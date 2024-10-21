“Not Afraid To Speak The Truth”: 50 Cent Says He’s Always Been Vocal About Diddy’s Parties

ADVERTISEMENT

50 Cent, who has a long-standing feud with Sean "Diddy" Combs, doubled down on his accusations against the disgraced music mogul.

The In da Club rapper has never minced words about Diddy and recently doubled down on his remarks about his rival.

He said he’s been telling the world about Diddy’s problematic behavior for the past decade.

Highlights 50 Cent reaffirmed his accusations against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

"It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years,” said the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson.

50 Cent has relentlessly mocked Diddy in recent times and announced last December that he was releasing a documentary about the slew of allegations against the Bad Boy CEO.

50 Cent, who has had a long-standing rivalry with Sean “Diddy” Combs, reaffirmed his accusations against the disgraced music mogul

Share icon

Image credits: 50 Cent

Share icon

Image credits: 50cent

“Look, it seems like I’m doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven’t. It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years,” the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, told People.

50 Cent has relentlessly mocked Diddy in recent times and announced last December that he would be releasing a documentary about the slew of allegations against the Bad Boy CEO.

“Now it’s becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I’m like, ‘Yo, it’s just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style,’” he told the outlet.

The 21 Questions rapper previously announced plans to release a docuseries about the slew of allegations against the arrested Bad Boy CEO

Share icon

Image credits: Vogue

Share icon

Image credits: Cannes Lions Learnings

When 50 Cent announced his documentary plans in December, four different women had filed lawsuits against Diddy, accusing him of sexual abuse. Among them was his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, who had filed one of the lawsuits.

Since then, numerous other accusers have come forward.

Diddy was also arrested last month on federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

“It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years,” 50 Cent recently said

Share icon

Image credits: 50cent

50 Cent’s Netflix-produced docuseries will be directed by Alexandria Stapleton.

“This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” 50 Cent and Stapleton said in a joint statement to Variety last month.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives,” the statement continued.

“While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture,” they added. “We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

