Diddy Accuser Allegedly Bribed Her Ex-Boyfriend With $3 Million To Back Up Her Story

ADVERTISEMENT

Thalia Graves, one of several women accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual abuse, is now facing accusations herself for allegedly offering money to her ex-boyfriend to back up her claims.

A recent report revealed that she exchanged text messages with the former boyfriend and suggested she was suing the rap mogul because he “has the money.”

Highlights Thalia Graves was accused of offering a $3 million bribe to ex-boyfriend.

A TMZ report claimed that she sent text messages to the former boyfriend and asked him to attest that he had seen a video of the alleged heinous crime.

The Diddy accuser also allegedly said she plans to sue him “because he’s the one that has the money."

Following the accusations of bribery, Thalia's attorney said: “Our client is looking forward to her day in court."

Thalia Graves filed a lawsuit last month accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs and his bodyguard of sexually abusing her in 2001

Share icon

Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WorldStar Hip Hop / WSHH (@worldstar)

(Trigger warning: this article contains mentions of rape and sexual abuse.)

In a lawsuit filed last month, the 48-year-old Texas woman accused the arrested rapper and his bodyguard Joseph Sherman of raping her in 2001. The two allegedly recorded the incident and sold it “as pornography,” the lawsuit stated.

“It’s a pain that reaches into your very core of who you are,” Thalia said at a press conference held hours after the lawsuit was filed against Diddy.

“The combination of physical and emotional pain has created a cycle of suffering from which it is so hard to break free,” she added.

The lawsuit also claimed that one of Diddy’s employees, whom Thalia was dating at the time, was shown the video of the alleged heinous attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

A new report claimed that Thalia had paid her former boyfriend to back up her claims; the ex-boyfriend was one of the arrested rapper’s employees at the time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FOX 11 Los Angeles (@foxla)

However, a recent report claimed that Thalia tried to bribe the former boyfriend by offering a 7-figure amount in exchange for his corroboration of her claims.

The Diddy accuser allegedly sent a text message to the ex-boyfriend saying she plans to sue the Grammy winner “because he’s the one that has the money,” according to TMZ.

She also allegedly offered him $3 million to back her claims of having seen the video of the alleged incident.

Text messages reportedly suggest that the alleged victim offered $3 million to her ex-boyfriend to attest that he had seen the video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

“What do you n$3 mil?” read a text she sent after allegedly asking him to attest her claims.

The TMZ report claimed that the ex-boyfriend confirmed receiving the text messages. He also reportedly interpreted the texts as Thalia’s way of offering a bribe, after which he blocked her on his phone and social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gloria Allred, the lawyer representing Thalia, acknowledged the bribery claims in a statement to TMZ.

Thalia’s lawyer Gloria Allred declined to comment on several questions posed by reporters during the press conference

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2UrbanGirls (@2urbangirls)

“It is very common that rich powerful men and their supporters attempt to discredit, shame and humiliate accusers who have the courage to come forward. The complaint speaks for itself,” the attorney told the outlet. “Our client is looking forward to her day in court.”

Bored Panda reached out to Gloria Allred’s firm but did not receive a response.