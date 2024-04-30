But what about those who stand next to them? The people who endure the disapproving looks, snickering, and demeaning comments? The partners of attractive individuals don't have it easy, and one netizen wanted to know what they had to say. So they asked , "Those who are dating very attractive people, what is it like?"

Pretty people have it easier , that's just the way we think it is. Research can actually back up this claim. In 2021 , scientists found that we perceive attractive individuals as having better morals than unattractive people. Other researchers discovered that we think attractive people are more trustworthy. Author of Beauty Pays: Why Attractive People Are More Successful economist Daniel S. Hamermesh even claimed that good-looking people get higher wages and better loan deals at the bank.

#1 People treat her very nicely and they also treat me nice but only when I’m with her lol.

#2 Years ago, I brought my girlfriend (now wife) to Texas to meet my mom for the first time. Everything went normally.



The first time my mom and I were alone, she turned to me and said, “You must be really good in bed.”.

#3 Men are constantly sending drinks to her, even if I’m standing next to her. And yes I drink it in front of them.

#4 Her "friends" trying to get her to come to her senses and dump me. 15 years and 2 kids later, none of those friends are left.

#5 I remember my engagement photos. Big, juiced up photographer, “YOU are the groom?”



Kinda fun.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I’ve been standing at a bar talking to her and a random girl came up and did the body block/ initiate conversation thing to “save” her from me.

#7 It can be tough because I see all the women staring at him all the time. He's in a profession where he deals with lots of women all day long, and I see the longing in their eyes because he is not only gorgeous, but brilliant and funny. He thinks I'm more attractive than him. I'm not.

#8 I used to also be attractive. Now I’m not. It’s hard. Women will openly stare mouth agape and approach him. He doesn’t notice half the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My favourite memory was being at a bar with my partner but also with some friends. So we're all just hanging out. Not clear with who is with who.



This bloke sees my partner and is legit stunned by her. She isn't aware, but as he's watching. She comes up to me and gives me a kiss/cuddle.



He was half impressed, half bummed. Gave me an approving nod and moved on.



It's nice when they're respectful that way.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 We’re a queer couple, which I think contributes to people assuming we CANNOT be together. I must be her weird friend she’s dragged out with her. And even when girls KNOW I’m her partner, they’ll hit on her, in front of me, side-eyeing me like I’m a symbol of her low self-esteem. We get offered a lot of three ways and group sex where the subtext is obviously “I want to sleep with her, and you can also be there.”



Fortunately she is obsessed with me which makes it easy not to get jealous. We’re best friends. I’m obsessed with her and while her looks are a big perk, the real reason is we just get each other. We’ll go to parties and spend the whole time giggling with each other in a corner.

#11 It’s annoying. I know my husband is hot, and he gets more attractive with age. I’ve had two kids and been through some rough stuff mentally which has aged me. Kinda sucks. One night we were out at a bar and some drunk girl tries to flirt with him while I was in the bathroom. I walk up to him since he was holding my drink. She looked me up and down and goes “wait…he’s with YOU?!”. I’m not a violent person. I almost punched her in the throat.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 I am 6/10 on my best day and my wife wakes up at 8/10 and goes up from there. And that's at age 40. Especially when we first started dating, when she was the cute college girl, she couldn't get under 9/10 even if she tried. And here she was schlepping around with me.



It feels f*****g weird, dude. But she has reassured me enough, and I've seen her politely turn away a half dozen guys over the years, so I accept it these days. It was a hazard for a while sending her to pick up our pre-orders from GameStop because she'd get to talking with the guy behind the counter about her favorite games, then end up with him knocking on the car window to ask her out. She let him down easy and I don't get upset. I get it.



I just have to accept it as one of those things I can recognize as true without really understanding. It's like gravity I guess.

#13 My wife is very pretty, and a few years younger than me. We were at a club pre covid and I whispered a bad joke in her ear, she rolled her eyes and walked away. Some other dudes saw it and thought I just got rejected, took pity on me and bought me some drinks while we talked about radiohead and D&D.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 The only rule is you can't get jealous. Not just on their behalf, but for your own sake. in general, being insecure is unattractive.

#15 My significant other is WAY more attractive than me. Other girls fawn over him. It doesn’t bother me, because I know where his heart lies. We were out on a date one night, every time I walked away to go to the restroom or get a drink I would come back to some skinny little thot in my seat. He would be polite, but never flirtatious. Then calmly tell them to move so his girl could sit back down.



On a different night I had a bartender tell me I didn’t have a shot with the “grey eyed guy”. I was already living with the “ grey eyed guy”.

#16 I know I'm not ugly by any means, if anything I am considered by those around me to be quite attractive myself, but every time I stand next to him I feel ugly. But I am not unhappy because he only has eyes for me and always makes sure I know how highly he thinks of me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 My drill sergeant after seeing my wife pulled me out of ranks in front of 3 battalions and asked me who she was. When I replied she was my wife he said what is this? Be kind to animals week? Did I win the lottery?

#18 I once dated a guy "out of my league" and the reality is that I was very insecure and felt uncomfortable when we went out to places where there were many pretty girls because I felt that I wasn't enough for him and that he'd look at another girl who was really pretty. In the end that did happen, but my insecurity didn't make me enjoy the relationship. Thank God I am working on that in therapy.

#19 I spend a lot of time wondering when he’ll realize he’s out of my league and leave me.



I mean, it’s nice when he meets friends of mine and they rave about him afterwards. Like, yes. I know he’s a snack.



He’s also the sweetest man in the world. So he’s the entire package and I consider myself extremely blessed to be the one to see him naked.

#20 They think I’m rich.

#21 I was in a long term relationship with a woman who looked like a super model. 6 foot tall, skinny, heart shaped face etc. She was the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen. Not exaggerating in the slightest. I was in shock the first time we made out. I just stared at her for hours and kissed her like I was in a daze.



I soon figure out that when your with a woman like this literally every dude will hit on her constantly. When she was 9 months pregnant dudes were slipping her phone numbers. It was so insane.



She definitely had a personality flaw. She thought she was better than everybody else, but was really good at being pretend nice to people.



To make a long story short she completely destroyed me. Cheated on me 3 weeks before the wedding and was ‘appalled’ that I called it off. ln her words ‘no one breaks up with me, I break up with them’. She to this day thinks that I was the s****y person for calling it off. F**k, she was so impossible.

#22 I’ve only dated two women who most men would consider “10/10”. This happened before I got married, before everyone who is young started calling me “sir” to get my attention.



Both girls acted like they knew the whole room was staring at them, one of them in particular changed her whole vibe whenever we would go somewhere and go inside, like she would act like the cameras were rolling, and often times, I could tell she wasn’t even listening to what I had said, like she was trying to capture how many people were looking at her without being obvious (and pretending to be looking at me, except she was looking *through* me).

#23 I'm conventionally attractive, as is my husband. My husband is the first attractive person I've been with, as that's never been a priority for me. I just got lucky with him being perfect in every way. But god its awesome, truly. I can't keep my hands off of him, even 6 years into our relationship.. he's so gorgeous, it amazes me constantly.

#24 I used to date someone way more attractive than me back in the day, and I could recognize the look from other guys sometimes saying something like "What the f**k is she doing with him".

#25 My wife is way out of my league. When we started dating and going places this is how interactions would go.



Staff - Hello there, what can I get for you?



My wife - I'll have such and such



Staff - And for her friend? (me).



Happened so many times lol.

#26 Not currently, but have in the past. I mean, it’s cool? You gotta get used to a sh**ton of people glancing/staring at them anytime you go out. Also gotta get used to guys trying to hit on them the second you walk away. I never had an issue with either, so it worked for me. The underrated upside is that s**t is self-perpetuating: you immediately become more desirable if you’re with someone who (in this case) other girls realize is beautiful.

#27 At first, took quite a long time to gain her full trust. More than once she have been being lied to or manipulated to try to get in her pants. And it is also hard for me sometimes. She is getting hit on regularly even if I'm there. I fully trust her, but on some days when I don't feel good due to work stress or fatigue or when our relationship is a bit down (like everything it has its up and downs), it adds a bit of stress, I have to relax and say to myself deep down that she loves me. As far as sex, yeah she is really cute and sexy, but sex is more than that when you love someone, does not change anything for me.

#28 We argue over who is more attractive, but I'm convinced it's him. My SO gets called Thor /Chris Hemsworth by kids while walking down the street and in our friend circles. The only weird encounter we had was at a bar. This intoxicated older woman was visibly incredulous that we were together and kept trying to hit on him.

#29 It's great. People assume I'm rich. As soon as they realize I'm not, they assume I have a huge d**k.