.