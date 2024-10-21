Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Not Afraid To Speak The Truth”: 50 Cent Says He’s Always Been Vocal About Diddy’s Parties
Celebrities, News

“Not Afraid To Speak The Truth”: 50 Cent Says He’s Always Been Vocal About Diddy’s Parties

50 Cent, who has a long-standing feud with Sean “Diddy” Combs, doubled down on his accusations against the disgraced music mogul.

The In da Club rapper has never minced words about Diddy and recently doubled down on his remarks about his rival.

He said he’s been telling the world about Diddy’s problematic behavior for the past decade.

Highlights
  • 50 Cent reaffirmed his accusations against Sean "Diddy" Combs.
  • "It's really me just saying what I've been saying for 10 years," said the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson.
  • 50 Cent has relentlessly mocked Diddy in recent times and announced last December that he was releasing a documentary about the slew of allegations against the Bad Boy CEO.
    50 Cent, who has had a long-standing rivalry with Sean “Diddy” Combs, reaffirmed his accusations against the disgraced music mogul

    "Not Afraid To Speak The Truth": 50 Cent Says He’s Always Been Vocal About Diddy’s Parties

    Image credits: 50 Cent

    "Not Afraid To Speak The Truth": 50 Cent Says He’s Always Been Vocal About Diddy’s Parties

    Image credits: 50cent

    “Look, it seems like I’m doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven’t. It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years,” the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, told People.

    50 Cent has relentlessly mocked Diddy in recent times and announced last December that he would be releasing a documentary about the slew of allegations against the Bad Boy CEO.

    “Now it’s becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I’m like, ‘Yo, it’s just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style,’” he told the outlet.

    The 21 Questions rapper previously announced plans to release a docuseries about the slew of allegations against the arrested Bad Boy CEO

    "Not Afraid To Speak The Truth": 50 Cent Says He’s Always Been Vocal About Diddy’s Parties

    Image credits: Vogue

    "Not Afraid To Speak The Truth": 50 Cent Says He’s Always Been Vocal About Diddy’s Parties

    Image credits: Cannes Lions Learnings

    When 50 Cent announced his documentary plans in December, four different women had filed lawsuits against Diddy, accusing him of sexual abuse. Among them was his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, who had filed one of the lawsuits.

    Since then, numerous other accusers have come forward.

    Diddy was also arrested last month on federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

    “It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years,” 50 Cent recently said

    "Not Afraid To Speak The Truth": 50 Cent Says He’s Always Been Vocal About Diddy’s Parties

    Image credits: 50cent

    50 Cent’s Netflix-produced docuseries will be directed by Alexandria Stapleton.

    “This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” 50 Cent and Stapleton said in a joint statement to Variety last month.

    “We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives,” the statement continued.

    “While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture,” they added. “We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

    "Not Afraid To Speak The Truth": 50 Cent Says He’s Always Been Vocal About Diddy’s Parties

    "Not Afraid To Speak The Truth": 50 Cent Says He’s Always Been Vocal About Diddy’s Parties

    "Not Afraid To Speak The Truth": 50 Cent Says He’s Always Been Vocal About Diddy’s Parties

    "Not Afraid To Speak The Truth": 50 Cent Says He’s Always Been Vocal About Diddy’s Parties

    "Not Afraid To Speak The Truth": 50 Cent Says He’s Always Been Vocal About Diddy’s Parties

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

