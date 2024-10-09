Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Diddy Accuser Allegedly Bribed Her Ex-Boyfriend With $3 Million To Back Up Her Story
Celebrities, News

Diddy Accuser Allegedly Bribed Her Ex-Boyfriend With $3 Million To Back Up Her Story

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Thalia Graves, one of several women accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual abuse, is now facing accusations herself for allegedly offering money to her ex-boyfriend to back up her claims.

A recent report revealed that she exchanged text messages with the former boyfriend and suggested she was suing the rap mogul because he “has the money.”

Highlights
  • Thalia Graves was accused of offering a $3 million bribe to ex-boyfriend.
  • A TMZ report claimed that she sent text messages to the former boyfriend and asked him to attest that he had seen a video of the alleged heinous crime.
  • The Diddy accuser also allegedly said she plans to sue him “because he’s the one that has the money."
  • Following the accusations of bribery, Thalia's attorney said: “Our client is looking forward to her day in court."

Thalia Graves filed a lawsuit last month accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs and his bodyguard of sexually abusing her in 2001 

Diddy Accuser Allegedly Bribed Her Ex-Boyfriend With $3 Million To Back Up Her Story

Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

(Trigger warning: this article contains mentions of rape and sexual abuse.)

In a lawsuit filed last month, the 48-year-old Texas woman accused the arrested rapper and his bodyguard Joseph Sherman of raping her in 2001. The two allegedly recorded the incident and sold it “as pornography,” the lawsuit stated.

“It’s a pain that reaches into your very core of who you are,” Thalia said at a press conference held hours after the lawsuit was filed against Diddy.

“The combination of physical and emotional pain has created a cycle of suffering from which it is so hard to break free,” she added.

The lawsuit also claimed that one of Diddy’s employees, whom Thalia was dating at the time, was shown the video of the alleged heinous attack.

A new report claimed that Thalia had paid her former boyfriend to back up her claims; the ex-boyfriend was one of the arrested rapper’s employees at the time

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FOX 11 Los Angeles (@foxla)

However, a recent report claimed that Thalia tried to bribe the former boyfriend by offering a 7-figure amount in exchange for his corroboration of her claims.

The Diddy accuser allegedly sent a text message to the ex-boyfriend saying she plans to sue the Grammy winner “because he’s the one that has the money,” according to TMZ.

She also allegedly offered him $3 million to back her claims of having seen the video of the alleged incident.

Text messages reportedly suggest that the alleged victim offered $3 million to her ex-boyfriend to attest that he had seen the video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

“What do you n$3 mil?” read a text she sent after allegedly asking him to attest her claims.

The TMZ report claimed that the ex-boyfriend confirmed receiving the text messages. He also reportedly interpreted the texts as Thalia’s way of offering a bribe, after which he blocked her on his phone and social media.

Gloria Allred, the lawyer representing Thalia, acknowledged the bribery claims in a statement to TMZ.

Thalia’s lawyer Gloria Allred declined to comment on several questions posed by reporters during the press conference

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 2UrbanGirls (@2urbangirls)

“It is very common that rich powerful men and their supporters attempt to discredit, shame and humiliate accusers who have the courage to come forward. The complaint speaks for itself,” the attorney told the outlet. “Our client is looking forward to her day in court.”

Bored Panda reached out to Gloria Allred’s firm but did not receive a response.

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

impossiblekat avatar
KatSaidWhat
KatSaidWhat
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If this is true, then she is fcking stupid and could end up ruining it for everyone else. If it is true, Diddy should sue her. Not commenting on the pending cases as we don't know.

kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On a musical note, the only P. Didit songs I know were written by Sting and Jimmy Page.

jbrady avatar
Jcusack
Jcusack
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's video evidence of Diddy beating the c**p out of ex... He's a dirt bag and guilty of that already. Statute of limitations shouldn't matter when there's a full recording of the act. F him, he ran out of the country for a reason. Go to jail like the scum you are and have all the other criminals have a "freak off" on him and him alone. F Diddy.

