Petty Revenge: “I Slowly Ruined My Ex-Boyfriend’s Life”
Dating can be hard as it is but if you get involved with a pathological narcissist, their manipulative behavior can push you to the point where you begin to question not only your worth but also sanity.
So when Reddit user TermGeneral6456 realized just how much emotional turmoil her toxic ex-boyfriend had caused her, she decided to hit him where she thought he’d hurt the most — his reputation.
After she executed her plan, the woman shared what happened on the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge,’ celebrating her rediscovered confidence and closure.
Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: TC Ducas / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: TermGeneral6456
32
0