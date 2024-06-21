Family Pays Guy $2000 To Attend Sister’s Wedding And Tolerate His Brother, He Takes Cash And Leaves

ADVERTISEMENT

Siblings are supposed to be your first friends and one of your longest-lasting relationships. Unfortunately, not all brothers and sisters get along. Whether that’s due to petty rivalry or more serious issues, it’s hard to repair broken sibling relationships.

A sister who was going to get married saw the opportunity to have both of her brothers at her wedding. However, due to their difficult bond, she had to bribe one of them with a lot of money to attend. Despite that, nothing went the way she wanted it to.

More info: Reddit

Brother skipped out on sister’s wedding after he got insulted by his rude sibling even though he accepted a $2000 bribe to be there

Image credits: micheile henderson (not the actual photo)

The poster said that his brother always made his life a living hell and that he ignored him most of the time till he could go no-contact once the guy moved out of their parent’s house

Image credits: Lukas (not the actual photo)

When his sister was getting married, he decided to skip the ceremony so that he didn’t have to meet his brother, but his family insisted he come and paid him $2000 to attend

Image credits: Oliver Pan (not the actual photo)

He decided to go to the wedding and took his wife along, but they left almost immediately because his brother came right up and insulted him

Image credits: u/Ok_Tailor2709

They spent the cash on a fancy night out, but his mom was mad at him for taking the bribe despite leaving before the ceremony

The Original Poster (OP) opened up about his heartbreaking relationship with his brother. He mentioned that his sibling had been horrible to him from the start. So, when he learned how to use the ‘grey rock’ method, he began doing that. Grey rocking is the process of reducing all interactions one has with a person, hiding any emotional reactions to their actions, and responding to them in the most straightforward manner.

A person might do this if they know someone who is a narcissist or manipulative. Using the grey rock method can protect the user from harm or exploitation as they are intentionally distancing themselves from the abuser. The OP also mentioned that as soon as his brother moved out, he decided to go no-contact with him.

Going no-contact is often an extreme step a person takes to protect themselves from abuse. The man might have done this to stop his brother from negatively impacting his life and treating him badly. This step can help protect a person’s mental health and improve their overall well-being, which is what the poster wanted.

The only problem he faced was when he received an invitation to his sister’s wedding. He immediately checked if his brother was invited because he wanted to avoid him. After seeing that he was, he decided not to go. But his family seemed to have other plans, and his sister and parents kept pushing him to attend. They were willing to pay him $2000 to participate in the celebration.

Image credits: Samantha Gades (not the actual photo)

The fact that OP was so hell-bent on not attending shows the extent to which he was wary of his brother. Sibling abuse is something that can have a huge impact on a person. It often goes unreported because people think such behavior is normal or they get used to the abuse. Studies show that there is an estimated 32% prevalence of physical aggression between siblings, and 7% involves severe violence.

The poster’s worst fears came true when he attended the wedding. He just wanted to have a good time with his wife. But as soon as his brother arrived, he called him a slur. So OP and his wife left and used the bribe money to pay for a lavish night out. He later learned that his sister and dad were quite angry with his brother, but his mother only cared about the fact that he spent the money and still left the wedding early.

When there is bad blood between siblings or severe cases of abuse, it’s important for parents to be respectful and look after their kid’s well-being. They need to set consequences for the perpetrator’s behavior and show them it’s wrong to behave that way with their sibling. But the guy’s mom focused more on how he used the money than her other son’s actions. This probably made the man feel unheard and invalidated.

Luckily, he could get a special night out of it with his wife. The $2000 came in handy, and, as many commenters said, he was smart to get a “[jerk] deposit” beforehand. The man also mentioned that he actively avoids his family, and after this incident, he probably won’t be making plans with any of them anytime soon.

Do you think OP was right to take the money and split from the event? What would you have done?

Netizens sided with the poster and could not believe that his mom cared more about the money than her son’s abuse