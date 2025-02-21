Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Ship’s About To Sink”: Diddy’s Lawyer Abruptly Quits As Trial Date Approaches
Celebrities, News

“Ship’s About To Sink”: Diddy’s Lawyer Abruptly Quits As Trial Date Approaches

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean “Diddy” Combs has lost one of his key attorneys less than three months before his trial begins.

Anthony Ricco filed a motion to withdraw from the case, fueling speculation about potential ethical disagreements within his legal team or a shift in the rapper’s legal strategy.

Trigger warning: sexual assault. The lawyer released a statement on Thursday (February 20) explaining that his decision was based on reasons “related to the protections afforded by attorney-client privilege.”

Highlights
  • Diddy's attorney Anthony Ricco quit months before trial, citing attorney-client privilege.
  • Sean "Diddy" Combs faces charges of racketeering and sex trafficking; he was denied bail thrice.
  • Over 100 accusers plan civil suits; alleged abuses span decades and involve minors.

“On September 22, 2024, I was retained by the defendant, Sean Combs, to serve as his counsel, and I have served as his counsel since that time,” Ricco began.

RELATED:

    One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyers stepped down from the case less than three months before his trial
    Man speaking into a microphone at an event, wearing a brown shirt, with Diddy's lawyer in the background.

    Image credits: Jemal Countess / Getty

    “For the reasons set forth below, this motion for withdrawal is filed so that Sean Combs may move forward with his defense and to commence jury selection and trial without any delay.”

    His withdrawal from the case was discussed and agreed upon withMarc Agnifilo, Combs’ lead counsel.

    “While I am aware that the Local Rule requires that an application for withdrawal of counsel is supported and granted ‘only upon a showing by affidavit or otherwise of satisfactory reasons for withdrawal,’ there are sufficient reasons (related to the protections afforded by the attorney/client privilege) for brevity in my application for withdrawal as counsel in this case.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man in a black leather jacket and sunglasses, representing a legal challenge involving Diddy's lawyer.

    Image credits: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

    “Although I have provided Sean Combs with the high level of legal representation expected by the court, under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs, consistent with the ABA Standards for Criminal Justice.”

    Ricco concludes by stating that his decision “will not result in a delay of the present schedule for the commencement of jury selection and trial” and that the music producer will continue to be represented by five other attorneys.

    Combs was arrested in September 2024 and indicted by a grand jury.

    Anthony Ricco’s decision fueled speculation about ethical disagreements within Combs’ legal team or a shift in the rapper’s legal strategy

    A man wearing glasses and a red bow tie, relevant to Diddy's lawyer in a legal context.

    Image credits: NYCBA

    He has been charged with racketeering and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion. He pleaded not guilty and was denied bail three times.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In November 2023, hisformer partner of 11 years,Cassie Ventura, accused him of sexual assault and physical abuse. 

    Though Combs and Ventura reached an undisclosed agreement and the case was dismissed, her allegations led to a series of complaints regarding alleged assaults that occurred during the 2000s and 2010s.

    The plaintiffs are both male and female, and more than two dozen were minors at the time of the alleged abuse. One said they were nine years old when they encountered Combs.

    Texas attorney Tony Buzbee claimed he will represent more than 100 accusers who plan to file civil suits against the 55-year-old producer.

    Combs has been charged with racketeering and sex trafficking

    Man in black leather jacket speaking at a podium during an event, related to lawyer's trial quit.

    Image credits: Jemal Countess / Getty

    The September indictment accuses thehip-hop mogul of “wield[ing] the power and prestige of [his] role at the Combs Business to intimidate, threaten and lure female victims into  [his] orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship.”

    It also states that Combs carried out his criminal activity with the “assistance of members and associates” and that he “transported commercial sex workers across state lines and internationally.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of the forms of abuse that Combs was accused of was his “Freak Offs,” in which he “used force, threats of force, and coercion” to lure victims into engaging with male commercial sex workers, the document states.

    Accusers claim these acts also involved the consumption of illegal substances.

    He’s currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City, awaiting his trial, which is set to begin on May 5

    Man in yellow jacket and sunglasses walking with others, related to lawyer quitting as trial approaches.

    Image credits: MEGA / Getty

    “Physical abuse by the defendant was recurrent and widely known,” the indictment reads. “On numerous occasions from at least in or about 2009 and continuing for years, [he] assaulted women by, among other things, striking, punching, and dragging.”

    Combs continues to deny the accusations. His attorneys said in a statement last October: “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process.

    “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman.”

    Combs is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York City. His trial is set to start on May 5.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He’s abandoning the ship before it sinks,” an X user speculated

    Tweet from Priyam Singh expressing disagreement with a statement, relating to Diddy's lawyer.

    Image credits: PriyamSingh41

    Tweet mentioning Diddy's lawyer quitting before trial, implying trouble for him.

    Image credits: Brownslimer

    Tweet discussing Diddy's lawyer quitting, mentioning Kanye West's involvement, with reactions and timestamp.

    Image credits: TayoPSG

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing Diddy's lawyer quitting, hinting at guilt as a trial looms.

    Image credits: SDverse6

    Tweet saying, "Legal troubles keep piling up," addressing ship's imminent sinking.

    Image credits: AbhiVenture1507

    Tweet screenshot discussing lawyer quitting before Diddy's trial date, implying guilt.

    Image credits: paysitions

    Tweet discussing a ship about to sink metaphorically with no survivors expected, related to trial developments.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: TorranceMcClell

    Tweet highlighting Diddy's lawyer quitting ahead of trial.

    Image credits: Sanchithaaa

    Tweet response about a lawyer quitting before a trial, expressing concern.

    Image credits: ilir_cerimi

    Tweet discussing Diddy's lawyer quitting before trial date, highlighting potential issues in the case.

    Image credits: CUDRIZCOL

    Tweet discussing lawyer quitting before the trial date.

    Image credits: Harafcy

    Tweet by Wajid Ali about a development in Diddy's lawyer case.

    Image credits: WajidAli5062

    Tweet about Diddy's lawyer quitting, discussing potential deals and exposure of people, dated February 21, 2025.

    Image credits: GerryCollier13

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    2

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All I can say is I hope justice prevails for the sake of the victims in the case. A very clear message needs to be sent that sexual abuse will not be tolerated NO MATTER WHO YOU ARE!!!!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All I can say is I hope justice prevails for the sake of the victims in the case. A very clear message needs to be sent that sexual abuse will not be tolerated NO MATTER WHO YOU ARE!!!!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda